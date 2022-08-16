Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Mother who allegedly murdered disabled son to undergo competency evaluationLavinia ThompsonNorton Shores, MI
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
Popular grocery store chain plans to open another store location in MichiganKristen WaltersKentwood, MI
Related
927thevan.com
John Karsten
John Karsten, age 85, of Holland, passed away Saturday, August 13, 2022, at his home. Now John is walking the streets of gold, seeing beautiful buildings and riches untold, calling out “Here Ye, Here Ye” ringing a golden bell, saying “no more dirty streets, I’m home and all is well.” You are so missed, John, Opa, by all of us. But happy you are now, O so glad for a new body and being in God’s presence.
927thevan.com
Holland’s Town Crier Set to be Laid to Rest
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 18, 2022) – Holland’s Town Crier has been silenced. Funeral services are this Saturday at 10 AM in Central Wesleyan Church for John Karsten, who passed away last Saturday at the age of 85. Known for his costume and distinctive delivery as the Tulip City’s “Town Crier” for four decades, Mr. Karsten had served with the Dutch Marines in the Netherlands, worked as a grocer, and was a Johnson Controls retiree. He had also had a stint as the president of the Town Criers’ Guild of America.
927thevan.com
Tytus Beelen
Tytus Beelen, 27, of Zeeland, passed away on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Holland Hospital after a battle with cancer from polyposis(genetic familial disease). Tytus was born in Holland, Michigan, on May 10, 1995, to Tim and Tonia (Wilson) Beelen. Tytus attended Zeeland Schools and graduated from Zeeland East High School. Tytus was currently working for LG Chem.
927thevan.com
Sandra VanWieren
Sandra VanWieren age 79, of Holland, passed away Saturday, August 13, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. She was the daughter of Franklin and Aletta Kragt and was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Del Kagt, son-in-law, Scott Dorn, and parents-in-law, Clair and Janet VanWieren. Sandra was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
927thevan.com
Eleanor Mae Lake (Dogger)
Eleanor Mae Lake (Dogger) Eleanor Mae Lake, age 95 of Holland, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Sunday, August 14, 2022. After caring for three children and her mother with multiple sclerosis, Eleanor worked as a courier for West Michigan Laboratory in Holland. She later retired from Kohl’s at the age of 80. She and Harold enjoyed many summers camping at Fremont Lake Park. Eleanor was a member of Fellowship Reformed Church.
927thevan.com
Daniel Van Oss
Daniel Van Oss, age 74 of West Olive passed suddenly at his home on August 12, 2022. He worked as a supervisor for many years. He was most recently employed at West Olive Estates. He served in the US Army from 1968 – 1970 achieving the rank of SP5. He...
927thevan.com
Ascension Michigan names new president of its Southwest Region
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Ascension Michigan announced on Thursday, August 18, Thomas Rohs, MD, as it’s new regional president and chief executive officer of Ascension Michigan’s Southwest Region, which includes Ascension Borgess Hospital (Kalamazoo), Ascension Borgess. Allegan Hospital (Allegan), Ascension Borgess-Lee Hospital (Dowagiac) and Ascension Borgess-Pipp...
927thevan.com
Postcards from Holland: A Look at Lake Mac
After a couple of months of radio silence from this desk …. It’s time again to start snapping photos around Holland, as the Postcards from Holland series resumes. It’s a way to combine some necessary strolling for health reasons as well as looking at the Tulip City through a refreshed set of eyes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
927thevan.com
Holland Police Log August 17-18, 2022
HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: (800) 249-0911.
927thevan.com
Tulip Time Opens Up “First Bloem” Poster Art Contest
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 16, 2022) – Even though Holland’s annual signature event ended just three months ago, the call has gone out for a staple of next year’s Tulip Time Festival. On Monday, festival officials announced that artists based in Ottawa, Allegan, Kent, Kalamazoo and Muskegon...
927thevan.com
Downtown Holland Street Performer Series Concludes Tonight
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 18, 2022) – A staple of summer in downtown Holland comes to an end this evening. The final session of the Street Performer Series runs from 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM. Eighth Street will be blocked off from College to River avenues to accommodate a wide variety of acts, while main sponsor Gentex is hosting the second annual Street Performer Series Block Party a short distance away at the Heeringa Holland Civic Center Place’s parking lot. That’s where live music, complimentary hot dogs, ice cream from the Holland Police’s Polar Patrol truck, yard games, giveaways and more will be available.
927thevan.com
Passenger in Jeep Filled with Teens Loses Life in Collision with Gravel Truck
GEORGETOWN TWP, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 17, 2022) – A teen riding in a Jeep driven by a 17-year-old Kentwood man passed away at the scene after a two-vehicle crash east of Hudsonville on Wednesday afternoon. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Ryan DeVries, deputies and other first responders were...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
927thevan.com
Temporary Traffic Control Order for Hope College Move in Weekend
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 16, 2022) – To accommodate Hope College as they move in students for the 2022-23 school year, the following road closures, traffic changes and no parking orders will be in effect from Friday Aug 26th through Sunday, August 28th, 2022. Traffic Flow Changes (7:30 a.m....
927thevan.com
Social District, Sidewalks on Holland City Council’s Meeting Agenda Tonight
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 17, 2022) – Extending the downtown Social District is among the items under consideration by the Holland City Council during this evening’s biweekly business meeting. The Downtown Development Authority is recommending that the boundaries for the area where patrons of participating establishments that serve...
927thevan.com
Search Continues for Missing Coopersville Man
COOPERSVILLE, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 16, 2022) – The search is on for a 28-year-old Coopersville man who has been missing for over a day. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Detective Sergeant Jeremy Baum, Erik Johnson hasn’t been seen since around 5 PM on Sunday. His last known whereabouts was in the area of the 300 block of Ottawa Avenue, and although he doesn’t own a vehicle, detectives at this point don’t believe that foul play is involved.
Comments / 0