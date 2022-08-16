ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

First lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19

By Breaking News Team, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y82gE_0hJDj6N000

First lady Jill Biden is experiencing mild symptoms of COVID-19 on Tuesday after testing positive for the viral infection, according to officials.

“After testing negative for COVID-19 on Monday during her regular testing cadence, the First Lady began to develop cold-like symptoms late in the evening,” Elizabeth Alexander, Biden’s communications director, said in a statement. “She tested negative again on a rapid antigen test, but a PCR test came back positive.”

Alexander said that the first lady, who has been fully vaccinated and received two booster shots, has been prescribed a course of Paxlovid, an antiviral treatment aimed at reducing the severity of the disease. She was staying Tuesday at a home in South Carolina, where Alexander said she plans to stay until she has received at least two consecutive negative COVID-19 tests.

In the meantime, officials said the 71-year-old will isolate in accordance with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A White House official told reporters on Tuesday that President Joe Biden took an antigen test for COVID-19 that came back negative on Tuesday morning.

“Consistent with CDC guidance because he is a close contact of the First Lady, he will mask for 10 days when indoors and in close proximity to others,” officials said in a statement. “We will also increase the President’s testing cadence and report those results.”

The president tested positive for COVID-19 on July 21 and underwent a course of Paxlovid before testing negative for COVID-19 days later. He subsequently tested positive again in a “rebound case” of the viral infection that ended earlier this month.

President Biden was the second U.S. leader to be diagnosed with COVID-19 while in office. In October 2020, then-President Donald Trump tested positive for the viral infection. Since the start of the pandemic several other world leaders have also gotten COVID-19, including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron and others.

As of last week, the most recent date for which data was available, nearly 79% of the U.S. population has gotten at least one dose of any of the available COVID-19 vaccines, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than 67% of Americans have been fully vaccinated, and over 48% of those who have been fully vaccinated have gotten at least one booster shot, CDC data shows.

Since the start of the pandemic, officials have reported more than 93 million cases of COVID-19 nationwide, resulting in over 1 million deaths, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University. Globally, 591.2 million cases have been reported, resulting in 6.4 million deaths, according to the university.

Through the years American educator Dr Jill Biden (left) stands behind her husband, American politician US Senator (and future Vice President) Joe Biden, as he signs autographs after his keynote address to an Illinois Democratic Party Unity Dinner, Chicago, Illinois, May 11, 1987. (Photo by Mark Reinstein/Corbis via Getty Images) (Mark Reinstein/Getty Images)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election

Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Person
Justin Trudeau
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Boris Johnson
thecentersquare.com

Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies

(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Vice

Trump Is Threatening Payback for Mar-a-Lago

Former President Donald Trump and his allies are ramping up warnings that Trump might seek payback for the FBI’s search of his Mar-a-Lago club if he recaptures the presidency. On Wednesday, Trump posted a link to an article headlined “The Payback for Mar-a-Lago Will Be Brutal” on his Truth...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc#Pcr#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Covid 19#White House
The Veracity Report

OPINION: A Little Dirt on Mr. Liz Cheney – The Plot Thickens Even After Her Monumental Loss

You really can’t make this stuff up. As it turns out, Cheney’s husband, Philip Perry, works for Latham & Watkins -- the firm defending Hunter Biden. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, The New York Post, The Daily Caller, The Sun, and The Associated Press.
WYOMING STATE
Reuters

Biden arrives in South Carolina for beach vacation

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C., Aug 10 (Reuters) - Finally over his coronavirus infection, President Joe Biden arrived in South Carolina on Wednesday to spend most of the next week on Kiawah Island, an oceanfront golf resort he has visited in the past.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CBS News

Biden claims a win with the Inflation Reduction Act

President Biden has signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law after months of negotiations. Democrats said the measure addresses climate change and health care costs. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joined "CBS News Mornings" to discuss the legislation and provide an update on first lady Jill Biden, who is isolating following her COVID-19 diagnosis.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Atlantic

Of Course Biden Has Rebound COVID

Four days after recovering from a COVID-19 infection, President Joe Biden has tested positive again. When he first got sick, Biden—like more than one-third of the Americans who have tested positive for COVID-19 this summer, according to the U.S. government’s public records—was prescribed Paxlovid, an antiviral pill treatment made by Pfizer. Like many Paxlovid takers, he soon tested negative and resumed his normal activities. And then, like many Paxlovid takers, his infection came right back. (Biden does not currently have symptoms, according to his physician.)
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Biden returns to D.C. to sign Inflation Reduction Bill and has cute little grandson Beau in tow! President leaves COVID-positive Jill behind to isolate on Kiawah Island

President Joe Biden helped his grandson Beau off of Air Force One when the Biden family landed back in Washington D.C. on Tuesday afternoon, finishing up a week-long vacation in Kiawah Island, South Carolina. But they were missing one member - first lady Jill Biden, who tested positive for covid...
KIAWAH ISLAND, SC
HollywoodLife

Joe Biden Makes Surprising Cancer Reveal During Speech About Global Warming

President Joe Biden, 79, declared he has cancer on July 20 during a speech about global warming. The seemingly nonchalant comment came as the president spoke about the harmful emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Claymont, Del. “That’s why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” he said, as seen in the below clip.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
8K+
Followers
75K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy