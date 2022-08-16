ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MIX 108

Relax On A Private Lake At This Unique VRBO Rental Just North Of Duluth

If you are looking for a quick quiet getaway not far from Duluth, this Vrbo rental might be just what you are looking for. A perfect private getaway any time of the year. Located just 30 minutes from Duluth near the Fredenburg area the loft-style apartment is perfect for two people. The property is on a small, private lake surrounded by woods and trails.
DULUTH, MN
B102.7

Minnesota Business Offers ‘Forest Bathing’ For Anyone Over 12

When I came across an advertisement for 'Forest Bathing', my first thoughts were, “Really. That's a thing? Do you do that alone or with a group? Is that even legal?”. I've done plenty of camping in Minnesota. And I've cleaned up in lakes, streams, rivers, and ponds. But I've never bathed in a forest.
DULUTH, MN
perfectduluthday.com

Northland Larder serving up cured meats on Duluth’s waterfront

New among Duluth’s food trucks and trailers this summer is Northland Larder. The “immobile mobile food trailer” is parked near the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center between the Vista Fleet and the pedestrian bridge that crosses the Minnesota Slip into Canal Park. It features a shaded dining area, synthetic turf and Loll furniture.
DULUTH, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Duluth, MN
Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
City
Lutsen, MN
City
Beaver Bay, MN
City
Duluth, MN
B105

Look Inside Minnesota’s Oldest & First Abandoned Lighthouse In Duluth

The first lighthouse in Minnesota was built in 1865 located right here in Duluth. Take a look inside its current run-down state. The Minnesota Point Lighthouse is absolutely historic, however, it is not in the best shape in this day and age. You can get to the landmark by boat or about a mile and a half hike through the historic pine forest at the end of Park Point.
DULUTH, MN
B105

Northland Haunted Attraction Announces Return In 2022

Another haunted attraction in the Northland has announced their return for Halloween season this year! This time around, it is a haunted attraction just a short drive from the Duluth area. It might seem early but several haunted attractions have already announced their return for spooky season. In fact, the...
DULUTH, MN
B105

Weather Channel Releases Fall Outlook For The Northland

Fall is right around the corner which can mean many things in the Twin Ports. It sometimes means another month of summer or it could mean an early winter. Now, we have some clarity. The Weather Channel released their temperature outlook for this fall. They shared it on Thursday (August...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forest Bathing#Urban Areas#Japanese
cbs3duluth.com

Flash Flood Warnings cover parts of the Northland Wednesday night

Heavy rain from Tuesday night through Wednesday afternoon has led to flood troubles from Grand Rapids to Cloquet to Duluth and even along Highway One in northern Minnesota. A line of at least two more lows from the west will keep rain chances going from Tuesday night to Saturday. Rain totals have run towards two inches for towns that faced flooding while the rest of us got much less than that. Tuesday night totals could go near a quarter inch. Finally by Sunday, it should clear up towards the sunny side again. The normal high is 76 this week and we will be close or a little below that.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Northern Lakes Food Bank New Facility

DULUTH, Minn. – Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank has recently purchased a new facility in the Morgan Park Neighborhood. Previously the Ikonics Corporation building, the space was purchased by Second Harvest for 6.7 million dollars. The food banks current facility was built 20 years ago and operations have since outgrown its capacity.
DULUTH, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Yoga
B105

Greater Downtown Council Rebrands As Downtown Duluth, Plots Future Course

Change can be a good thing. At least that's what community leaders are hoping as they plot the future for downtown Duluth. At their annual meeting on August 16, the Greater Downtown Council welcomed nearly 500 people to the DECC Arena for a cocktail hour and social, dinner, awards and speeches, and music. They also unveiled a new name - a brand that they hope will better convey the mission of the organization.
DULUTH, MN
Northland FAN 106.5

A New Kwik Trip Store Is Under Construction In Duluth

The sixth Kwik Trip is currently being built in Duluth on the corner of West Arrowhead Road and Evergreen Circle. This particular store is going to be very large according to Scott Teigan, vice president of Kwik Trip. He said to the Duluth News Tribune (Paywall): that it would be the "latest model" of Kwik Trip the company refers to as "Generation 3," featuring a 9,500-square-foot convenience store and car wash. Our typical gorgeous building."
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

City by City: Meadowlands, Cloquet, Hayward

Meadowlands, MN- The Central St. Louis County Fair starts Friday, August 19. Events kick off Friday with fireworks and live music, followed by a 5K, scavenger hunt, petting zoo, and more music on Saturday. Sunday has a parade at 11:30 a.m. followed by an enhanced car show and a coin dig for the kids. The fair is hosting a new pie-eating contest at 3:30 before the prize drawing of 125 prizes. The town of 600 expects nearly 1,000 people over the three days.
CLOQUET, MN
FOX 21 Online

Increased Fee to Play on Two Outdoor Hockey Rinks

DULUTH, Minn. — For the last 70 years, Duluth Amateur Hockey Association, also know as DAHA, has managed outdoor rinks across the area. The association is run by parents and volunteers in the community. Starting this fall, the city plans to charge DAHA for utilities at 7 of the...
DULUTH, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Meet The 10 Smallest Towns in Minnesota

#10 - Warba, Minnesota (Population 181) Warba, Minnesota is located in Itasca County, about 15 miles southeast of Grand Rapids. Warba boasts a post office, a store, and great hunting & fishing. #9 - McGrath, Minnesota (Population 78) The town of McGrath is located in Aitkin County, about 30 miles...
MINNESOTA STATE
B105

B105

Duluth, MN
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

B105, plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy