21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
NBC New York
Viral TikTok Video Highlights CT Couple's Paranormal Findings
A viral video of paranormal investigators transporting haunted items from Ed and Lorraine Warren's museum has gone viral. The video that was taken last year has been viewed over 400,000 times. The man behind the video is paranormal investigator Eric Vitale. He posted it on TikTok just over a week ago.
onlyinbridgeport.com
Caribbean Jerk Fest Returns To McLevy Green On Saturday
The 14th Annual Caribbean Jerk Fest will take place on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at McLevy Green Park from 12 noon to 8 p.m. The day will consist of reggae and steel drum bands performing live. The Klein Dancers and District 4 Dancers will perform also. Music will be provided by DJ King Ruler Tone.
WTNH.com
Music in CT: Wiz Khalifa, Ghostface Killah to take the stage
Conn. (WTNH) — Hip-hop heads, this week is for you! Rappers Wiz Khalifa, Ghostface Killah, and Jake Miller are among the artists taking the stage in Connecticut. See the full list of underground acts and big-name artists set to perform across the state:. Monday, August 15 — Sunday, August...
The Sound On Sound Two-Day Music Festival is Coming To Connecticut In September
Stevie Nicks performing in Austin, Texas at the Frank Erwin Center on March 12, 2017 on her 24 Karat Gold World TourRalph Arvesen / Flickr. Connecticut, get ready for many of your all-time favorites to play some of their biggest and best music. This jam packed celebration of world-class music, local cuisine, craft beer and more, according to their official website. The event will hit the nutmeg state for the first time this Fall. The Sound On Sound Music Festival in Bridgeport will go from September 24th to the 25th. The two day music festival will take place on the bank of the Long Island Sound.
Community production in Hartford celebrates the diversity of Blackness
A one-night show celebrating the diversity of the African diaspora will make its U.S. premiere in Hartford later this month. “Negra, negra, negra, soy,” which translates to “Black, Black, I am a Black woman” was created by the international Afro-feminist art collective Kukily. Through text, sound, and...
NewsTimes
Sons of Sally’s Apizza founders to host ‘grillout’ with oysters and wings Aug. 20
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. There will be a few additions to the Sally's Apizza menu for one day only Aug. 20, as Ricky and Bobby Consiglio host a "grillout" event at the original Wooster Street location. The brothers, whose parents Salvatore (Sally) and...
WTNH.com
Puerto Rican Parade set to return to Hartford
(WTNH) – A celebration of culture and heritage, the Greater Hartford Puerto Rican Parade is set to return on August 21 at 11 a.m.!. News 8 will be bringing you complete coverage of the event on Sunday, but until then, parade planners and participants are excited to share how the festivities will kick off.
Register Citizen
‘I feel like part of my childhood is being ripped away’: Cine 4 closes after 51 years
NEW HAVEN — When Dorothy Logan went to see “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” at Cine 4 earlier this month, she didn’t know it was her last opportunity to see a movie there. “I feel terrible,” she said. “Just the other night, I was online, looking up what was going to be there this weekend and I got nervous because it didn't say anything and I said, ‘Oh that's not a good sign.’”
Bristol Press
Local woman makes life saving donation
BRISTOL – A local woman, Shyanna Mohagel, recently made a life saving donation of bone marrow for a seven-year-old girl with leukemia. Mohagel, who lives in Bristol and works at the Sons of Italy in Southington as a bartender, signed up with the National Marrow Donor program when she was in college at the University of New Haven in 2017. At the time, she said, the football team was taking sign-ups and she and her sorority sisters registered and sent in a cheek swab.
Eyewitness News
Keep your eyes peeled for a missing goat in Wolcott
WOLCOTT, CT (WFSB) - The Wolcott Dog Pound asked people to be on the lookout for a wandering goat. It posted to social media on Thursday morning that the goat was last seen in the area of 66 Hemple Dr. It asked that if the animal is seen that the...
25th Annual Gospel Fest Transforms Goffe Street Park Into Church
Far out behind the crowded audience at Goffe Street Park, beyond still the stragglers who spread out among the opposing baseball diamond’s outfield, tucked just inside the entryway of the third-base dugout, a woman with gray hair and blue Nikes called out: “Amen!”. The Sunday sun had...
NewsTimes
CT's best thrift stores, according to Connecticut Magazine
Below are our Editors' Picks for the best in thrift stores, as well as secondhand or vintage clothing stores, followed by the winners and runners-up from our Readers' Choice survey. PRP-R3 Thrift Shop. 112 Elm St., Deep River. Allison Sloane has always been passionate about rescuing animals, and throughout her...
WFSB-TV3 on top of story in Enfield
Tuesday’s 11 p.m. local newscasts had many things in common, such as the drought that’s drying up the state and creating headaches for towns and the daily violence in Hartford. There was one lead story of local interest, however, that only made the front of the late newscast...
NBC Connecticut
Newly-Opened Restaurant Inside Brewery in West Hartford to Close
A restaurant in WeHa Brewing & Roasting Company is closing its doors months after opening because of difficult times in the industry. Phatty Wagon Kitchen, which opened in mid-May, offered food options to customers at the popular brewery in West Hartford. The restaurant served up a variety of food options from burgers to tacos, and more.
betheladvocate.com
HELP FIND LOUIE: $5000 Reward to Find Dog Missing for 26 days; Dogs ‘are the gate keepers to our soul, our protectors’
Report by Paula Antolini, August 16, 2022, 11:59AM EDT. A beloved family dog went missing from Shelton, CT, on July 21 and the owner, Jason Petrini, is of course devastated and is stopping at nothing to bring him home, vowing to search for the dog forever. “I’m not giving up,”...
Man accused of punching an elderly person in Westport
WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Westport police arrested a man who is accused of punching an elderly person. Police said on August 14 just before 6 p.m., officers responded to a home for the report of a disturbance. It’s alleged that David Lowrie punched a person, causing the victim to sustain a head laceration. Westport police […]
Word On Dixwell: Scooter Saves Gas
Light rain and a brief detour through Hamden Wednesday morning didn’t stop scooter-toting Kendall Cobb from making his way to Orange to get his computer fixed — while keeping his gas bill down. Cobb was headed north from New Haven on Dixwell Avenue when he realized he was...
Friend of Bridgeport accident victim: 'He was like a brother to me.'
Friends and loved ones say they are stunned by the death of a Bridgeport man in a car wreck Monday in Trumbull.
Skyline carries on 54-year family tradition: Owners’ first restaurant was the Acadia in Manchester
WINDSOR LOCKS — In 1968 the Damato family opened their first restaurant, the Acadia, in Manchester. After the success of the Acadia, the family found a second location, opening Skyline Restaurant and Banquet on Ella Grasso Turnpike. “It was my dad, Frank Damato, me, my brother John, and my...
Mother of Bridgeport teen who died in scooter accident wants to promote rider safety
The mother of a Bridgeport teenager who was killed in scooter accident in June spoke for the first time Thursday about her loss.
Connecticut Public
