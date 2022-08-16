Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Faces Backlash After Going to McDonald's While Infected with MonkeypoxBriana BelcherLos Angeles, CA
This Popular Burger Chain's Secret Menu Items For DogsLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
This is the Best Pizza Place in CaliforniaLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
5 Amazing Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
The 3 Best All You Can Eat Sushi Buffets in Los Angeles Today, According to YelpLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
TMZ.com
'RuPaul's Drag Race' Star Denies Stealing Wad of Cash from Vegas Guest
12:25 PM PT -- A spokesperson for the LVMPD now tells us they've located a telephonic report made by the woman against Bryan. The case is now being investigated as possible larceny, a felony. A famous drag queen is denying stealing a massive amount of cash from a guest who...
tvinsider.com
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’: Michelle Visage on the ‘Perfection’ She’s Seen Throughout Franchise History
For so long, RuPaul’s Drag Race wasn’t recognized by award shows at all. The competition series was one of the only shows made specifically for LGBTQ+ audiences for years, but thankfully, the TV landscape has evolved to catch up with its viewers. And Drag Race now has 24 Emmy wins under its belt with 11 nominations at this year’s ceremony alone, and judge Michelle Visage‘s online Whatcha Packin’ has received its first ever nomination in the Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series category. Quite the evolution.
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Queens Willow Pill and Jinkx Monsoon on Adulting, Sobriety and Eating Haggis
“Drag Race: All Stars” Season 7 winner Jinkx Monsoon made “Drag Race” her-story when she became the first queen to win twice. Willow Pill is still coming to terms with winning the main show in April. She made her-story when she became the first Trans contestant to win there. From drag brunches to musical appearances to fringe festivals, there is no stopping the reigning queens of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” The show’s “All Stars” Season 7 winner Jinkx Monsoon is on Zoom long after midnight after a spot at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. She’ll be up in a few hours ordering UberEats...
TODAY.com
The judges of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ talk tough love and the show’s groundbreaking success
The global success of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” is something RuPaul himself couldn’t have imagined 12 years ago when the first gaggle of drag queens sashayed down the runway in 2009. Since then, the VH1 series has won 24 Emmys, making RuPaul the most decorated person of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'AGT': Simon Cowell predicts this contestant will be a 'superstar' like Carrie Underwood
At long last, the first live "America's Got Talent" has arrived — and with it came a hefty prediction from Simon Cowell about a special contestant.
Chapel Hart: 5 Things To Know About The Country Trio Competing On ‘AGT’
There have been countless music groups throughout America’s Got Talent season 17, but none have made an impression quite like Chapel Hart. The country trio auditioned on July 19 and performed their original song “You Can Have Him Jolene.” The group was met with rapturous applause from the crowd, which led the judges to make a game-changing decision.
DWTS fans think hunky actor just dropped major clue he’s secretly signed on to season 31
DANCING With The Stars fans have claimed that an actor has dropped a major hint that he has secretly signed on for Season 31. Antonia Denardo, the owner of DeNardo Ventures, posted an Instagram photo with the actor Spencer Boldman. The 30-year-old posed with Antonia as they stood in front...
‘Happy Days’ Star Henry Winkler Says ‘AGT’ Act’s Jolene-Inspired Performance ‘Blew the Roof Off’ the Theater
Count Henry Winkler as a member of Chapel Hart’s growing fan base after Tuesday’s episode of America’s Got Talent. If you didn’t watch the most recent AGT, Chapel Hart is a three-woman country group. They used Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” as an inspiration for an original song called “You Can Have Him, Jolene.” Their performance wowed everyone who watched, from the four judges, to the host, to the audience inside the theater and watching at home.
