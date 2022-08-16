Theatre Review: ‘Forgotten Monsters of Filmland’ by the Coil Project at Capitol Hill Arts Workshop

Read full article on original website
'The Black Phone': 10 other Great Stories by Writer Joe Hill
One of the breakout horror movies of the year so far has been The Black Phone, starring Mason Thames and Ethan Hawke. It centers on a teenager who a masked man kidnaps. In the killer's basement, he discovers a mysterious telephone that lets him communicate with his abductor's previous victims. It's based on a short story by writer Joe Hill, the son of Stephen King.
Wendy Williams' Ex-Staffers Found Bottles Of Liquor Hidden In The Ceiling As Talk Show Host ‘Unraveled’ Behind The Scenes
Wendy Williams' ex-staffers revealed they were constantly having to check on the talk show host to make sure she didn’t go out on stage “inebriated,” Radar has learned. “Everybody on that staff and crew witnessed all kinds of things,” one source said. The crew said things took a turn in 2017 after she fainted on stage during the taping of a Halloween episode. Over the next four years, the staffers said things started “unraveling.” One insider told The Hollywood Reporter that during this period, producers sent over 25 text messages expressing concern for Wendy’s sobriety. The texts were sent prior...
The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'
When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
Salem's Lot: 5 Quick Things We Know About The Stephen King Movie Adaptation
One of Stephen King's most beloved vampire stories, Salem's Lot, gets the big screen treatment for the first time.
Stephen King Calls Netflix's 'Mr. Harrigan's Phone' Adaptation "Nothing Short of Brilliant"
With an adaptation of one of Stephen King's more recent stories coming soon to Netflix, the author himself recently revealed that he has seen a cut of Mr. Harrigan's Phone, praising the film which is due for release later this year on the streaming service — high praise for the streamer and director John Lee Hancock.
Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches EP Teases Interview With the Vampire Easter Eggs in AMC Series
This fall will see the dawn of the Anne Rice universe on AMC and AMC+ with the debut of the eagerly anticipated Interview With the Vampire in October, closely followed by Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches in early 2023. And while the series — the Vampire Chronicles and the Lives of the Mayfair Witches trilogy — exist in the same general universe on the pages of the late Rice's books, how the series might be connected on screen has been a bit of a mystery until now. At AMC's Television Critics Association summer press tour presentation last week, executive producer Mark Johnson explained that Interview and Mayfair will have some tangential connections in their first seasons, though the two series are very much their own entities.
One Stephen King Adaptation Has Been In Development For A Decade, But The Filmmakers Haven't Given Up Hope
Not a lot of projects are able to survive a decade in development, but one Stephen King adaptation is trying to pull off that feat.
'John Wick' Prequel Series 'The Continental' to Premiere on Peacock
As fans of the action franchise patiently await the return of Keanu Weaves as the titular character with the release of John Wick: Chapter 4 next year, an update has been given for the highly anticipated spinoff series The Continental, which will now be moving to a new platform. The...
Netflix Releases First Look at Guillermo del Toro’s Horror Series ‘Cabinet of Curiosities,’ Sets October Release Date
Something sinister is lurking in the shadows. Netflix has shared a special first look at “Cabinet of Curiosities,” its upcoming horror anthology series from Academy Award-winning director Guillermo del Toro. The streamer has also set a premiere date of Oct. 25. “Curiosities” consists of eight stories, each intended to challenge traditional notions of horror. Featuring two original stories by del Toro, “Cabinet of Curiosities” also involves different directors and writers for each episode, including Jennifer Kent (“The Babadook”), David Prior (“The Empty Man”), Guillermo Navarro (“Narcos”), Keith Thomas (“Firestarter”), Panos Cosmatos (“Mandy”), Catherine Hardwicke (“Twilight”), Vincenzo Natali (“In the Tall Grass”)...
Paramount Horror Film ‘Smile’ to Open Fantastic Fest
A world premiere for Paramount Pictures’ horror pic Smile from director Parker Finn is set to open Fantastic Fest. Finn’s debut feature, which stars Sosie Bacon, portrays a doctor experiencing frightening occurrences after witnessing a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient and having to confront her troubling past to survive and escape her horrifying new reality.More from The Hollywood ReporterAnya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult Fight for Their Lives in 'The Menu' TrailerLACMA to Honor Director Park Chan-wook and Artist Helen Pashgian at Art+Film GalaRuben Ostlund on Roasting Capitalism in His Take-No-Prisoners Satire 'Triangle of Sadness' Neon’s Triangle of Sadness, Ruben Ostlund’s Cannes...
Kenya Barris to Reimagine ‘The Wizard of Oz’ for Warner Bros.
