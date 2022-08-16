TYLER, Texas (KETK) – SPCA of East Texas stopped by KETK studios Wednesday to introduce Brandy as this week’s Pet of the Week. Brandy is a young Heeler mix with an estimated birth date of July 28, 2019. She was rescued from an overcrowding situation in East Texas. Brandy would like to have another dog in her home and will tend to open up with another furry companion. The SPCA is working on house breaking her and she is crate trained. Brandy would benefit from an owner who had to work on basic training. She is fearful and in her best interest to not have any young children in her home. Brandy is a petite girl weighing only 29 lbs. She is spayed and up to date on vaccinations. Brandy can be an escape artist so a privacy fence is a must.

TYLER, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO