Pets

What Are The Advantages Of Usage-Based Car Insurance?

In recent years, Usage-Based Insurance (UBI) has become one of the most talked-about technologies in the automotive insurance industry - and for good reason. A relatively new type of insurance, UBI allows insurance companies to utilize telematic (telematics is a method of monitoring cars, trucks, equipment and other assets by using GPS technology and on-board diagnostics) and tracking technology to assess their clients’ driving habits.
What the Inflation Reduction Act Means for Your Medicare Coverage

Major changes to prescription drug affordability for more than 50 million beneficiaries enrolled in Medicare Part D are likely on the way because of a bill headed to the president’s desk. The Inflation Reduction Act “finally delivers on a promise that Washington has made for decades to the American...
Answers to Frequently Asked Social Security Disability Questions

In this post-COVID era and period of long COVID health complications, many Americans have become increasingly aware that they could become the victim of a life-threatening illness, injury or disability that makes it impossible for them to work and support their families. This has sparked new attention toward the intricacies of the Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) process and its many requirements for approval.
Social Security Tax Limit 2022 and Exemptions, Explained

Every year, the federal government sets a limit on the number of earnings that are subject to Social Security tax. The limit changes annually with the changes in the national average wage index with a view to account for inflation in Social Security benefits. What is the Social Security tax limit for 2022?
Social Security benefits may go down according to senator

photo of empty walletPhoto by Emil Kalibridov (Unsplash) Senator Lindsey Graham recently said that "seniors may have to take a little less and pay a little more in" in a recent interview regarding social security. With inflation currently sitting at 9%, the thought of receiving a smaller payment from the government or contributing more money to social security is very concerning and would impact millions of people in a very negative way. In Washington state, the overall cost of living is 118% or 18% higher than the rest of the country, so if the amount dips below that for retirees, there could be a serious problem.
Beware of This Retirement Tax Trap

Would you like to pay less in taxes this year? is a trick question. A pertinent answer is another question: will it cause me to pay more in taxes later? If not, duly paying less in taxes is a no-brainer. But when paying less in taxes now is merely tax-deferral, the decision can be brain-racking. It involves comparing the tax reduction received now and the taxes expected to be paid later. We’d rather not pay more later than we save now. So, before kicking the tax can down the road, it’s wise to look ahead.
CD Rate Trends, Week of August 15: Rates rise

It's been three weeks since the Fed announced another major rate hike, and CD rates have now risen across all the major terms. While rates on mid-range certificates of deposit (CDs) remained flat this past week, the top rate on the shortest and longest term CDs bolted higher, while the leading 1-year rate inched slightly higher.
Best and Worst States for Pensions

The pension long has been a standard part of retirement for many Americans, particularly for public sector employees like police officers and teachers. Offering a pension -- a set annual income for...
Estate Planning and Inflation: How to Protect Your Assets

Everyone is feeling the sting of inflation nowadays. Whether it’s at the gas pump, the grocery store, or the mall, it seems like inflation has reached every corner of consumers’ lives. Many Americans don’t realize just how much inflation affects estate planning. This is primarily because people don’t...
3 Dated Rules of Thumb Retirees Should Think Twice About

Wouldn’t it be great if following just a few “one-size-fits-all” financial formulas really could make planning a successful retirement less problematic?. Unfortunately, there’s no such thing. Oh, sure, there are theories and guidelines and strategies. And some can be helpful as a starting point for financial...
