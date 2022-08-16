ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’: Michelle Visage on the ‘Perfection’ She’s Seen Throughout Franchise History

For so long, RuPaul’s Drag Race wasn’t recognized by award shows at all. The competition series was one of the only shows made specifically for LGBTQ+ audiences for years, but thankfully, the TV landscape has evolved to catch up with its viewers. And Drag Race now has 24 Emmy wins under its belt with 11 nominations at this year’s ceremony alone, and judge Michelle Visage‘s online Whatcha Packin’ has received its first ever nomination in the Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series category. Quite the evolution.
CELEBRITIES
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Queens Willow Pill and Jinkx Monsoon on Adulting, Sobriety and Eating Haggis

“Drag Race: All Stars” Season 7 winner Jinkx Monsoon made “Drag Race” her-story when she became the first queen to win twice. Willow Pill is still coming to terms with winning the main show in April. She made her-story when she became the first Trans contestant to win there. From drag brunches to musical appearances to fringe festivals, there is no stopping the reigning queens of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” The show’s “All Stars” Season 7 winner Jinkx Monsoon is on Zoom long after midnight after a spot at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. She’ll be up in a few hours ordering UberEats...
TV & VIDEOS
‘Happy Days’ Star Henry Winkler Says ‘AGT’ Act’s Jolene-Inspired Performance ‘Blew the Roof Off’ the Theater

Count Henry Winkler as a member of Chapel Hart’s growing fan base after Tuesday’s episode of America’s Got Talent. If you didn’t watch the most recent AGT, Chapel Hart is a three-woman country group. They used Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” as an inspiration for an original song called “You Can Have Him, Jolene.” Their performance wowed everyone who watched, from the four judges, to the host, to the audience inside the theater and watching at home.
NASHVILLE, TN
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Cast Reacts to Alfonso Ribeiro Joining Season 31 as Cohost: ‘So Freaking Amazing’

Returning to the ballroom! After news broke that Alfonso Ribeiro is slated to cohost Dancing With the Stars alongside Tyra Banks, the show’s pro dancers have opened up about his return to the dance floor. “Can’t think of a more perfect fit to host @dancingwiththestars than my brother/uncle (I say uncle because he’s twice my age 🤣😘) @therealalfonsoribeiro 👏🏼🙏🏼🤍 how grateful I am […]
THEATER & DANCE
"Embarrassed" Adele Reveals What Really Led to Delayed Las Vegas Residency

Adele is reflecting on the "worst moment in my career." A little more than six months after the Grammy winner announced she would have to postpone her 2022 Las Vegas residency tour dates, the singer has opened up about the behind-the-scenes debacles that led to the decision. (ICYMI, in January, Adele shared a tearful video explaining the decision, one day before the concert was set to open at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace).
LAS VEGAS, NV
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8 is officially coming in 2023

Get ready to say "she ate" to season 8 of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars. Paramount+ revealed Thursday that RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8 will premiere new episodes on its streaming service sometime in 2023, as will accompanying installments of the popular companion series RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Untucked.
TV & VIDEOS
Here’s who made it to the ‘AGT’ finale (so far)

“America’s Got Talent” is cutting down its competition fast, with only two out of 11 acts each week landing a spot in the show’s finale. Here’s a look at who has made it to the finale so far. Avery Dixon reaches ‘AGT’ finale. During...
ENTERTAINMENT
‘America’s Got Talent’: Chapel Hart Earns Spot in Final Round

Chapel Hart continued their sassy America’s Got Talent run, with the country girl group earning one of two finals spots from Wednesday’s results show. The group held hands as they awaited to hear their names called by show host Terry Crews. Korean magician Yu Hojin picked up the second spot. His selection was a bit of an upset over Maggie Baez, the 12-year-old singer who was the youngest person in the competition. Her audition performance went viral as she earned the Golden Buzzer from judge Howie Mandell. But Hojin, the elegant illusionist, was the second selection, with Baez in third.
TV SHOWS
Music notes: Paula Abdul, Olivia Newton-John, Ava Max, Ingrid Michaelson and Andy Grammer

Fans have been paying tribute to the late Olivia Newton-John by playing her music, and Billboard took a look at the songs fans are streaming most. Grease hit “You’re the One That I Want” comes first with 2.4 million streams since her death. In second is “Hopelessly Devoted to You,” followed by “Summer Nights.” In fourth, with 1.1 million streams, is “Physical,” while “Magic” rounds out the top 5.
CELEBRITIES

