The Hockey Writers
Marc-André Fleury Curse Continues to Hit Teams
The NHL’s expansion protocol dictates the holding of a draft to fill out the roster of new teams. The Seattle Kraken picked apart the rest of the league to staff their team in 2021-22, just as the Vegas Golden Knights did when they began play in 2017-18. When the Golden Knights arrived on the scene, the hockey world was shocked when the defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins failed to protect franchise goaltender and former first-overall pick Marc-André Fleury.
Yardbarker
Islanders’ Raty & Dufour Can Join NHL Roster Soon
Aatu Raty and William Dufour are two of the New York Islanders’ top prospects that are playing in the 2022 World Juniors. The two have not only been playing great in the tournament but have proven they can potentially make an impact on the Islanders’ roster shortly, specifically, sooner than many fans expected.
Yardbarker
Flyers News & Rumors: Lindros Trade, Vigneault’s Downfall, Andrae & More
Even during a slow week in the world of the NHL, the Philadelphia Flyers have a pair of connections to a prominent issue in world affairs, and two intriguing nuggets about major events in franchise history popped up in the news. While fans wait another month for training camp to start, they can get their hockey fix with coverage of the World Junior Championship, memories of the Eric Lindros trade in 1992, and speculation about the unceremonious departure of former head coach Alain Vigneault.
Yardbarker
Islanders’ Pros and Cons of Trading Varlamov
The New York Islanders are in a difficult position. With Robin Lehner expected to miss the entire 2022-23 season, leaving the Vegas Golden Knights without a starting goaltender, the Islanders may be grappling with whether or not to trade goaltender Semyon Varlamov. With one year left at $5 million, Vegas might entertain a deal that brings him out west. Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello has been clear about keeping his tandem of Ilya Sorokin and Varlamov together, so unless he’s blown away by a deal, this is extremely unlikely. However, there’s a key question to consider if a deal were to take place – how would they fill the backup role behind Sorokin?
Todd Reirden Extended and Promoted by Penguins
The Pittsburgh Penguins have promoted coach Todd Reirden.
Why You Should Root for the Phillies to Lose a Few Games
The Philadelphia Phillies are cruising to the second NL Wild Card, but finishing their season there could become a death sentence.
The Hockey Writers
3 Flyers Hot Takes for 2022-23 Season
There are mixed feelings about how the Philadelphia Flyers are going to perform next season. With a healthier squad and a new head coach, things could be looking up. But at the same time, the team didn’t make any big additions up front to help their 31st-ranked offense. It should be a very interesting season and one that hinges on more than a few things going right. Here are three hot takes that would very much help their cause in returning to the playoffs in 2022-23.
NBC Sports
With no more painful sleep, Couturier can alleviate 'the pain of the fans'
When Sean Couturier started losing sleep, he knew his back troubles were more serious than daily aches from the NHL grind. The Flyers are hopeful they won't be losing sleep this season over Couturier's sleep. The first-line center played only 29 games last season as the Flyers stomached one of...
The Hockey Writers
Flames Treliving Has Established Himself as an Elite NHL GM
Throughout his eight-year tenure with the Calgary Flames, general manager (GM) Brad Treliving has faced his fair share of criticism. Many have felt that he failed to make the big changes needed to get his club over the hump, as he instead looked to try the same thing over and over with a core that seemed to struggle every time the playoffs came around.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Woll, Murray, Samsonov & Nylander
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I weigh in on Maple Leafs’ young goalie prospect Joseph Woll. He doesn’t seem to get much love from those who assess the organization’s goalies, but I sure enjoyed watching him play last season. However, that also...
NHL games today: 2022 NHL offseason calendar, NHL Draft, free agency
The NHL season wrapped up with the Colorado Avalanche becoming Stanley Cup champions for the third time in their history.
Yardbarker
Canadiens Who Are the Most Underrated Ahead of 2022-23
After the Montreal Canadiens finished in last place in 2021-22, the bar is relatively low for 2022-23. That isn’t to say no one cares how the Habs will do. However, success will be measured differently than in the past. So, in some ways, the Canadiens as a whole are...
NBC Sports
Mark Recchi shares his thoughts on Zacha, Haula trade
Former Boston Bruins assistant captain Mark Recchi believes that the Bruins came out on top in the Pavel Zacha-Erik Haula trade with the New Jersey Devils. Recchi would know, considering he was an assistant coach for the Devils from 2020-22 and has watched Zacha develop on the Devils. "He's a...
FOX Sports
NHL taking both awards show, draft to Nashville in June 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The NHL will be holding its awards and draft in Music City in June 2023, the first time the league has held both in the same city since 2006. “We are thrilled to bring two of our marquee events — the 2023 NHL awards and the 2023 NHL draft — to Nashville, a special city that certainly knows how to throw a great party,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a news release Thursday.
Yardbarker
Oilers Have Been Linked to 3 UFA Right Wing Veterans
The Edmonton Oilers are a little light at right wing. With Kailer Yamamoto and Jesse Puljujarvi signed, potentially two top-six spots are filled. That said, there continue to be trade rumors surrounding Puljujarvi and it’s clear that the team could stand to have some extra depth at a position of need. Essentially, GM Ken Holland needs to create competition for a spot but the trick is the money; moreover, that the Oilers have very little of it to spend.
The Hockey Writers
Edmonton Oilers Top 10 Current Prospects
While there were plenty of reasons for the Edmonton Oilers’ decade of darkness, one of their major issues was rushing prospects. It seemed that their sole focus was to get their young talent into the NHL as quickly as possible rather than allowing them time to develop at the junior and or collegiate level, as well as in the American Hockey League.
NHL
City of Nashville to Host 2023 NHL Awards and 2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft™
NEW YORK (Aug. 18, 2022) - The National Hockey League announced today that the 2023 NHL Awards and the 2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft™ will both take place in the City of Nashville in June. This will be the first time both events have been held in the same city since 2006, when NHL Awards and the NHL Draft™ both were held in Vancouver.
Yardbarker
San Jose Sharks News & Rumors: Reimer, Hill, Knyzhov & More
In this edition of San Jose Sharks News & Rumors, there is plenty of chatter involving trading one of James Reimer or Adin Hill, as this current roster has too many goaltenders. Meanwhile, Nikolai Knyzhov’s long-awaited return will have to be put on pause, as he is expected to miss significant time due to a torn Achilles tendon. In other news, two former NHLers in Tommy Wingels and Luca Sbisa have joined the organization as development coaches.