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Cast Reacts to Alfonso Ribeiro Joining Season 31 as Cohost: ‘So Freaking Amazing’
Returning to the ballroom! After news broke that Alfonso Ribeiro is slated to cohost Dancing With the Stars alongside Tyra Banks, the show’s pro dancers have opened up about his return to the dance floor. “Can’t think of a more perfect fit to host @dancingwiththestars than my brother/uncle (I say uncle because he’s twice my age 🤣😘) @therealalfonsoribeiro 👏🏼🙏🏼🤍 how grateful I am […]
Jennifer Lopez tells Britney Spears to 'stay strong' amid feud with Keven Federline
Jennifer Lopez is showing her support for Britney Spears. On Friday, Lopez took to her Instagram story to share Spears' now-deleted Instagram post where she is embracing her "freedom" and "independence" post conservatorship. "Stay [strong]," Lopez wrote adding a muscle emoji. Spears quoted Lopez in her Netflix documentary, "Halftime." She...
Adele Reveals She Canceled Vegas Residency Because It Had 'No Soul'
Adele said that she agonized over the decision and had been awake for 30 hours before posting her tearful announcement.
The moment Darius first shot to fame with his cringeworthy rendition of Britney Spears' hit Hit Me Baby One More Time during his audition on ITVs Popstars
This is the cringeworthy moment Darius shot to fame with his rendition of Britney Spears' hit, Hit Me Baby One More Time on ITV's Popstars. Former Pop Idol contestant and theatre star Darius Campbell Danesh was found dead in his US apartment room at the age of 41. His family...
IN THIS ARTICLE
"Embarrassed" Adele Reveals What Really Led to Delayed Las Vegas Residency
Adele is reflecting on the "worst moment in my career." A little more than six months after the Grammy winner announced she would have to postpone her 2022 Las Vegas residency tour dates, the singer has opened up about the behind-the-scenes debacles that led to the decision. (ICYMI, in January, Adele shared a tearful video explaining the decision, one day before the concert was set to open at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace).
EW.com
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8 is officially coming in 2023
Get ready to say "she ate" to season 8 of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars. Paramount+ revealed Thursday that RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8 will premiere new episodes on its streaming service sometime in 2023, as will accompanying installments of the popular companion series RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Untucked.
WATCH: Simon Cowell and Kelly Clarkson Have Hilarious Reunion on Her Talk Show
The judges of “America’s Got Talent” appeared on former American Idol Kelly Clarkson‘s talk show, and the result was hilarious. Clarkson got to reunite with judge Simon Cowell. This season of “America’s Got Talent” has been a very interesting one. Between the insane amount of talented...
deseret.com
Here’s who made it to the ‘AGT’ finale (so far)
“America’s Got Talent” is cutting down its competition fast, with only two out of 11 acts each week landing a spot in the show’s finale. Here’s a look at who has made it to the finale so far. Avery Dixon reaches ‘AGT’ finale. During...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Welcome to Wrexham to Selling The OC: the seven best shows to stream this week
The Hollywood takeover of Wrexham football club by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny is charmingly profiled, while a new Selling Sunset spin-off injects sexual tension into the format
‘America’s Got Talent’: Chapel Hart Earns Spot in Final Round
Chapel Hart continued their sassy America’s Got Talent run, with the country girl group earning one of two finals spots from Wednesday’s results show. The group held hands as they awaited to hear their names called by show host Terry Crews. Korean magician Yu Hojin picked up the second spot. His selection was a bit of an upset over Maggie Baez, the 12-year-old singer who was the youngest person in the competition. Her audition performance went viral as she earned the Golden Buzzer from judge Howie Mandell. But Hojin, the elegant illusionist, was the second selection, with Baez in third.
Adele breaks silence on why she cancelled her Las Vegas residency
Adele has opened up about why she took the tough decision to cancel her Las Vegas residency at short notice. The multi-award-winning singer had been due to perform a series of shows from January to April this year at Caesars Palace, but they were scrapped at the last minute. In...
jambroadcasting.com
Music notes: Paula Abdul, Olivia Newton-John, Ava Max, Ingrid Michaelson and Andy Grammer
Fans have been paying tribute to the late Olivia Newton-John by playing her music, and Billboard took a look at the songs fans are streaming most. Grease hit “You’re the One That I Want” comes first with 2.4 million streams since her death. In second is “Hopelessly Devoted to You,” followed by “Summer Nights.” In fourth, with 1.1 million streams, is “Physical,” while “Magic” rounds out the top 5.
Comments / 0