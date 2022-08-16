ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

‘Last call’: Dodge to end current versions of Charger, Challenger models

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Iy2eE_0hJDkENm00

It’s an end of an era for Dodge.

The automaker has announced that the current versions of its Charger and Challenger models will end with the 2023 model years, multiple media outlets are reporting.

CNBC reported that the move is to make way for Dodge’s electric vehicles.

The Charger and Challenger were popular in the 1960s and 1970s but then were discontinued until the mid-2000s, CNBC reported.

The current Challenger was geared toward buyers who wanted a retro feel but a new car. The four-door Charger was still a hot seller despite many car buyers looking for SUVs instead of sedans, CNBC reported.

Dodge said that it had the No. 1 muscle car in the U.S. in 2021, Detroit Free Press reported.

The vehicles have a starting sticker price from low $30,000 but go all the way to almost $90,000 for a Hellcat model.

Before the end of the line, Dodge said it will celebrate the iconic models.

“We are going to make sure that we celebrate that. Remember, 3 million cars, a billion horsepower and a lot of really happy customers that helped build our brand. We’re going to make sure that we do that right,” Dodge brand CEO Tim Kuniskis said, according to the Free Press.

To do that, customers will be able to order a Challenger convertible without the owner having to take the car to a custom shop to change out the traditional roof, CNN reported.

The cars will not be built as convertibles, but will instead be taken to a Florida customization shop by Dodge for the transformation. But the change will come with a cost. It will be about $26,000 added to the car’s price to change it from a coupe to a convertible, CNN reported.

Dodge will also be producing a “Last Call” line of the Charger and Challengers. The cars will have a plaque installed under the hood of the 2023 models, the Free Press reported.

There will also be seven special-edition models, CNBC reported. The details will be released later, CNN reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
torquenews.com

2023 Dodge Challenger and Charger ICE Vehicles Will End Run With Seven Special Muscle Car Models

Dodge will end its popular 2023 Challenger and Charger run with a bang. It is planning seven limited run muscle cars and will tell fans exactly how to get them. Dodge calls this week before the Woodward Dream Cruise, in the Detroit area, Speed Week. This year, Dodge is filling the week with big announcements about the future of its popular muscle cars and what Dodge fans can expect going forward. Dodge has big plans for its last internal combustion engine 2023 Challengers and Chargers and wants everyone to know they will receive a celebrated farewell.
DETROIT, MI
fordauthority.com

Ford Ranger Plant Upgraded To Accommodate Next Gen Production

Back in December 2020, Ford announced that it was investing $580 million in its Pacheco Assembly plant in Argentina for prepare it for the production of the next-generation Ford Ranger and to make it more environmentally friendly. A few months later, that renovation was well underway, while the Pacheco plant also began exporting the Ford Ranger for the very first time, too. Meanwhile, next-gen Ford Ranger production is already underway at Ford Thailand Manufacturing (FTM) and the new pickup will soon be coming off the line at the Silverton Assembly plant in South Africa, as well as the Michigan Assembly plant in May of 2023, as Ford Authority previously reported. In the meantime, the transformation of the Pacheco plant continues, too.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
fordauthority.com

2023 Ford Bronco Order Banks Open Up At End Of August

Back in May, Ford Authority reported that 2023 Ford Bronco order banks were scheduled to open up on August 15th, 2022, with production following at the Michigan Assembly plant on October 31st, 2022. However, these dates are always subject to change – particularly in a world ripe with supply chain issues, and that’s precisely the case with the 2023 Ford Bronco, as sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that order banks will now open two weeks later on August 29th, 2022. The start of production remains unchanged, however, and is still scheduled to commence on October 31st.
CARS
Road & Track

Listen to the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT EV's Simulated Exhaust

Dodge revealed its vision for "future muscle" on Wednesday night, giving us our first look at the Charger Daytona SRT. A radical concept with retro style and futuristic tech, there was one feature that stuck out: A simulated exhaust sound. The Daytona SRT is electric, you see, so Dodge added a fake internal-combustion exhaust note to quell EV doubters. And we're not sure how we feel about it.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodge Challenger#Charger#New Cars#Business Industry#Vehicles#Linus Business#Cnbc#Detroit Free Press#Hellcat#The Free Press#Cnn
fordauthority.com

Here’s How Many Ford F-150 PowerBoost Hybrids Were Sold In July

Generally, Ford doesn’t break out hybrid sales from its overall model sales, which can make it a bit difficult to determine just how well a particular electrified vehicle is selling. However, in its most recent sales report for the month of July, the automaker did indeed reveal how many Ford F-150 PowerBoost hybrid pickups it sold, which is an interesting and notable development. That number came to a total of 4,364 units, which helped contribute to total Ford F-Series sales (which includes the Ford F-150 and Ford Super Duty) of 63,341 vehicles.
CARS
gmauthority.com

1992 Chevy Caprice ‘Nomad’ Up For Sale Online

The Chevy Nomad nameplate was last used over 20 years on a variant of the popular G-Series utility van, but seeing as it was around in one form or another from the mid-1950s all the way until the mid-1980s, the Nomad name remains fresh in the minds of many American car enthusiasts. This custom Chevy Caprice Nomad recreation, which is currently for sale on eBay, serves as a great example of the level of enthusiasm that remains for the original Bowtie-badged wagon.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
protocol.com

The US chokes China's chips

Good morning! The Biden administration is cutting China off from the tools it needs to build advanced chips. But China isn’t the only one that’ll feel the effects. The U.S. has spent months blocking exports of vital tools for advanced chipmaking to China. The idea: to choke off China's chipmaking capabilities.
FOREIGN POLICY
UPI News

GM recalls more than 494,000 SUVs for seatbelt issues

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- General Motors has recalled more than 494,000 full-size SUVs because of possible faulty seatbelt buckle assembles. From October 2020 through June 2022, GM received eight field reports involving the third-row seatbelt buckle assembly that separated. The automaker said it narrowed the issue down to an assembly plant in Gomez Palacio, Mexico.
CARS
fordauthority.com

Stolen Ford Bronco Part Of Larger Incident Near Michigan Assembly Plant

Over the past year or so, a rash of thefts have occurred at Ford storage lots in and around the Detroit area consisting mostly of higher-trimmed Ford F-150 models, including the Raptor. Over the course of the last year, more than 75 vehicles have been stolen from these storage lots, in fact, taking a massive toll on both FoMoCo and the local community. That total continues to climb as well, as more than a dozen F-150 Raptor pickups were stolen during one incident back in June, and just a couple of weeks later, more were taken, with few recovered. Earlier this month, an additional 15 vehicles were stolen from a Dearborn storage lot, and now, a number of Ford Bronco SUVs have been taken from a lot near the Michigan Assembly plant, with one of them leading police on a wild chase, according to Audacy.
DETROIT, MI
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
8K+
Followers
75K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy