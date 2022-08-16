Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Reportedly Reached Out To Contracted AEW Talent About Joining The Company
WWE is vastly increasing its roster since Triple H took over as Head of Creative, with several stars returning to the company who were let go and others returning from injury. From re-signing stars like Karrion Kross and Dexter Lumis to the return of Edge and an injured Kevin Owens, Triple H has pulled out all the stops to increase the WWE product since the retirement of Vince McMahon as Chairman and CEO.
wrestlinginc.com
Stephanie McMahon Addresses Briefly Stepping Away From WWE Before Returning As Co-CEO
2022 has been an eventful year for Stephanie McMahon. Back in May, she took a leave of absence from WWE, fueling a whirlwind of rumors about her future with the company. Some fans and pundits speculated that she was on thin ice after stories emerged about WWE management reportedly questioning her abilities as an executive. Meanwhile, other reports claimed she had to step aside for personal reasons.
Digital Gains Help Tapestry Post Record Sales in Quarter, Year
Tapestry leaned into digital and managed to shake off the challenging macro economy to buck the recent downward trend among public fashion companies, posting a record $1.6 billion in revenue — up 7 percent over 2019 — on slightly lower net income in the fourth quarter. For the quarter, operating income was $249 million, down from $260 million in the prior-year period.
CNBC
Norwegian Cruise Line shares fall as revenue, outlook lag pre-pandemic levels
Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line fell more than 10% on Tuesday. The company reported second-quarter results that lagged pre-pandemic levels and warned of persistent volatility ahead. Norwegian, however, announced lighter Covid protocols that is calls "meaningfully positive" for bookings. Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line fell more than 10% on Tuesday...
RELATED PEOPLE
WWE Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations Amid McMahon Investigation
World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.’s (NYSE: WWE) performance under Vince McMahon’s last quarter as CEO and chairman of the board beat analyst expectations for revenue and earnings despite an ongoing misconduct investigation of the recently retired executive. The company reported net income of $49 million, an increase from $29.2 million in the second quarter of 2021, primarily reflecting higher operating performance. Last quarter, WWE’s net income was $66.1 million, an increase from $43.8 million in the first quarter of 2021 following the return of live events. WWE’s revenue increased 24% to $328.2 million in the second quarter of 2022. "Our revenue increased primarily due...
NFL・
InvestorPlace
7 Long-Term Stocks to Buy Before the Bull Market Returns
Add greater depth to your portfolio by considering this list of long-term stocks to buy before the bull market returns. QuantumScape (QS): Solid-state batteries are the future of EV battery tech and QS is in the ascendency. Shopify (SHOP): Resilient business model and robust financial flexibility to continue improving its...
Motley Fool
3 Dividend Stocks to Double Up On Right Now
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The stock market has been under a lot...
4 Walmart Analysts Raise Price Targets After Q2 Earnings Beat: 'Leader And Market Share Gainer'
Walmart Inc WMT shares traded higher Wednesday after the discount retailer reported impressive second-quarter earnings growth and reiterated its full-year guidance. On Tuesday, Walmart reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.77 on revenue of $152.8 billion. Both numbers exceeded consensus analyst estimates of $1.62 and $150.8 billion, respectively. Revenue was up 8% from a year ago.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motley Fool
3 Growth Stocks Down Between 40% and 89% That Could Skyrocket
Cloudflare is providing category-leading services and is primed to be a long-term winner. RingCentral's bearish momentum is nearly out of gas, and room. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
2 Hot Stocks Down Nearly 70% This Year That Could Set You Up for Blockbuster Growth
Twilio is growing at an impressive pace thanks to its solid position in the fast-growing cloud communications market. Matterport is stepping on the gas as it is taking advantage of the growing demand for "digital twins." You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Ayr Wellness Q2 Revenue Grows 20.6% YoY, Provides Outlook
Ayr Wellness Inc. AYRWF AYR revenue in Q2 2022 was $110.1 million, an increase of 20.6% year-over year, and a 1% decrease compared to Q1 2022. Gross profit was $40.3 million, an 80.6% increase compared to gross profit of $22.3 million in Q2 2021, and 11.5% decrease compared to gross profit of $45.5 million in Q1 2022.
Walmart Stock Leaps After Q2 Earnings Beat, Improving 2022 Profit Outlook
Walmart (WMT) posted stronger-than-expected second quarter earnings Tuesday, while trimming its expected profit decline for the year, as the world's biggest retailer appears to be shifting excess inventory and benefiting from the ongoing reduction in gas prices. Walmart said adjusted earnings for the three months ended in July came in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Straumann maintains modest 2022 outlook despite strong sales, shares slip
Aug 16 (Reuters) - Swiss dental implants maker Straumann (STMN.S)maintained its moderate 2022 outlook on Tuesday despite strong first-half sales driven by high demand, sending its shares tumbling as much as 10% in afternoon trading.
Strong Demand in North America Helps On Score Highest Quarterly Sales in Its History
On Holding AG reached its highest quarterly net sales in the company’s history in the second quarter of 2022, driven by strong wholesale and direct to consumer growth in North America. Net sales for the Zurich-based athletic company in Q2 increased 66.6% to CHF 291.7 million ($307.2 million, based on current exchange). Net income in the quarter increased to CHF 49.1 million ($51.7 million) from CHF 14.2 million ($14.95 million) the same period last year. According to On, these results were driven by a wholesale growth of 70.1% and DTC growth of 60.8% in Q2, as well as continued momentum in North...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Update On WWE Employees' Ability To Buy And Sell Company Stock
Shortly after Vince McMahon announced his retirement from WWE, WWE Senior Vice President and General Counsel James Langham notified WWE employees that they could no longer trade company stock "in light of recent developments." According to PWInsider, that embargo on employees buying and selling company stock is no more. Following the release of WWE's Q2 financial earnings report yesterday, WWE staff was reportedly told they can once again trade company stock however they choose.
SFL Shares Gain On Q2 Results, Profit Increases Sequentially
SFL Corporation Ltd SFL reported second-quarter operating revenue growth of 0.6% Q/Q to $153.3 million, beating the consensus of $149.65 million. EPS was $0.45 for the quarter, compared to $0.37 in Q1. Operating income increased to $76.31 million (+28.6% Q/Q), and margin improved to 49.8% from 38.9% last quarter. The...
Benzinga
Kohl's Earnings: A Preview
Kohl's KSS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-08-18. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Kohl's will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.14. Kohl's bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
OSI Systems Shares Slide Post Q4 Results, Provides FY23 Guidance
OSI Systems, Inc. OSIS reported fourth-quarter revenue growth of 1.4% year-over-year to $336.82 million, beating the consensus of $336.38 million. The gross margin expanded by 82 bps to 36.4%. The operating income improved by 16.9% Y/Y to $39.56 million, and the margin expanded by 155 bps to 11.7%. Adjusted EPS...
Applied Materials Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Issues Strong Q4 Outlook
Applied Materials, Inc AMAT reported third-quarter revenue growth of 5% year-over-year to $6.52 billion, beating the consensus of $6.28 billion. Adjusted EPS was $1.94 (+2% Y/Y), beating the consensus of $1.79. Semiconductor Systems sales $4.73 billion (+6.3% Y/Y); Applied Global Services $1.42 billion (+10.4% Y/Y); and Display and Adjacent Markets...
Target profits plummet in second quarter despite increased sales
On Wednesday, Target reported plummeting profits, with shares in the corporation taking a hit in pre-market trading following the news.
Comments / 0