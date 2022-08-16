ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I Hate The Homies Episode 13 “I Apologize”

By I Hate The Homies
 2 days ago

GRIFF is filming a movie so the guys had to switch things up and the hijinks took place but the homies are settled with another dope episode of I Hate The Homies . The Deshaun Watson saga continues with the Cleveland Browns QB apologizing to the women affected in the controversy surrounding him. Was this a publicity stunt?

Kevin Durant gives the Brooklyn Nets an ultimatum: Fire the coach and GM or trade him. What will happen? Serena Williams retires, the “3 minute drill” and more.

The real sound of the Triangle

