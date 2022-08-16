On Holding AG reached its highest quarterly net sales in the company’s history in the second quarter of 2022, driven by strong wholesale and direct to consumer growth in North America. Net sales for the Zurich-based athletic company in Q2 increased 66.6% to CHF 291.7 million ($307.2 million, based on current exchange). Net income in the quarter increased to CHF 49.1 million ($51.7 million) from CHF 14.2 million ($14.95 million) the same period last year. According to On, these results were driven by a wholesale growth of 70.1% and DTC growth of 60.8% in Q2, as well as continued momentum in North...

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO