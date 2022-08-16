ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TODAY.com

I tried the new Girl Scout Cookie — here’s what it tastes like

Picture it: You’ve just parked at the supermarket on your weekly jaunt to pick up a few essentials. After you step out of your vehicle, you spy a familiar and welcome sight, much like a watery mirage in the acrid desert. It’s a group of Girl Scouts standing in front of your local grocers with a table of boxes of what cookie-lover craves — yes, it’s Girl Scout Cookie season. And this time, a brand new flavor joins the fold.
FOOD & DRINKS
TODAY.com

TODAY exclusively reveals new Girl Scout cookie flavor

The Girl Scouts is adding a Raspberry Rally cookie to their lineup and it will be the first cookie exclusively offered online, enhancing girls e-commerce and entrepreneurial skills. The new flavor will be available in January.Aug. 16, 2022.
FOOD & DRINKS
BHG

Girl Scouts Is Releasing a Brand New, Thin Mint–Inspired Raspberry Cookie

Girl Scouts Is Releasing a Brand New Thin Mint Inspired Raspberry Cookie. Thin Mint fans, rejoice! The beloved thin, crispy chocolate-mint cookie is getting a "sister" cookie with a fruity twist called the Raspberry Rally Girl Scout Cookie. The new cookie was introduced August 16 in a press release as a part of the Girl Scouts of the USA 2023 nationwide cookie lineup.
FOOD & DRINKS
CNN

Girl Scouts introduce new cookie flavor to lineup

The Girl Scouts have introduced a “Raspberry Rally” cookie to their lineup. According to the Girl Scouts of the USA website, the “raspberry sister” to the beloved Thin Mint will be available in approximately 145 days.
LIFESTYLE
Food52

Move Aside, Thin Mints: There's a New Girl Scouts Cookie In Town

Sadly, I never got to be a Girl Scout, but boy did I dream of being a walking fudge brownie, passing out Tagalongs in exchange for cold, hard cash with total strangers outside my hometown Walmart. What’s that smell? Freshly baked shortbread mixed with a little bit of capitalism? I thought so. There are only a few short weeks each year when elementary school-aged girls descend on public spaces selling boxes and boxes of S’mores and Samoas; madness ensues as the demand for the latest flavor skyrockets.
FOOD & DRINKS

