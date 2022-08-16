ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, WV

Cleanup begins after flooding in Fayette County

By Amanda Barber, Lane Ball
 3 days ago

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Fayette County was hit hard by flooding on Monday.

13 News reporter Lane Ball went to the area to talk with residents about what they experienced.

Community members in the Fayette County town of Smithers have rushed to support each other during this time.

Locals say the water came up higher than usual, and several people had to be water rescued.

The West Virginia Division of Highways says this area suffered significant shoulder washouts and two partial road washouts.

The water also damaged a small bridge, making it difficult for neighbors to get across.

While the cleanup efforts continue, volunteers at a local temporary shelter tried to get supplies out as soon as possible. Supplies were available for pickup until 8 p.m. on Monday.

Crews are working to remove debris and open drainage systems, and this could take days, according to Smithers Mayor Anne Cavalier. City and county officials are assessing damages and what they will cost to repair.

