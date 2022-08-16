ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE Reportedly Reached Out To Contracted AEW Talent About Joining The Company

WWE is vastly increasing its roster since Triple H took over as Head of Creative, with several stars returning to the company who were let go and others returning from injury. From re-signing stars like Karrion Kross and Dexter Lumis to the return of Edge and an injured Kevin Owens, Triple H has pulled out all the stops to increase the WWE product since the retirement of Vince McMahon as Chairman and CEO.
Stephanie McMahon Addresses Briefly Stepping Away From WWE Before Returning As Co-CEO

2022 has been an eventful year for Stephanie McMahon. Back in May, she took a leave of absence from WWE, fueling a whirlwind of rumors about her future with the company. Some fans and pundits speculated that she was on thin ice after stories emerged about WWE management reportedly questioning her abilities as an executive. Meanwhile, other reports claimed she had to step aside for personal reasons.
WWE Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations Amid McMahon Investigation

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.’s (NYSE: WWE) performance under Vince McMahon’s last quarter as CEO and chairman of the board beat analyst expectations for revenue and earnings despite an ongoing misconduct investigation of the recently retired executive.  The company reported net income of $49 million, an increase from $29.2 million in the second quarter of 2021, primarily reflecting higher operating performance. Last quarter, WWE’s net income was $66.1 million, an increase from $43.8 million in the first quarter of 2021 following the return of live events.  WWE’s revenue increased 24% to $328.2 million in the second quarter of 2022. "Our revenue increased primarily due...
Backstage Update On WWE Employees' Ability To Buy And Sell Company Stock

Shortly after Vince McMahon announced his retirement from WWE, WWE Senior Vice President and General Counsel James Langham notified WWE employees that they could no longer trade company stock "in light of recent developments." According to PWInsider, that embargo on employees buying and selling company stock is no more. Following the release of WWE's Q2 financial earnings report yesterday, WWE staff was reportedly told they can once again trade company stock however they choose.
