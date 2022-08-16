Read full article on original website
BBC
Coventry City v Huddersfield Town: Game called off as Sky Blues start work on pitch
Coventry's Championship game against Huddersfield on Saturday is off as they start work on the pitch at their Wasps-owned Coventry Building Society Arena. It is City's third postponement this season following pitch damage caused by hosting rugby sevens matches at the stadium during the Commonwealth Games. The English Football League...
BBC
Reading 3-0 Blackburn Rovers: Royals upset early Championship leaders
Reading bounced back from a heavy loss at the weekend with a dominant win over early Championship leaders Blackburn Rovers. Defender Tom McIntyre nodded Tom Ince's corner past Thomas Kaminski to open the scoring early in the first half. The Royals held the visitors at bay before the break with...
Graham Potter lifts the lid on Brighton's much-admired transfer dealings in contrast to 'hundreds of millions' splurged by other clubs... and admits prospect of becoming future England boss is 'very, very exciting'
Brighton manager Graham Potter views being linked with the England job as 'an incredible honour' but has rebuffed any immediate suggestion that he could be Gareth Southgate's eventual successor. Potter's attractive style of football, realistic approach to football, and hard-fought success at Brighton has seen him long linked with the...
BBC
Barnsley condemn discriminatory fan chanting towards female Bristol Rovers staff member
Barnsley have condemned discriminatory chanting by their fans towards a female member of Bristol Rovers' staff during Tuesday's League One fixture. The visitors, who were beaten 3-0 by the Tykes, said they had made contact with Barnsley to raise their concerns. In a statement, Barnsley said they would investigate and...
BBC
Stoke 2-2 Middlesbrough: D'Margio Wright-Phillips heads late leveller
Stoke City substitute D'Margio Wright-Phillips dived to head a superb 91st-minute equaliser to rescue a point for the Potters and deny Middlesbrough a first win of the season. After going a goal down to Jacob Brown's strike, Duncan Watmore turned it round for Boro with his first strike of the season seven minutes before the break, then forcing the error that brought his side's second.
BBC
VAR: Mike Dean admits error in allowing Cristian Romero hair-pull to go during Chelsea-Spurs game
Mike Dean has admitted an error in not asking referee Anthony Taylor to check his pitchside monitor after Cristian Romero's hair-pull on Marc Cucurella. Spurs defender Romero grabbed Chelsea wing-back Cucurella near the end of Sunday's 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge. Dean, the video assistant referee, allowed the incident to...
BBC
Liam Delap: Stoke City sign Manchester City striker on season-long loan deal
Stoke City have signed Manchester City striker Liam Delap on a season-long loan deal. The 19-year-old, who is the son of former Potters player and now first-team coach Rory Delap, has made six appearances for the Premier League champions in all competitions. He could make his Stoke debut against Sunderland...
BBC
Thierry Nevers: West Ham United winger joins Newport County on loan
Newport County have signed West Ham United winger Thierry Nevers on a season-long loan. Nevers signed for the Hammers in July 2021 from Reading on a three-year deal. The 20-year-old has yet to make his senior West Ham debut but impressed in Premier League 2 last season, scoring seven goals in 17 games.
BBC
Emerson Palmieri: West Ham in talks with Chelsea over a move for Italy defender
West Ham are in talks with Chelsea over their Italy full-back Emerson Palmieri. Hammers boss David Moyes has turned to the 28-year-old as he looks to bolster his defence. Injuries to new signing Nayef Aguerd and experienced duo Craig Dawson and Angelo Ogbonna have forced Moyes to use Ben Johnson in central defence so far this season alongside Kurt Zouma.
BBC
'Clear to see why Everton are interested in Brereton Diaz'
Blackburn striker Ben Brereton Diaz has been likened to a young Alan Shearer and it is clear to see why Everton manager Frank Lampard wants to sign him, says Daily Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards. "Everton are obviously looking for a new striker," Edwards told the BBC's Transfer Gossip Daily Podcast....
Yardbarker
Opinion: Liam Delap May Be Announced By Stoke Today
Liam Delap is expected to be announced by Stoke City today ahead of his loan move to the club until the summer of 2023. Liam Delap underwent his medical yesterday ahead of his loan to Stoke City, and the Potters will be expected to announce the signing of the player today. The Manchester City striker is being sent out on loan to prove himself and develop in the senior game.
BBC
Ian Evatt: Bolton Wanderers boss banned and fined after Port Vale incident
Bolton boss Ian Evatt has accepted a one-game touchline ban and a fine of £1,000 after he was charged with using abusive, insulting and improper language by the Football Association. The 40-year-old was given a red card by referee Ross Joyce for disputing the dismissal of captain Ricardo Santos...
BBC
James Hildreth: Somerset batter brings forward retirement after injury
Somerset batter James Hildreth has brought forward his retirement after injuring his hamstring in their One-Day Cup defeat by Durham on Wednesday. On Thursday the 37-year-old announced he would retire at the end of the season, after 20 years with the club. He will now be sidelined for the remainder...
BBC
Ben Brereton Diaz: Nice make bid of about £8.4m for Blackburn Rovers striker
French club Nice have made a bid in the region of £8.4m for Blackburn Rovers striker Ben Brereton Diaz. The bid, placed on Tuesday evening, is likely to be rejected by Rovers as it does not meet the Championship club's valuation of the Chile international. The club are likely...
SkySports
David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions
Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship this weekend? Find out here... Norwich vs Millwall, Friday 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football. Norwich finally got off the mark in midweek, although that seems a strange thing to say after only four games of the season! It was a big win for Dean Smith and his side, though, and it should lift some of the pressure.
BBC
Sheffield United 2-1 Sunderland - Anel Ahmedhodzic helps Blades beat 10-man Wearsiders
Anel Ahmedhodzic scored one and made one as Sheffield United squeezed home against 10-man Sunderland. The game turned on a two-minute passage just past the half-hour mark when Sunderland were reduced to 10 men - and the Blades took the lead. Dan Neil was dismissed by referee James Linington for...
Former Manchester United Player Says Fans Need To Support The Team Against Liverpool
A former Manchester United player has spoken ahead of the game against Liverpool on Monday and has suggested that fans need to support their club on Monday instead of protesting outside the ground during the game.
Yardbarker
Watch: Liverpool loanee James Balagizi scores brace as both his first professional goals come in the same game
Liverpool have sent many members of our youth squad out on loan for the upcoming season and James Balagizi has announced himself at his new club. The 18-year-old has made five appearances so far for Crawley Town and scored both his first and second goal for the club on the same evening, against Northampton Town.
'We Want To Go Deep In All Competitions' Says Manchester City Women's Manager Gareth Taylor
Manchester City get their chase for silverware underway this evening in Madrid when they take on Kazakhstan side WFC Tomiris-Turan in the UEFA Women's Champions League
UEFA・
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Chelsea, Hearts, Barkley, Gilmour, Barisic, Motherwell, Leeds, McKinstry, Frimpong
Chelsea are attempting to manoeuvre a return to Everton for Celtic-linked midfielder Ross Barkley as they attempt to take Anthony Gordon to London, although Scotland international Billy Gilmour has also been floated to the Goodison Park club as a possible makeweight in any deal for the winger. (Football London via Daily Record)
