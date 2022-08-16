ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

I Hate The Homies Episode 13 “I Apologize”

By I Hate The Homies
105.3 RNB
105.3 RNB
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DpN3x_0hJDf5un00


GRIFF is filming a movie so the guys had to switch things up and the hijinks took place but the homies are settled with another dope episode of I Hate The Homies . The Deshaun Watson saga continues with the Cleveland Browns QB apologizing to the women affected in the controversy surrounding him. Was this a publicity stunt?

Kevin Durant gives the Brooklyn Nets an ultimatum: Fire the coach and GM or trade him. What will happen? Serena Williams retires, the “3 minute drill” and more.

Subscribe To The “I Hate The Homies” Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify , Google , or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts!

Make sure you rate, like and subscribe to the I Hate The Homies Podcast and follow us on Instagram at:

@IHateTheHomies

@2Trillion

@RockTHolla

@DavidRobinsonAlso

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Kevin Durant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brooklyn Nets#Gm#Davidrobinsonalso
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
Mic

DRILLMATIC Heart vs. Mind is everything we hate about The Game — and some of what we love

There is auteur theory, and then there is its perfect opposite: The Game, an artist so totally devoid of direction or personal identity that the projects released under his name become insatiable vacuums, taking on the characteristics of whichever more distinct rappers or producers happen to be floating through the studio, or through his headphones, on a given day. When he invites another vocalist onto his song, he contorts his voice to sound like theirs; he seems to think the most effective way to channel better (usually dead) rappers is to insist, as he does over and over in his verses, that he’s done so. He absorbs stylistic tics and regional differences with all the subtlety and grace of a boardwalk caricature artist.
MUSIC
105.3 RNB

105.3 RNB

638
Followers
621
Post
104K+
Views
ABOUT

The best throwbacks and today's R&B!

 https://1053rnb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy