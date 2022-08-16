ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

Hudson Valley Post

3 Fires Started At New York State Parks in Hudson Valley

Fire officials had to deal with three fires inside state parks in three different counties in the Hudson Valley. On Tuesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released its weekly DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review. Officials confirmed forest rangers battled wildfires in Orange, Putnam and Rockland counties.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
News 12

State, carpenters union announce search for carpenter apprentices

The state and New York City carpenters union announced Wednesday that applications are being accepted for apprentices in a variety of positions. The recruitment period will span from Sept. 14 this year through Aug. 9, 2023, through the partnership between the New York State Department of Labor and Carpenters JATCY Of New York City and Vicinity.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WestfairOnline

Drought alert issued for most of the Hudson Valley

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has issued a drought alert for all Hudson Valley counties excluding Westchester. The affected counties – Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Sullivan and Ulster – are under a drought watch, the first of four levels of state drought advisories; the subsequent levels are warning, emergency, and disaster. Under a drought watch, there are no mandatory restrictions on water usage.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
norwoodnews.org

NYS Department of Labor Announces Recruitment Drive for 25 Carpenter Apprenticeships

The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for the Carpenters (JATC) of New York City and Vicinity will conduct a recruitment drive from Sept. 14, 2022 through August 9, 2023 for 25 carpenter (piledriver/dockbuilder) apprentices. New York State Department of Labor (DOL) officials made the announcement on Wednesday, Aug. 17, adding that the apprenticeships include 20 linoleum, resilient tile, and carpet layer apprentices; 10 cabinet maker apprentices; and 10 millwright apprentices.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Is This Stealing? Newburgh, NY Divided Over Local “Thief”

The Nextdoor app is great place for neighbors to communicate with each other and form a tight-knit community. It's also ground-zero for drama. The comments in Newburgh, NY's section of the app exploded recently over a simple question that revolved around a complicated question: was a woman stealing from her neighbors?
NEWBURGH, NY
WestfairOnline

Medical board disciplines two Fairfield County doctors

The Connecticut Medical Examining Board has imposed disciplinary action against two Fairfield County doctors. According to a Connecticut Health I-Team report, Dr. Paul Aiello, a radiologist with Bridgeport Hospital and Yale New Haven Health, was fined $5,000 and had his medical license reprimanded for erroneously diagnosing a patient’s vaginal ultrasound results as “unremarkable” in 2019 when the woman had cancer. The patient later filed a complaint that stated Aiello’s mistake delayed her cancer diagnosis and she later needed a hysterectomy and chemotherapy.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
News 12

Newly built Dutchess County animal shelter unable to open

A Dutchess County animal nonprofit is at risk of losing its new shelter because of upgrades the town is allegedly asking for - that they say they can’t afford. Josephine Santoro is a licensed wildlife rehabilitator and retired dog control officer. She runs the pet food pantry in Fishkill...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY

