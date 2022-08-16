ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic Accidents

Recall alert: More than 480,000 General Motors SUVs may have faulty seat belts

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Oh3gK_0hJDjTLE00

DETROIT — One of the world’s largest auto manufacturers is recalling nearly half a million vehicles because of a problem that could make seat belts in the third row of the SUVs malfunction in a crash.

In documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, General Motors said 12 models were impacted, with a total of 484,155 vehicles covered by the recall. The 2021-2022 Cadillac Escalade and Escalade ESV, 2021-2022 Chevrolet Suburban and Tahoe, and 2021-2022 GMC Yukon and Yukon XL are all included in the recall.

General Motors said that the seat belts for the third-row seats in the SUVs may not work correctly because the rivets that hold the buckle to the mounting bracket may have been formed improperly, The Associated Press reported.

In documents filed with NHTSA, General Motors said dealers will inspect the rivets and replace the seat belt buckle assemblies, if necessary, for free. GM said it expects to send letters to vehicle owners in September.

General Motors seat belt recall by National Content Desk on Scribd

GM told government safety regulators that inspectors can easily identify whether vehicles included in the recall have the defect or not. If a car is inspected and does not have the defect, no action is necessary. However, if the rivets need to be replaced, customers will be warned to not use the seating position until the seat belts are fixed. GM said in the documents that the company does not currently have the needed parts to repair all the vehicles, and will send letters to owners when parts are available.

Seat belt recall FAQs by National Content Desk on Scribd

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

GM recalls more than 494,000 SUVs for seatbelt issues

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- General Motors has recalled more than 494,000 full-size SUVs because of possible faulty seatbelt buckle assembles. From October 2020 through June 2022, GM received eight field reports involving the third-row seatbelt buckle assembly that separated. The automaker said it narrowed the issue down to an assembly plant in Gomez Palacio, Mexico.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Seat Belts#Car Recall#Business Industry#Vehicles#Linus Business#Gmc Yukon#Yukon Xl#The Associated Press#Nhtsa#National Content Desk#Scribd Gm
CAR AND DRIVER

GM Confirms It's Making $1500 Option Mandatory on Some New Models

GM is making a $1500 option mandatory on all new Buick, Cadillac, and GMC vehicles, according to a report today by the Detroit Free Press. The option is for the three-year OnStar and Connected Services Premium Plan. Essentially a price hike, GM's mandatory option looks to be the latest example...
BUYING CARS
Robb Report

This New Flying Car Could Hit the Market in Weeks After Getting FAA Approval

Click here to read the full article. A Ferrari-red flying car could soon become every commuter’s dream come true: It would fly over miles of gridlock to work, land and then drive a mile or two to their parking spaces. Samson Sky’s Switchblade, which has been 14 years in the making, is now ready for its next series of tests. Previously, we reported the Oregon-built vehicle was gearing up for road tests. On July 15, the Federal Aviation Administration determined it was safe for flight testing, so the flying car could be weeks away from going to market. The innovative vehicle was...
CARS
torquenews.com

Mechanic Responds to Harbor Freight Tool Shaming

What brand of tools does one of the most respected mechanics on the internet rely on to make repairs on his customer’s cars? Find out now with this unique tool show and tell response to a Harbor Freight tool shaming comment. Where Do You Buy Your Tools?!. In past...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
MotorBiscuit

Walmart Just Bought 4,500 Canoos, so What’s a Canoo?

This week, Walmart bought 4,500 Canoo Lifestyle Vehicles. Immediately, that sent a lot of people to their keyboards to search “Canoo Lifestyle Vehicle.” Canoo has been promising that we will start to see its van-like all-electric vehicles soon. But much of what they can do is still a mystery, and many are still unfamiliar with the EV maker Canoo, which aims to be the next Tesla.
CARS
BGR.com

Family Dollar just recalled hundreds of products – here’s the full list

Family Dollar announced a massive product recall in early 2022 after discovering a significant rodent infestation at one of its distribution centers. The company is now back with a similarly huge recall, but for a different reason. Rodents did not trigger this action. Instead, Family Dollar stored hundreds of products outside of the labeled temperature requirements. This time, most of the products in the new Family Dollar recall are over-the-counter drugs.
ECONOMY
komando.com

Car recall warning: Ford, Jeep, Toyota, Nissan, and BMW models affected

Following various recalls late last month, several vehicle manufacturers are again recalling thousands of models that can put you in danger. In addition, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration put out several notices to owners, urging them not to drive certain recalled cars. If you own any affected models, immediately...
CARS
BGR.com

Massive power tool recall: 1.4 million tools recalled, 9 people already injured

It’s time to recheck your power tools following a big recall earlier this year. Two new recall actions are in place concerning devices that might cut you while you’re using them. One of them is DeWALT’s 12-inch Sliding Compound Miter Saws which sold more than 1.4 million units across the US and Canada. The other involves Makita’s cordless hedge trimmers, which sold only about 2,600 units in the US.
PUBLIC SAFETY
LADbible

Drivers warned about button that increases fuel usage by 10%

Experts have warned UK drivers to avoid pressing a certain button in their cars as it could increase fuel usage by up to 10 percent. Amid the cost-of-living crisis, fuel prices have continued to skyrocket, with the RAC's latest figures showing the average cost of a litre of petrol and diesel sits at 175.77p and 186.41p respectively.
TRAFFIC
CarBuzz.com

Vietnamese Carmaker Will Pay You $7,500 To Buy Its Cars

VinFast wants its customers to get the $7,500 EV rebate before the Inflation Reduction Act becomes law. Reservation holders need to sign a binding contract as soon as possible. If owners are no longer eligible, Vinfast will foot the bill. Recently, Congress made several changes to the federal EV tax...
ECONOMY
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
8K+
Followers
75K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy