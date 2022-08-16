ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrie Underwood Joins Tom Petty Cover Band for Surprise Duet While Out with Friends in Nashville

From arenas to dive bars, any venue is perfect for Carrie Underwood's powerhouse vocals. While out with friends for a "girl's night" in Nashville over the weekend, Underwood hopped onstage at Fox & Locke bar and venue with Tom Petty cover band The Heartshakers to perform "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around" — the rocker's 1981 duet with Stevie Nicks, originally released on the Fleetwood Mac frontwoman's Bella Donna album.
Parade

Vince Gill Performs Alongside Daughter in Nashville to Tribute His Injured Wife, Amy Grant

Vince Gill and Amy Grant's daughter, Corrina, joined her father on stage for a touching live performance in Nashville this past weekend. The father welcomed his 21-year-old daughter out on the stage during the last bit of his performance at Ryman Auditorium on the evening of Aug. 4. The father-daughter duo then dedicated the last song of his set to their injured wife and mother, Queen of Christian Pop: Amy Grant.
Whiskey Riff

Garth Brooks Is Putting A Police Station In His New Nashville Bar

At this point pretty much every country artist has their own bar in Nashville. When Garth Brooks announced that he would be opening a bar on Broadway in downtown Music City, he joined a list of artists like Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton, John Rich, Dierks Bentley, Florida Georgia Line, Miranda Lambert, Kid Rock, Alan Jackson…you get the idea.
The Boot

Craig Morgan’s Reaction to Blake Shelton’s New Music Photo Is Tremendous [Watch]

Blake Shelton and Craig Morgan go back further than Cadillac seats, so it's OK when one country singer roasts the other, right? We sure hope so. During a visit with Taste of Country Nights to talk about his new single, "How You Make a Man," Morgan spied the single artwork for Shelton's new song "No Body." It's a throwback look for The Voice coach — he's wearing an embroidered Western shirt and gripping his belt buckle as he gives a brazen look to the camera from beneath his black cowboy hat and a dirty blond bob.
The Hollywood Reporter

Barbara Mandrell Returns to Grand Ole Opry for 50th Anniversary

Country Music Hall of Famer and Grammy winner Barbara Mandrell retired from music more than two decades ago, but the Grand Ole Opry still feels like home to her. Mandrell, 73, made a rare public appearance on Saturday night at the Opry to celebrate her 50th anniversary of being an Opry member.More from The Hollywood ReporterWomen's Soccer Hits New Ratings Highs With Euro 2022 FinalLuke Bryan, Peyton Manning Set to Host CMA AwardsDisney+ Releases Official 'Andor' Trailer for New Star Wars Series “Here we are at home again,” Mandrell told The Associated Press in an interview backstage at the Opry House before...
Whiskey Riff

Blake Shelton Says He’s Going ’90s Country With New Single “No Body”

We’ve suffered through some tough years with Blake Shelton’s music lately. It’s hard to believe that he’s the same guy who released songs like “Austin,” and “Ol’ Red” when he first burst onto the country music scene, but the guy has pretty much been on cruise control with his career since 2010, minus a couple of half decent songs here and there.
tvinsider.com

‘The Voice’ Season 22: Charlie Puth, Jimmie Allen & More Named as Battle Advisors

The Voice has set the Battle Advisors for its 22nd season, premiering on Monday, September 19 on NBC. When the musical competition returns, a new group of vocalists from across the country will be competing. Camila Cabello has joined returning coaches John Legend, Blake Shelton, and Gwen Stefani and host Carson Daly. And when the singers reach the battle rounds, after the teams are set, celebrity advisors come in.
CMT

Shania Twain, Tanya Tucker, Martina McBride and More to Join Trace Adkins in "Monarch"

Trace Adkins is getting some country music company on his new Fox series "Monarch." Adkins co-stars in the country music drama with Susan Sarandon, which is about a multigenerational country music drama involving country music's most influential family. The Roman family is led by tough and talented Dottie Cantrell Roman, played by Sarandon, and her husband Albie, Adkins' character. Their success is at risk, and the family comes together to protect its legacy and future.
