Picture it: You’ve just parked at the supermarket on your weekly jaunt to pick up a few essentials. After you step out of your vehicle, you spy a familiar and welcome sight, much like a watery mirage in the acrid desert. It’s a group of Girl Scouts standing in front of your local grocers with a table of boxes of what cookie-lover craves — yes, it’s Girl Scout Cookie season. And this time, a brand new flavor joins the fold.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO