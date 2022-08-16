ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Coventry City v Huddersfield Town: Game called off as Sky Blues start work on pitch

Coventry's Championship game against Huddersfield on Saturday is off as they start work on the pitch at their Wasps-owned Coventry Building Society Arena. It is City's third postponement this season following pitch damage caused by hosting rugby sevens matches at the stadium during the Commonwealth Games. The English Football League...
RUGBY
BBC

Reading 3-0 Blackburn Rovers: Royals upset early Championship leaders

Reading bounced back from a heavy loss at the weekend with a dominant win over early Championship leaders Blackburn Rovers. Defender Tom McIntyre nodded Tom Ince's corner past Thomas Kaminski to open the scoring early in the first half. The Royals held the visitors at bay before the break with...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Graham Potter lifts the lid on Brighton's much-admired transfer dealings in contrast to 'hundreds of millions' splurged by other clubs... and admits prospect of becoming future England boss is 'very, very exciting'

Brighton manager Graham Potter views being linked with the England job as 'an incredible honour' but has rebuffed any immediate suggestion that he could be Gareth Southgate's eventual successor. Potter's attractive style of football, realistic approach to football, and hard-fought success at Brighton has seen him long linked with the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Stoke 2-2 Middlesbrough: D'Margio Wright-Phillips heads late leveller

Stoke City substitute D'Margio Wright-Phillips dived to head a superb 91st-minute equaliser to rescue a point for the Potters and deny Middlesbrough a first win of the season. After going a goal down to Jacob Brown's strike, Duncan Watmore turned it round for Boro with his first strike of the season seven minutes before the break, then forcing the error that brought his side's second.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Thierry Nevers: West Ham United winger joins Newport County on loan

Newport County have signed West Ham United winger Thierry Nevers on a season-long loan. Nevers signed for the Hammers in July 2021 from Reading on a three-year deal. The 20-year-old has yet to make his senior West Ham debut but impressed in Premier League 2 last season, scoring seven goals in 17 games.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Emerson Palmieri: West Ham in talks with Chelsea over a move for Italy defender

West Ham are in talks with Chelsea over their Italy full-back Emerson Palmieri. Hammers boss David Moyes has turned to the 28-year-old as he looks to bolster his defence. Injuries to new signing Nayef Aguerd and experienced duo Craig Dawson and Angelo Ogbonna have forced Moyes to use Ben Johnson in central defence so far this season alongside Kurt Zouma.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

'Clear to see why Everton are interested in Brereton Diaz'

Blackburn striker Ben Brereton Diaz has been likened to a young Alan Shearer and it is clear to see why Everton manager Frank Lampard wants to sign him, says Daily Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards. "Everton are obviously looking for a new striker," Edwards told the BBC's Transfer Gossip Daily Podcast....
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Opinion: Liam Delap May Be Announced By Stoke Today

Liam Delap is expected to be announced by Stoke City today ahead of his loan move to the club until the summer of 2023. Liam Delap underwent his medical yesterday ahead of his loan to Stoke City, and the Potters will be expected to announce the signing of the player today. The Manchester City striker is being sent out on loan to prove himself and develop in the senior game.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

James Hildreth: Somerset batter brings forward retirement after injury

Somerset batter James Hildreth has brought forward his retirement after injuring his hamstring in their One-Day Cup defeat by Durham on Wednesday. On Thursday the 37-year-old announced he would retire at the end of the season, after 20 years with the club. He will now be sidelined for the remainder...
SPORTS
SkySports

David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship this weekend? Find out here... Norwich vs Millwall, Friday 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football. Norwich finally got off the mark in midweek, although that seems a strange thing to say after only four games of the season! It was a big win for Dean Smith and his side, though, and it should lift some of the pressure.
SOCCER

