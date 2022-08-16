Read full article on original website
Related
Running Back by Committee Looking Likely for Huskers
No clear No. 1 identified in Thursday’s post-practice talk; two- or three-man rotation possible in opener
Kearney Hub
Practice report: Running back competition remains close as Ireland game nears
Nebraska running backs coach Bryan Applewhite wants to identify a lead running back. “That’s a good question,” Applewhite said Thursday. Nine days before the Huskers take on Northwestern in Ireland, the running back competition remains close and crowded. Offensive coordinator Mark Whipple counts five running backs in the race. Applewhite says he could have two or three players rotating.
College football player Decoldest Crawford commercial goes viral
With a name like Decoldest Crawford, a good NIL opportunity was bound to come available, and now the Nebraska football player has found one. Enter SOS Heating and Cooling, the Lincoln, Nebraska, based company which signed a NIL deal with the Cornhuskers wide receiver. The pairing led to one of this ...
saturdaytradition.com
Mark Whipple backtracks on previous criticism of offense, says tape 'looked better' than initially thought
Mark Whipple was very critical of how the Nebraska offense practiced on Aug. 10. On Thursday, he stated that the team looked much better on tape than he thought. Whipple went as far to say that the offense felt sorry for themselves, and that they didn’t like getting yelled at that day. It looks like he’s changing his opinion on the matter after looking at the tape according to Zack Carpenter of Rivals.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nebraska Wideout Takes Cake For Best NIL Deal With Comical Commercial
Decoldest Crawford capitalized on his name, image and likeness better than anyone has thus far and now SOS Heating and Cooling has the best marketing team in Nebraska. Crawford, a three-star wideout who is entering his freshman year with the Nebraska Cornhuskers, took part in a hilarious commercial with the Omaha-based HVAC company. SOS Heating and Cooling announced their partnership with Crawford last month.
Nebraska’s Alternate Uniform: Good Execution, Odd Timing
It’s a well-done throwback to the 1983 team, but why now?
Kearney Hub
John Cook on the radio: The reaction to No. 1 national rank; Waverly pipeline and more
Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook is in the grind of preseason practice, including two-a-day workouts. So front and center for him — more than a No. 1 preseason national ranking — is getting new players ready to go quickly. Cook says he was a little surprised when the...
KETV.com
Nebraska men's basketball announces addition of assistant coach Ernie Ziegler
OMAHA, Neb. — Nebraska men's basketball announced the addition of assistant coach Ernie Ziegler on Wednesday. Ziegler brings over 20 years of Division I coaching experience to Fred Hoiberg's staff, including the past seven seasons at Mississippi State. He helped the Bulldogs make four postseason appearances between 2018 and...
RELATED PEOPLE
kmaland.com
Creighton's Andronikashvili to pursue pro opportunities
(Omaha) -- Creighton’s Rati Andronikashvili has announced he will not return to the Bluejay program. Andronikashvili will pursue professional opportunities in Europe after the Georgia native played in 33 games as a reserve during his redshirt freshman season. View the complete release from Creighton athletics linked here.
This Is The Most Beautiful Sunflower Field In Nebraska
Soak them up before they're gone for the season.
klkntv.com
Nebraska grasslands decreasing yearly; experts say conservation is vital
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says one-third of grasslands in the state are in danger of disappearing. T.J. Walker of the commission’s Wildlife Division says conservation is important for everyone, not just farmers. “The grasslands are pretty important to Nebraska,” he said. “I...
IN THIS ARTICLE
York News-Times
Father and son to be recognized for conservation in agriculture
SEWARD COUNTY -- The Daake family has been farming in Nebraska for generations. Today, Dave Daake and his son, Alex, continue that tradition by farming and practicing conservation on the family’s 1,100 acres, which lie between Goehner, Utica and Beaver Crossing. Due to their commitment to smart stewardship of...
Nebraska man breaks world record with fish caught at Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OZARK, Mo. — A Nebraska man is the new state record holder under alternative methods for shortnose gar. Rich Porter of Omaha, Nebraska was bowfishing on May 16 at the Lake of the Ozarks when he shot a 14-pound, 6-ounce fish. “Shortnose gar usually only weigh three-to-four pounds,”...
News Channel Nebraska
Over 70 stopped for speeding over 100 mph during campaign
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol released Tuesday that they have completed their Stop Speeding Before It Stops You campaign with more than 70 citations for people speeding 100mph or more. The NSP said the effort ran from July 20 through Aug. 14, and was designed for increased enforcement...
iheart.com
This Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Tenders In Nebraska
When in doubt, chicken tenders. Chicken tenders are available at an abundance of restaurants across the country. Wether they are on the menu as a main dish with a side of fries, or on the kids menu at a restaurant that doesn't serve it as an entree, they are almost always an option. Chicken tenders are often served with potatoes in various forms, greens, and dipping sauces ranging from ketchup to ranch depending on preference. Some restaurants even give their customers the option to choose between fried and grilled tenders. Though this common food order is widely available, there is one Nebraska restaurant that serves the best chicken tenders.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Grand Jury indictments District of Nebraska
Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned 14 unsealed Indictments charging 16 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
This Gigantic Recreation Complex is Opening in Nebraska Soon
When you think of Gretna, Nebraska, you may picture the Schramm State Park or the shopping outlets. But there’s actually a lot more coming to this eastern Sarpy County town. In 2023, Gretna will welcome a massive recreation complex and it is sure to be amazing. Keep reading to learn more.
WOWT
First look at Gretna Crossing Park
Family members say he needed help. 6 News investigation: Nebraska deputies seize pet rescue records. An animal rescue is in a dispute with state and local authorities over how numerous dogs have been obtained from a Nebraska breeder. 6 News update: Refugees still facing challenges in Omaha. Updated: 12 hours...
Anthony Asay arrested in Nebraska for an assault/stabbing incident
(Blair, NE) An Atlantic man awaiting trial in Cass County for a stabbing incident was arrested last week in Blair, Nebraska for another stabbing incident. According the report provided by the Blair Police Department, 30-year-old Anthony Asay was charged with 3rd Degree Assault for punching a male victim in the face numerous times with both fists; 2nd Degree Assault for stabbing the male in the left arm with a knife that caused serious injury, the injury was consistent of a laceration approximately one half inch long that required stitches from a medical professional; Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony; Possession of a Deadly Weapon by Prohibited Person – for possessing the knife he used to stab the male after being convicted of multiple felonies prior to this incident; and Driving under Revocation – Asay is barred through Iowa for not paying fines, eluding and being a habitual offender.
247Sports
45K+
Followers
362K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0