Troup, TX

KICKS 105

Boil Water Notice Issued for Portions of Nacogdoches County

Due to service interruption as a result of a break in a main 6" water line on HWY 7, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the Swift WSC to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc). Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions).
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
ktbb.com

Maydelle VFD loses roof in storm

MAYDELLE – Wednesday storms in Cherokee County wreaked havoc on the small town of Maydelle. According to our news partner KETK, the Maydelle Volunteer Fire Department is currently without a roof. Witness Shelly Knott says the roof was suspended in a tree for about five minutes due to extreme winds, then fell into the road. According to Fire Chief Jody Gray, no injuries were reported, a few other structures were damaged in the area, and several people were without power.
MAYDELLE, TX
KLTV

Smith County fire marshal calls drought conditions ‘disastrous’

Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday. Gregg County commissioners select contractor for broadband internet project. Gregg County commissioners selected a contractor Monday to begin the process of connecting broadband internet across the county. Mark Is Back 6PM. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. Watch KLTV 7 News...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Troup, TX
Local
Texas Health
Classic Rock 96.1

Tyler, Texas has an Abandoned Building Problem so Money Wanted for Demolition

There are many aspects of Tyler that greatly show off the city's beauty. In the same breath, you can say that there are many aspects of Tyler that can show off how ugly this city can be. When I talk about the ugly portion of Tyler, I am meaning the many abandoned buildings the city has. It is a problem and its coming to the forefront because of how unsafe those buildings have become for both first responders and the homeless that have occupied those buildings.
TYLER, TX
ktbb.com

SH 135 detour planned for Aug. 24 in Gregg County

KILGORE – TxDOT has announced a detour for motorists on SH 135 in Gregg County beginning Wednesday, Aug. 24, as crews begin resurfacing operations on the roadway. The project limits are from the traffic circle in Kilgore, south to the Rusk County line. Southbound traffic will continue to use SH 135 utilizing a lane shift. Northbound traffic will be detoured onto SH 42 (W. Woodlawn St), then north on Henderson Blvd. to SH 31. The detour will be in place for the duration of the project. Travelers in this area are advised to watch for road crews, expect some delays, and be aware that a detour will be in place. This project and temporary detour are subject to weather or other unforeseen circumstances.
GREGG COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Gilmer enters stage 3 of drought contingency plan

GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Gilmer has declared they are entering Stage 3 of their drought contingency plan. Stage 3 of Gilmer’s water conservation plan is being initiated after a city council meeting last Tuesday, which recognized Upshur County is classified as being in an “extreme drought” according to drought.gov.
GILMER, TX
KLTV

Hawkins city officials taken aback by high cost for resurfacing roadway

KTRE’S Avery Gorman speaks to Hemphill school board president, Kim Scales, about the creation of knives crafted from the gymnasium floor as mementos. An East Texas town is facing a whopper of a price tag to resurface eight blocks of roadway. Law enforcement officers show support for fallen deputy’s...
HAWKINS, TX
KLTV

Car fire damages Longview business

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview business owner said a woman drove her already-on-fire car next to his shop before exiting it. According to KLTV’s Jamey Boyum, the owner of German Precision Auto Sales & Service, in the 100 block of W. Marshall Street, informed him the woman was driving a vehicle that was already on fire and parked it under an overhang near a bay door at the shop. The vehicle fire became so intense that it eventually melted some siding. The owner said they used a garden hose to try and douse the flames.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Boss the monkey update

Whitehouse to see new community center, other benefits from new budget. Whitehouse Mayor John Wansley gives us a look at what the new budget will provide for the city, including the new community center. Law enforcement officers show support for fallen deputy’s children on first day of school. Updated:...
WHITEHOUSE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

2 arrested in East Texas for ‘felony-level’ property theft

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Two people were arrested in East Texas on Monday after they allegedly stole a utility trailer, along with several other items. Brandon Whitehorn and Shelby Rosas were arrested Monday by Harrison County Sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Gregg County Jail for “felony-level” theft of property. The two were reportedly […]
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
messenger-news.com

Latexo Schools Unveil Police Department, New Chief

LATEXO – Houston County schools have taken many measures to ensure the safety of both children and staff at local schools. Armed staff, new door policies, restricting entrances – and in some districts – adding an actual school district police station to the campus. A memorandum of...
HOUSTON COUNTY, TX
ketk.com

Pet of the Week: Brandy

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – SPCA of East Texas stopped by KETK studios Wednesday to introduce Brandy as this week’s Pet of the Week. Brandy is a young Heeler mix with an estimated birth date of July 28, 2019. She was rescued from an overcrowding situation in East Texas. Brandy would like to have another dog in her home and will tend to open up with another furry companion. The SPCA is working on house breaking her and she is crate trained. Brandy would benefit from an owner who had to work on basic training. She is fearful and in her best interest to not have any young children in her home. Brandy is a petite girl weighing only 29 lbs. She is spayed and up to date on vaccinations. Brandy can be an escape artist so a privacy fence is a must.
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

This Marshall, Texas Man was so Mad He Poured Soda in Someone’s Gas Tank

Everyone who is reading this right now has gotten mad at someone. The reasons for getting mad can be as long as a CVS receipt. Most of those who get mad can handle it simply by lashing out verbally at the person they are mad at. Others will get physical with the person they are mad at. Others may lash out verbally AND get physical. Sometimes this aggression will continue in other ways after the initial incident. That seems to be what happened recently in Marshall, Texas.
MARSHALL, TX
KLTV

Tyler’s proposed budget to fund demolition of substandard buildings

Spay and neuter neglect considered leading cause of full animal rescues, shelters. “We have way too many strays and owner surrenders,” Gwen Coyle, owner of Angel Paw Advocates says. “People aren’t spaying and neutering their animals, and we’re seeing the effects of that.” Coyle says all of the rescues and shelters are overwhelmed.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Puffin and Snowbear from the SPCA of East Texas

TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, we have a "TWO-FUR!" Meet Puffin and Snowbear — from the SPCA of East Texas. Puffin and Snowbear are 9-week-old shepherd-mix siblings whose mom came to the SPCA of East Texas from an extreme overcrowding situation. There were complications with the mother after birth, so these babies were bottle fed until they were old enough for kibble. These pups have thrived in their foster home, and are ready to find their forever families!
TYLER, TX

