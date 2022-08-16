Read full article on original website
The Miranda Lambert Song That Best Captures What She Was Going Through During Her Divorce From Blake Shelton
In 2016, country singer Miranda Lambert released her first song following her divorce from Blake Shelton, a single called 'Vice.'
People
Carrie Underwood Joins Tom Petty Cover Band for Surprise Duet While Out with Friends in Nashville
From arenas to dive bars, any venue is perfect for Carrie Underwood's powerhouse vocals. While out with friends for a "girl's night" in Nashville over the weekend, Underwood hopped onstage at Fox & Locke bar and venue with Tom Petty cover band The Heartshakers to perform "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around" — the rocker's 1981 duet with Stevie Nicks, originally released on the Fleetwood Mac frontwoman's Bella Donna album.
‘The Voice’s Blake Shelton Reveals Fellow Country Star Joining Him as Battle Advisor in Season 22
Blake Shelton couldn’t keep the secret any longer. After The Voice judge teased fans Tuesday with three clues about his new battle advisor, he revealed the country music star’s identity. And guess what. Most everyone guessed correctly. Shelton will partner with Jimmie Allen when The Voice starts its...
Vince Gill Performs Alongside Daughter in Nashville to Tribute His Injured Wife, Amy Grant
Vince Gill and Amy Grant's daughter, Corrina, joined her father on stage for a touching live performance in Nashville this past weekend. The father welcomed his 21-year-old daughter out on the stage during the last bit of his performance at Ryman Auditorium on the evening of Aug. 4. The father-daughter duo then dedicated the last song of his set to their injured wife and mother, Queen of Christian Pop: Amy Grant.
Kaley Cuoco’s Heartbreaking Announcement: ‘I Was Really Losing My Mind’
Kaley Cuoco sensationally revealed that she was forced to stage an intervention on herself while filming season two of The Flight Attendant, to help her deal with her “super dark” depression following her and Karl Cook’s divorce. Po...
Luke Bryan Brings Two Brothers Onstage After Their Dad Died, Mom Says ‘Thank You for Giving Me My Boy Back’
Luke Bryan was performing at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford, Ct., on Saturday (July 30), a stop on his Raised Up Right Tour, when a neon yellow shirt in the crowd caught his attention. In the pit, he spotted two boys holding up a shirt that read, "Our Dad Died....
WATCH: Tim McGraw & Faith Hill’s Youngest Daughter Covers Pat Benatar’s ‘Fire and Ice’
The apple didn’t fall far from the tree in Tim McGraw’s household. McGraw and his… The post WATCH: Tim McGraw & Faith Hill’s Youngest Daughter Covers Pat Benatar’s ‘Fire and Ice’ appeared first on Outsider.
Garth Brooks Is Putting A Police Station In His New Nashville Bar
At this point pretty much every country artist has their own bar in Nashville. When Garth Brooks announced that he would be opening a bar on Broadway in downtown Music City, he joined a list of artists like Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton, John Rich, Dierks Bentley, Florida Georgia Line, Miranda Lambert, Kid Rock, Alan Jackson…you get the idea.
Reba McEntire’s Co-Star Hilariously Crashes Her Photo Shoot With Boyfriend Rex Linn [Watch]
Reba McEntire is one of the biggest stars in country music, but she also dabbles in various other passions, including acting. Fans will recall the country music icon’s vibrant role of Reba Nell Hart in the TV series Reba, which aired from 2001 to 2007 on the WB and CW networks.
‘American Idol’s Scotty McCreery Lands Two-Week No. 1 With ‘Damn Strait’
American Idol’s Scotty McCreery is celebrating his fifth No.1 hit, Damn Strait, topping the charts for two weeks. As of July 25th, the song—which pays tribute to his most inspirational Country icon—has been reigning over Billboard’s Country Airplay chart for the 14-day stretch. And the single it is still holding strong.
Craig Morgan’s Reaction to Blake Shelton’s New Music Photo Is Tremendous [Watch]
Blake Shelton and Craig Morgan go back further than Cadillac seats, so it's OK when one country singer roasts the other, right? We sure hope so. During a visit with Taste of Country Nights to talk about his new single, "How You Make a Man," Morgan spied the single artwork for Shelton's new song "No Body." It's a throwback look for The Voice coach — he's wearing an embroidered Western shirt and gripping his belt buckle as he gives a brazen look to the camera from beneath his black cowboy hat and a dirty blond bob.
Barbara Mandrell Returns to Grand Ole Opry for 50th Anniversary
Country Music Hall of Famer and Grammy winner Barbara Mandrell retired from music more than two decades ago, but the Grand Ole Opry still feels like home to her. Mandrell, 73, made a rare public appearance on Saturday night at the Opry to celebrate her 50th anniversary of being an Opry member.More from The Hollywood ReporterWomen's Soccer Hits New Ratings Highs With Euro 2022 FinalLuke Bryan, Peyton Manning Set to Host CMA AwardsDisney+ Releases Official 'Andor' Trailer for New Star Wars Series “Here we are at home again,” Mandrell told The Associated Press in an interview backstage at the Opry House before...
Carrie Underwood to Help Barbara Mandrell Celebrate 50 Years As Opry Member This Weekend
Barbara Mandrell is commemorating her 50th anniversary as a Grand Ole Opry member this weekend with some of the biggest names in country music. Carrie Underwood, who calls Mandrell one of her professional inspirations, will perform as well as CeCe Winans, Suzy Bogguss and Linda Davis. Mandrell will attend both...
WATCH: ‘American Idol’ Winner Noah Thompson Hilariously Serenades HunterGirl at CMA Fest
It looks like Noah Thompson’s team has taken over his Instagram account. They’re giving the American Idol winner a hard time about his habits. It seems that he has an earworm, and it’s his own song. He just walks around, singing it to himself. And to HunterGirl. And to anyone that will listen. Check out the video below.
Carrie Underwood Covers Stevie Nicks And Tom Petty Single At Tennessee Bar
Following the unforgettable tableside act, a customer shared footage on Facebook. The lengthy video features the cover band inviting the eight-time Grammy Award winner up to tackle single, “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” by Petty and Stevie Nicks. “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” served as the first...
Blake Shelton Says He’s Going ’90s Country With New Single “No Body”
We’ve suffered through some tough years with Blake Shelton’s music lately. It’s hard to believe that he’s the same guy who released songs like “Austin,” and “Ol’ Red” when he first burst onto the country music scene, but the guy has pretty much been on cruise control with his career since 2010, minus a couple of half decent songs here and there.
tvinsider.com
‘The Voice’ Season 22: Charlie Puth, Jimmie Allen & More Named as Battle Advisors
The Voice has set the Battle Advisors for its 22nd season, premiering on Monday, September 19 on NBC. When the musical competition returns, a new group of vocalists from across the country will be competing. Camila Cabello has joined returning coaches John Legend, Blake Shelton, and Gwen Stefani and host Carson Daly. And when the singers reach the battle rounds, after the teams are set, celebrity advisors come in.
Lainey Wilson Has Us Sipping ‘Watermelon Moonshine’ and Waiting on Her New Album
Lainey Wilson keeps churning out new music. “Heart Like a Truck” is still climbing the country charts, and now she’s giving us “Watermelon Moonshine.” The new single comes along with the news that a new album arrives on October 28. The new album is titled Bell Bottom Country. Check out the new single below.
Shania Twain, Tanya Tucker, Martina McBride and More to Join Trace Adkins in "Monarch"
Trace Adkins is getting some country music company on his new Fox series "Monarch." Adkins co-stars in the country music drama with Susan Sarandon, which is about a multigenerational country music drama involving country music's most influential family. The Roman family is led by tough and talented Dottie Cantrell Roman, played by Sarandon, and her husband Albie, Adkins' character. Their success is at risk, and the family comes together to protect its legacy and future.
Ronnie Dunn says new album ‘100 Proof Neon’ is a return to country music of the '80s
Country music icon Ronnie Dunn spoke about his upcoming album in an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, saying it’s a return to the more traditional style of country music from the ’80s. Dunn’s seventh solo album, entitled "100 Proof Neon," is Dunn’s return to the kind of...
