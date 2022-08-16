ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterbury, CT

NBC New York

Viral TikTok Video Highlights CT Couple's Paranormal Findings

A viral video of paranormal investigators transporting haunted items from Ed and Lorraine Warren's museum has gone viral. The video that was taken last year has been viewed over 400,000 times. The man behind the video is paranormal investigator Eric Vitale. He posted it on TikTok just over a week ago.
onlyinbridgeport.com

Caribbean Jerk Fest Returns To McLevy Green On Saturday

The 14th Annual Caribbean Jerk Fest will take place on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at McLevy Green Park from 12 noon to 8 p.m. The day will consist of reggae and steel drum bands performing live. The Klein Dancers and District 4 Dancers will perform also. Music will be provided by DJ King Ruler Tone.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH.com

Music in CT: Wiz Khalifa, Ghostface Killah to take the stage

Conn. (WTNH) — Hip-hop heads, this week is for you! Rappers Wiz Khalifa, Ghostface Killah, and Jake Miller are among the artists taking the stage in Connecticut. See the full list of underground acts and big-name artists set to perform across the state:. Monday, August 15 — Sunday, August...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Florence Carmela

The Sound On Sound Two-Day Music Festival is Coming To Connecticut In September

Stevie Nicks performing in Austin, Texas at the Frank Erwin Center on March 12, 2017 on her 24 Karat Gold World TourRalph Arvesen / Flickr. Connecticut, get ready for many of your all-time favorites to play some of their biggest and best music. This jam packed celebration of world-class music, local cuisine, craft beer and more, according to their official website. The event will hit the nutmeg state for the first time this Fall. The Sound On Sound Music Festival in Bridgeport will go from September 24th to the 25th. The two day music festival will take place on the bank of the Long Island Sound.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH.com

Puerto Rican Parade set to return to Hartford

(WTNH) – A celebration of culture and heritage, the Greater Hartford Puerto Rican Parade is set to return on August 21 at 11 a.m.!. News 8 will be bringing you complete coverage of the event on Sunday, but until then, parade planners and participants are excited to share how the festivities will kick off.
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

‘I feel like part of my childhood is being ripped away’: Cine 4 closes after 51 years

NEW HAVEN — When Dorothy Logan went to see “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” at Cine 4 earlier this month, she didn’t know it was her last opportunity to see a movie there. “I feel terrible,” she said. “Just the other night, I was online, looking up what was going to be there this weekend and I got nervous because it didn't say anything and I said, ‘Oh that's not a good sign.’”
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daniel Franzese
Bristol Press

Local woman makes life saving donation

BRISTOL – A local woman, Shyanna Mohagel, recently made a life saving donation of bone marrow for a seven-year-old girl with leukemia. Mohagel, who lives in Bristol and works at the Sons of Italy in Southington as a bartender, signed up with the National Marrow Donor program when she was in college at the University of New Haven in 2017. At the time, she said, the football team was taking sign-ups and she and her sorority sisters registered and sent in a cheek swab.
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

Keep your eyes peeled for a missing goat in Wolcott

WOLCOTT, CT (WFSB) - The Wolcott Dog Pound asked people to be on the lookout for a wandering goat. It posted to social media on Thursday morning that the goat was last seen in the area of 66 Hemple Dr. It asked that if the animal is seen that the...
WOLCOTT, CT
NewsTimes

CT's best thrift stores, according to Connecticut Magazine

Below are our Editors' Picks for the best in thrift stores, as well as secondhand or vintage clothing stores, followed by the winners and runners-up from our Readers' Choice survey. PRP-R3 Thrift Shop. 112 Elm St., Deep River. Allison Sloane has always been passionate about rescuing animals, and throughout her...
DEEP RIVER, CT
Journal Inquirer

WFSB-TV3 on top of story in Enfield

Tuesday’s 11 p.m. local newscasts had many things in common, such as the drought that’s drying up the state and creating headaches for towns and the daily violence in Hartford. There was one lead story of local interest, however, that only made the front of the late newscast...
ENFIELD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Newly-Opened Restaurant Inside Brewery in West Hartford to Close

A restaurant in WeHa Brewing & Roasting Company is closing its doors months after opening because of difficult times in the industry. Phatty Wagon Kitchen, which opened in mid-May, offered food options to customers at the popular brewery in West Hartford. The restaurant served up a variety of food options from burgers to tacos, and more.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Man accused of punching an elderly person in Westport

WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Westport police arrested a man who is accused of punching an elderly person. Police said on August 14 just before 6 p.m., officers responded to a home for the report of a disturbance. It’s alleged that David Lowrie punched a person, causing the victim to sustain a head laceration. Westport police […]
New Haven Independent

Word On Dixwell: Scooter Saves Gas

Light rain and a brief detour through Hamden Wednesday morning didn’t stop scooter-toting Kendall Cobb from making his way to Orange to get his computer fixed — while keeping his gas bill down. Cobb was headed north from New Haven on Dixwell Avenue when he realized he was...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