Kenya Barris is set to do a fresh take on The Wizard of Oz for Warner Bros., The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Barris will reimagine the Oscar-winning fantasy musical, which starred Judy Garland, Billie Burke, Ray Bolger, Bert Lahr and Jack Haley. Warner Bros. Pictures owns the rights to the 1939 Hollywood classic. More from The Hollywood ReporterWarner Bros. to Release MGM Movies Overseas, Excluding Next Bond PicTimothee Chalamet, Taylor Russell Go on Wild Ride in Teaser for 'Bones and All'Snoop Dogg, Kenya Barris Team for 'The Underdoggs' Comedy for MGM Barris will also produce Wizard of Oz through his production banner,...
Netflix users cursed by a horror legend’s return to damnation
Sam Raimi made his name as a horror director, becoming an instant legend by crafting the beloved Evil Dead trilogy, and while he leaned into many element of the genre as he developed his signature visual and thematic style, his sabbatical from things that go bump in the night lasted way too long until Drag Me to Hell arrived in 2009.
How ‘Airwolf,’ ‘Knight Rider’ and John Carpenter Influenced the Music of ‘Super Giant Robot Brothers’
When Oscar-winning animation director Mark Andrews (“Brave”) called his old Pixar pal Alex Mandel about his latest gig, “Super Giant Robot Brothers,” Mandel was 6,700 miles away in New Zealand managing projects for visual effects house Weta Digital. Mandel, whose other creative side happens to be classically trained composer, dove into Andrews’ new project and created more than three hours of music for the series now airing on Netflix. “Super Giant Robot Brothers” is a 3D animated action-comedy from Reel FX about massive metal robots destined to save the world from invading kaiju – giant monsters from space – while trying to...
The Best Horror Movies To Stream On Paramount Plus Right Now
A Quiet Place and World War Z are just some of the amazing horror movies Paramount Plus has to offer.
How To Watch 'Orphan: First Kill': Is the Horror Prequel Streaming or In Theaters?
Back in 2009, director Jaume Collet-Serra scared the entire world with his masterful horror film Orphan. Telling the story of a cute young girl named Esther who is brought into a loving home, the film provides unexpected twists and turns as we realize that this adorable child is not at all what she seems. It’s safe to say that this movie made all of us distrust everything and everyone. Almost 13 years later, we are finally given a glimpse at Esther’s life before she met the Colemans and the evil that has long been inside of her. Even though it's been over a decade, audiences are more than eager to learn the haunting details of her origin in the prequel film Orphan: First Kill.
Weinstein Investigation Movie ‘She Said’ to World Premiere at New York Film Festival
“She Said,” a drama about the sexual harassment investigation that took down Harvey Weinstein and sparked the #MeToo movement, will have its world premiere at the New York Film Festival. The Universal Pictures movie is screening as part of the festival’s spotlight section. Other movies that will be highlighted include Chinonye Chukwu’s historical drama “Till,” Elvis Mitchell’s documentary “Is That Black Enough for You?!?,” James Ivory and Giles Gardner’s non-fiction film “A Cooler Climate,” and Martin Scorsese and David Tedeschi’s New York Dolls documentary “Personality Crisis: One Night Only.” Additional spotlight entries include “Bones and All,” directed by Luca Guadagnino and starring...
Interview With the Vampire Showrunner Says AMC Plans to Adapt All of Anne Rice's Vampire Chronicles Books
In 2020, AMC acquired the rights to 18 of novelist Anne Rice's books, including the Vampire Chronicles series as well as the Lives of the Mayfair Witches trilogy. Since then, the network has announced adaptations connected to both of those series, the upcoming Interview With the Vampire and Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches. But while those two series, Interview set to debut in October and Mayfair following closely after in early 2023, are just the start and will only begin to scratch the surface of the first books in those respective series, according to Interview With the Vampire showrunner Rolin Jones, AMC wants to bring all of the books to life.
Roush Review: Sisterhood Gone ‘Bad’ in a Darkly Comic Farce
The family that slays together — or tries to — stays together in Bad Sisters, a macabre tale of mordantly dark humor from the gifted Sharon Horgan (Catastrophe). In the first project of her first-look deal with Apple TV+, adapted from the Belgian series Clan, Horgan plays Eva, the eldest of five Garvey sisters in Ireland. She raised her now-grown sibs after the death of their parents and she would kill for them.
With Michael Myers set to return in ‘Halloween Ends,’ here is a look at the scariest horror movie villains
The colossal horror genre is synonymous with a multitude of villainous characters that cause our spines to tingle in fear. From monstrous figures to average-looking citizens, the ever-popular horror genre is filled with these villains that captivate the audience and help to establish the plot. And while classic horror figures like Dracula and Frankenstein introduced the entire genre to a realm of terrifying villains, the abundance of villainous characters from modern horror movies have remained constant in our minds and forced us to check underneath our beds at night.
Another MultiVersus leak says Beetlejuice and the Wicked Witch are on the way
Add Beetlejuice and Oz’s Wicked Witch of the West to MultiVersus’ invitation list. The two aren’t confirmed, but more datamining — on top of Monday’s surprise announcement of two more characters — has fans on the hunt for more clues in Warner Bros.’ ensemble brawler.
