Richie Faulkner: “Getting the guitar back in my hands was what I needed to do to get back on track – to give me the strength to keep going”

Behind the Band Name: Black Sabbath
Obsessed with the occult at the time, bassist Geezer Butler painted his walls black and decorated his place with images of satan and inverted crucifixes. Bandmate Ozzy Osbourne also gave Butler a book on the occult to add to his collection, which he read and placed on a shelf near his bed before going to sleep. When Butler awoke, there was a black silhouetted figure standing at the foot of his bed that ran toward the bookshelf where he had the book. The book had disappeared.
Elton John Played an Instrument on The Hollies’ ‘He Ain’t Heavy, He’s My Brother’
Elton John worked on The Hollies' "He Ain't Heavy, He's My Brother." The song became a hit multiple times in the United Kingdom.
Steve Miller says T-Bone Walker taught him how to play guitar behind his head when he was nine years old
The Rock and Roll Hall Of Famer recalls early encounters with Les Paul, Chuck Berry and T-Bone Walker. Rock journeyman Steve Miller has been discussing his early years as a player, revealing an enviable musical education from guitar A-listers, including Les Paul and T-Bone Walker. Speaking to our friends over...
Watch Steve Vai hand his guitar to a teenage fan mid-show, who then brings the house down with his insane playing
The cabbie who took Vai to the venue in Barcelona showed him a video of his son playing guitar. Vai later saw the boy in the audience, and decided to make his entire life. The European leg of Steve Vai’s Inviolate World Tour saw a glorious finale in Barcelona on July 19, when the virtuoso stepped into the crowd and gave his electric guitar to a teenage boy to play the set’s encore track, Fire Garden Suite IV – Taurus Bulba.
Mick Jagger Fast Facts
Read CNN's Fast Facts on Mick Jagger and learn more about the singer, songwriter and Rolling Stones front man.
How Limp Bizkit turned an obnoxious George Michael cover into an epic nu metal banger
Fred Durst loved it, bandmate Wes Borland hated it, and Limp Bizkit’s raucous version of Faith opened the door for every bad nu metal cover that followed
This video of Slipknot's Corey Taylor and Shawn Crahan proudly watching their sons killing it onstage is wholesome AF
Iowa metallers Vended, featuring Corey Taylor and Shawn 'Clown' Crahan's offspring, are touring Europe for their first time with Slipknot, and their daddies couldn't be more proud
Fender launches the Christone “Kingfish” Ingram Telecaster Deluxe – a blues guitar for playing all kinds of genres
The blues prodigy’s first-ever Fender signature model debuts new custom-wound humbuckers, a super-cool Mississippi Night finish, and is spec'd with versatility in mind. Fender has teamed up with blues guitar powerhouse Christone “Kingfish” Ingram for an all-new Telecaster Deluxe signature guitar, as well as a set of signature humbuckers.
The trouble with Alice Cooper and the 2,000,000 pairs of flammable panties
Alice Cooper wanted some unique packaging for 1973's School's Out album, but the results fell foul of US customs regulations. “I had this reputation for doing covers that were outside the norm, for bands who sold sufficient quantities to have a custom-made sleeve,” explains Craig Braun, who designed the cover of Alice Cooper's School’s Out. “I had a company called the Sound Packaging Corporation, and I’d already done a few special packages like the Rolling Stones’ Sticky Fingers when Alice’s manager, Shep Gordon, contacted us.
This rare footage of Slipknot's Corey Taylor recording screams for Iowa will make your skin crawl
Our throats hurt just watching this video of Corey Taylor screaming during the Iowa sessions
Steve Vai on the importance of music theory: “A person has to balance how much technique they need to get their point across”
Talking technique, theory and the art of making music, Vai said that the impact of a composition came down to “the other dimension – how deep you go beyond the technique”. While there are some guitar players who hail from a strong academic background and possess theoretical know-how,...
AC/DC's Brian Johnson, Metallica's Lars Ulrich to join Taylor Hawkins' son Shane at tribute concert for late Foo Fighters drummer
Paramount to stream the September 3 Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert live from London's Wembley Stadium: Taylor Hawkins' son Shane will perform at the show
Watch Sarah Lipstate show off her insane pedal and guitar collection – complete with a wild Gizmotron-equipped Ed O’Brien Stratocaster
The Iggy Pop collaborator and solo artist is custodian of a veritable trove of awesome gear, including a custom BilT Relevator, a Chinese EDS-1275 knock-off, and so many pedals... Session star and prolific solo artist Sarah Lipstate has teamed up with EarthQuaker Devices for a new 40-minute YouTube video that...
Watch Dave Grohl, Tenacious D, Beck, Greg Kurstin and John C. Reilly cover Seals and Crofts’ Summer Breeze
The group jammed the soft-rock classic at Judd Apatow's recent benefit concert at LA's Largo club in aid of Victims First. Beck recruited Dave Grohl, Greg Kurstin, Jack Black and Kyle Gass of Tenacious D and actor John C. Reilly during his set at filmmaker Judd Apatow’s Victims First LA benefit show for a performance of Seals and Crofts’ 1972 hit Summer Breeze.
“He Could Have Been A Crip…” Johnny Paycheck’s Bandmates & Friends Reflect On The Outlaw’s Country Music Career
Johnny Paycheck, the outlaw legend, lived a life of extremes, truly embodying a lifestyle that matched his outlaw persona. Paycheck was grew up poor, and pulled himself out of poverty with his music. He became a working-class hero after recording the great blue collar anthem “Take This Job and Shove It” in 1977.
Charlie Parr: “If I get to touch the strings and play a little lick and make some sounds, everything else is gravy”
It’s before soundcheck in a cool (in both senses) cellar at Bristol’s Exchange venue and prolific blues stalwart Charlie Parr is part way through a UK tour, his first since the pandemic. We immediately get to talking about tour exhaustion and finding the time to play guitar, something...
Behind The Band Name: Iron Maiden
Formed in Leyton, East London in 1975, Iron Maiden is one of the pioneers of the new wave heavy metal. Though fluid in the early years of the band, the enduring line-up consists of bassist Steve Harris, vocalist Bruce Dickinson, drummer Nicko McBrain, and guitarists Dave Murray, Adrian Smith, and Janick Gers.
Gene Simmons says Kiss will “continue in ways even I haven't thought of” following conclusion of their End of the Road world tour
The legendary hard rock bassist says he has no problem with four 20 year olds donning the makeup of the Starchild, Demon, the Spaceman and Catman and taking to the stage after they hang up their boots. Gene Simmons has suggested Kiss could continue as an entity even after he,...
Nikki Sixx takes aim at Hanoi Rocks guitarist Andy McCoy: “I get it, he’s just trying to sell a book, album or club tour”
The beef heats up after McCoy called Sixx out for not thanking the Hanoi Rocks man for saving his life from a heroin overdose... Well, says Sixx, there's another side to that story. Recently, Hanoi Rocks guitarist Andy McCoy hit out at Mötley Crüe’s Nikki Sixx, accusing the bassist of...
The greatest guitar albums of the ‘60s: From Beatlemania to Electric Ladyland, a rock ’n’ roll revolution takes shape
Back in May, TG conducted a series of polls on Guitar World. A staggering number votes were cast – just over 150,000, in fact – and now the results can be revealed. Here, we present The Greatest Guitar Albums Of All Time. Now, because we wanted to represent...
