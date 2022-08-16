Read full article on original website
TODAY.com
I tried the new Girl Scout Cookie — here’s what it tastes like
Picture it: You’ve just parked at the supermarket on your weekly jaunt to pick up a few essentials. After you step out of your vehicle, you spy a familiar and welcome sight, much like a watery mirage in the acrid desert. It’s a group of Girl Scouts standing in front of your local grocers with a table of boxes of what cookie-lover craves — yes, it’s Girl Scout Cookie season. And this time, a brand new flavor joins the fold.
TODAY.com
TODAY exclusively reveals new Girl Scout cookie flavor
The Girl Scouts is adding a Raspberry Rally cookie to their lineup and it will be the first cookie exclusively offered online, enhancing girls e-commerce and entrepreneurial skills. The new flavor will be available in January.Aug. 16, 2022.
This Brand-New Girl Scout Cookie Is A Sister Cookie To Thin Mints, And This Just Might Be The Beginning Of A Sibling Rivalry
You know Thin Mints, right? Well, this is her fruity sister.
BHG
Girl Scouts Is Releasing a Brand New, Thin Mint–Inspired Raspberry Cookie
Girl Scouts Is Releasing a Brand New Thin Mint Inspired Raspberry Cookie. Thin Mint fans, rejoice! The beloved thin, crispy chocolate-mint cookie is getting a "sister" cookie with a fruity twist called the Raspberry Rally Girl Scout Cookie. The new cookie was introduced August 16 in a press release as a part of the Girl Scouts of the USA 2023 nationwide cookie lineup.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Girl Scouts introduce new cookie flavor to lineup
The Girl Scouts have introduced a “Raspberry Rally” cookie to their lineup. According to the Girl Scouts of the USA website, the “raspberry sister” to the beloved Thin Mint will be available in approximately 145 days.
The Girl Scouts Just Announced a Brand-New Cookie for 2023
You know what comes right after New Year’s? That’s right—Girl Scout Cookie season, and we’re already gearing up to order a few boxes. Most people buy Thin Mints (officially the best Girl Scout Cookie) by the boxful, but I look forward to the release of a new flavor each year.
Food52
Move Aside, Thin Mints: There's a New Girl Scouts Cookie In Town
Sadly, I never got to be a Girl Scout, but boy did I dream of being a walking fudge brownie, passing out Tagalongs in exchange for cold, hard cash with total strangers outside my hometown Walmart. What’s that smell? Freshly baked shortbread mixed with a little bit of capitalism? I thought so. There are only a few short weeks each year when elementary school-aged girls descend on public spaces selling boxes and boxes of S’mores and Samoas; madness ensues as the demand for the latest flavor skyrockets.
