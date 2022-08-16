Read full article on original website
How to Prevent Blood Clots in Legs and Lungs
Medical News Today
What causes pain in the lower left abdomen?
Pain in the lower left abdomen may be no reason for concern, but it is still not something a person should ignore. Causes of pain in the lower left abdomen can be benign, such as gas pain, or they may be a sign of a chronic condition. People experiencing persistent...
Gout flareups may precede heart attack, stroke, study says
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The risk of heart attacks and strokes temporarily increases in the four months after a gout flareup, a British study released Tuesday suggests. Gout is a common, painful form of inflammatory arthritis that often affects the big toe joint. According to the research, gout patients who...
Boy born with rare condition takes 1st steps with prosthetic leg
Dakari Miranda had his right leg amputated when he was 14-months-old.
MedicalXpress
A novel drug suppresses muscle inflammation and helps with muscle weakness
Inflammatory myopathies can be challenging to treat, but a new study reports encouraging findings for patients with these debilitating conditions. Researchers from Japan have found that a novel member of a class of anti-diabetes drugs could be the key to treating patients with muscle wasting disease. In a study published...
Warning to anyone who’s had Covid over distressing side effects that can strike two years later
CATCHING Covid increases your risk of conditions including dementia, psychosis and brain fog up to two years after infection, a new study suggests. Scientists at the University of Oxford also noted a greater risk of anxiety and depression, but found this subsides two months after infection. The study, which was...
New Risk Factor Identified Increases Women’s Stroke Risk By 34%
A new study published today in Stroke indicated that women with endometriosis may have a greater risk of stroke compared to women without chronic inflammatory disorder. Authors of the study estimate that about 10% of reproductive-aged women in the United States have endometriosis, which is characterized by abnormal growth of endometrial-like tissue outside the uterus. Endometriosis has been linked to an increased risk of heart attack, stroke, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol in women.
Medical News Today
Patellofemoral arthritis symptoms and treatment
Patellofemoral arthritis is a form of knee arthritis. It affects the joint where the kneecap meets the thighbone. People with patellofemoral arthritis may experience pain and stiffness in the knee, difficulty walking, and other symptoms that impact their quality of life. Although there is no cure for patellofemoral arthritis, medications...
Futurity
Pulled tooth? Non-opioid drug combo may offer pain relief
As the opioid epidemic rages on during the COVID-19 pandemic, a new study shows promise for a non-opioid alternative for acute tooth pain. Prescription opioid-involved death rates increased more than 16% from 2019 to 2020, and among all the opioid overdose deaths, prescription opioids represent nearly 18%, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Dear Doctor: Why are doctors waiting before performing surgery on my husband’s thoracic aortic aneurysm?
DEAR DR ROACH: My husband will be 83 in September and was recently diagnosed with an ascending thoracic aortic aneurysm measuring 4.8 cm. Five centimeters is when they do something. After hearing about the survival rate based on your recent column, along with your comment that “most people do not survive a rupture of the aorta,” I’m scared. Why do they wait until 5.0 or rupture? Doctor says to test again in six months and just keep his blood pressure down. Shouldn’t he be careful about strenuous activities until repair? We can only wait at this point, it seems. -- C.G.
Healthline
Diabetic Amyotrophy: How to Treat This Rare Disorder of Diabetes Nerve Damage
If you live with diabetes, you may be familiar with the more commonly mentioned diabetes complications, such as heart disease, stroke, blindness, kidney disease, and lower limb amputations (to name a few), but you may not be as familiar with a disorder of diabetes nerve damage called diabetic amyotrophy. This...
New Study Discovers Why Some Families Run The Risk Of Diabetes, Kidney Failure
A new study performed by researchers at the University of Utah Health suggests that a rare genetic mutation may help explain why some families are more likely to have diabetes and kidney failure. They believe the finding, made within multiple generations of a single family, could lead to better treatments...
Futurity
Root extract may treat type 2 diabetes
An extract from the roots of the Rhodiola rosea plant might be effective for helping manage type 2 diabetes, according to a new study. The extract shows promise as a safe and effective non-pharmaceutical alternative, the researchers report. They found that, in a mouse model of human type 2 diabetes,...
2minutemedicine.com
Methotrexate reduces functional burden of disease in patients with arthralgia at-risk of developing rheumatoid arthritis
1. Compared to placebo, methotrexate did not significantly reduce the risk of the development of clinical arthritis in at-risk patients. 2. Methotrexate significantly improved patient-reported symptoms, MRI-detected join inflammation, and physical impairments compared to placebo. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is an autoimmune disease which...
Futurity
Blood vessel ‘workout’ boosts heart function
Repeated bouts of reduced circulation with a blood pressure cuff may help reduce artery tissue damage and prevent the worst outcomes of heart attacks and strokes, according to a new review paper. Similar to how exercise helps muscles adapt to more strenuous workouts, research has found that the simple, noninvasive...
Healthline
Ulcerative Colitis and Blood Clots: Can Anticoagulant Medications Help?
Ulcerative colitis is mostly a disease that causes inflammation in the large intestine, but some people can also experience health effects beyond the intestine. Some patients with ulcerative colitis also experience hypercoagulability, which means their risks for blood clots is increased. Keep reading to find out more about the connection...
How butterfly implant the size of a baked bean helps weak hearts by applying pressure on highly sensitive nerve endings that regulate blood pressure and heart rate
An implant shaped like a butterfly that is put in the neck offers a radical new approach for heart failure — a condition that affects a million Britons. The metal device, which is the size of a baked bean, is inserted into one of the two carotid arteries, which run on each side of the neck, connecting the heart to the brain.
entrepreneursbreak.com
Is Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Affecting Your Fertility?
Women usually produce a variety of hormones throughout their reproductive age. However, certain hormonal conditions can develop, hindering a woman’s fertility. One of the most common hormonal concerns is Garden City PCOS. This hormonal disorder causes the ovaries to create numerous follicles and small collections of fluid without releasing the eggs via menstruation.
TODAY.com
Are vitamins and supplements beneficial? What a new study shows
Millions of people swear by vitamin and mineral supplements, but a new massive report may have consumers thinking twice before refilling their next bottle. NBC’s senior consumer investigative correspondent Vicky Nguyen reports for TODAY on whether or not you really need daily supplements. Aug. 15, 2022.
Medical News Today
What is the relationship between the liver and pancreas?
The liver and pancreas are two important organs that perform essential functions in the body. Both organs are present in the upper abdomen and work together to help maintain healthy blood glucose levels. The liver is the largest solid organ and gland in the body. It carries out many vital...
