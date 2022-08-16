ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

The Guardian

Packers WRs called to team meeting day after Rodgers rips young receivers

The Green Bay Packers corps of young wide receivers met with the team’s quarterbacks and a group of offensive coaches the day after Aaron Rodgers questioned their progress. On Tuesday, the reigning MVP criticised his young receivers for “a lot of drops, a lot of bad route decisions, running the wrong route,” during practice, adding: “we’ve got to get better in that area.”
Yardbarker

Kyler Gordon and Velus Jones Jr’s game play will be crucial versus Seahawks

Kyler Gordon and Velus Jones Jr. have been noticeably absent, but that hasn’t been a training camp story because of the drama surrounding Teven Jenkins and Roquan Smith. Now with both players back healthy, pre-season game two is going to be imperative for both players. Kyler Gordon and Velus...
Packers.com

Fans reminded of recent changes at Lambeau Field

As Lambeau Field prepares to welcome fans back for football this Friday for the preseason, Packers fans are reminded of several changes and updates to note ahead of the game. The stadium is entirely cashless; only traditional credit/debit card or contactless payment methods will be accepted. This also applies to the Johnsonville Tailgate Village and at Packers-operated businesses at Titletown, and fans are asked to prepare accordingly. For those who do not use credit or bank cards, cash-to-card conversion stations are available in the Lambeau Field Atrium and at Titletown.
Packers.com

Packers Unscripted: Saints synopsis

Mike and Wes discuss the standout moments from the two joint practices with the Saints (:42), including the offensive adjustments (6:24) and the performance of Sammy Watkins (11:18). They also look ahead to the preseason game vs. New Orleans and key players to watch (17:35).
Packers.com

Packers Unscripted: Busy times

Mike and Wes discuss the injured players coming off the PUP list (:24) and review the preseason opener at San Francisco, including the performance of the young receivers (3:08), QB Jordan Love (6:12) and the defense (12:23). They also set the stage for the joint practices with the Saints (16:05).
Packers.com

Lambeau Field ready for Friday's preseason matchup

Lambeau Field is set to welcome fans for Friday's preseason matchup between the Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. The game is the second annual "Packers Give Back Game" which supports a benefiting charity from Wisconsin during the preseason each year. Friday's game will recognize Special Olympics Wisconsin as the event's nonprofit honoree. The organization is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.
