Read full article on original website
Related
geekwire.com
SEC sues Dragonchain, alleging that $16.5M in crypto sales were illegal securities offerings
Dragonchain, a cryptocurrency company based in Bellevue, Wash., was sued Tuesday by the Securities and Exchange Commission on allegations that it engaged in the illegal sale of unregistered securities through its 2017 initial coin offering and subsequent sales of its DRGN tokens totaling $16.5 million. The company, founded in 2017...
Police detective arrested with Genovese, Bonanno crime family members in New York
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Nine members and associates of two of New York City's organized crime families, including one police detective, were arrested Tuesday on gambling and racketeering charges. The list of those charged includes members of the Genovese and Bonanno crime families, according to the two indictments filed in...
bloomberglaw.com
Trump Asks Appeals Court to Bar New York Probe of His Assets (1)
Probe is ‘harassing and overreaching,’ lawyer tells court. ’s lawyer asked a federal appeals court to block New York’s investigation into potentially fraudulent asset valuations at his sprawling real-estate company, extending his legal battle over the three-year-old probe. The investigation by New York Attorney General. Letitia James.
bloomberglaw.com
DeSantis Sued by Prosecutor Suspended Over Abortion Ban (1)
Florida prosecutor Andrew Warren sued Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) in federal court Wednesday after being suspended for saying he wouldn’t bring criminal charges for violations of a 15-week abortion ban. The complaint, filed in the US District Court for the Northern District of Florida, argues DeSantis overreached his authority...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
decrypt.co
Coinbase Has a Serious Insider Trading Problem, Study Claims
A trio of university researchers allege that 10-25% of Coinbase listings since 2018 involved insider trading. Three finance researchers at the University of Technology in Sydney, Australia, claim that insider trading is “systemic” in the cryptocurrency industry and estimate that such activity has taken place on up to 25% of Coinbase listings in the last four years.
bloomberglaw.com
Block.one’s $27.5 Million Deal With Crypto Investors Nixed (1)
Blockchain technology developer Block.one’s proposed $27.5 million settlement with investors who allege it should have registered its coin offering as a securities sale doesn’t merit final approval because absent class members aren’t adequately represented, a federal court in New York ruled. The “anonymous, decentralized environment” of blockchain...
bloomberglaw.com
Community Health Systems Faces Class Fraud Suit With ‘Red Flags’
A securities class action will proceed against Community Health Systems Inc. based on allegations that the company materially misstated its financial condition in documents and statements provided to investors, a federal court in Tennessee said. CHS is one of the largest publicly traded hospital companies in the US. It owns...
16 Crypto Exchanges Identified By South Korean Regulators For Illegal Operations
The Korea Financial Intelligence Unit announced a crackdown on illegal virtual asset service providers. Authorities named 16 crypto exchanges in a report on Thursday. KuCoin, Bitrue, and DigiFinex and believed to be among the exchanges in question. The websites operated by these exchanges could face a geoban soon as authorities...
IN THIS ARTICLE
bloomberglaw.com
Dish Network Denied Rehearing in FCC License Auction Fraud Case
Dish Network Inc. lost its bid for a rehearing to argue that a D.C. Circuit panel improperly revived a False Claims Act suit alleging that the company used sham small businesses to win FCC communications licenses worth billions of dollars, according to a D.C. Circuit order. Dish’s petition for a...
coinjournal.net
Crypto scams are down while hacks and stolen funds are up: Chainalysis midyear report
Chainalysis’s mid-year report indicates that cryptocurrency scams have decreased while hacks and stolen funds have increased. Chainalysis, one of the leading analytics firms in the crypto space, has published its midyear report. The midyear report highlighted some of the trends within the crypto space from January to June 2022.
bloomberglaw.com
Endo Shareholder Claims of Deceit on Opioid Suits Dismissed (2)
Investors failed to support claims that Endo International PLC made misleading statements about its conduct in opioid suits and the litigation’s financial risks, a federal judge in New Jersey ruled. “Endo’s disclosures regarding the opioid-related litigation were not false or misleading,” Judge Evelyn Padin said Wednesday for the US...
LAW・
bloomberglaw.com
Judge Blocks Florida Race ‘Guilt’ Training Ban for Employers (2)
Law was part of DeSantis’s campaign targeting ‘wokeness’. A Florida law restricting workplace bias or diversity training violates the First Amendment and can’t be enforced, a federal judge ruled Thursday. The preliminary injunction granted by Chief Judge Mark Walker of the US District Court for the Northern...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What Is Cryptocurrency, and How Does It Work?
Cryptocurrency is digital money. It’s managed by a decentralized network outside the governance of any country’s economy or government. Bitcoin may be the most recognizable digital currency, but there are more than 20,000 types of cryptocurrency. Cryptocurrencies are created through the process of mining, which is done by...
bloomberglaw.com
Big Four Firms Test Audit Safeguards as Consultancy Booms
The Big Four accounting firms increasingly rely on consulting and advising to drive their profits and boost partner paychecks, but it comes at a cost. That resurgence of consulting—now the biggest slice of Big Four revenue—comes packaged with potential conflicts of interest that could threaten what was once their core business: the audit.
Martin Shkreli Inu Token Tanks 95% As 'Pharma Bro' Accused Of Crypto Rug Pull
“Pharma Bro” Martin Shkreli has been accused of selling over 160 billion Martin Shkreli Inu MSI/USD tokens, sending the price down 95% in just over 24 hours. What Happened: Shkreli launched the Ethereum ETH/USD-based MSI token tied to his Web3 project “Druglike” in July. A wallet associated with Shkreli was caught dumping 162 billion tokens on the market on Friday, according to blockchain data from Etherscan first reported by Bloomberg.
bloomberglaw.com
Covid Vaccine ‘Windfall Profits’ Under Attack by Patent Holders
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CureVac NV are staking claim in court to a long history of scientific breakthroughs that led to the messenger RNA vaccine used for Covid-19. These and other rival drug patent owners are asking federal courts for a cut of the profits. Moderna Inc. and. Pfizer Inc.
Comments / 0