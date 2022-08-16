Read full article on original website
perfectduluthday.com
Northland Larder serving up cured meats on Duluth’s waterfront
New among Duluth’s food trucks and trailers this summer is Northland Larder. The “immobile mobile food trailer” is parked near the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center between the Vista Fleet and the pedestrian bridge that crosses the Minnesota Slip into Canal Park. It features a shaded dining area, synthetic turf and Loll furniture.
Free Beaver Bay Concert Announced After Controversial Cancellation of Shenandoah
Last week, country music lovers in the Northland were disappointed to learn the 'Rock The Docks' concert, scheduled for August 20 in Two Harbors, had been cancelled. The show was to be headlined by Shenandoah, a group who any lover of 90's country music knows well. In their August 11...
cbs3duluth.com
Flash Flood Warnings cover parts of the Northland Wednesday night
Heavy rain from Tuesday night through Wednesday afternoon has led to flood troubles from Grand Rapids to Cloquet to Duluth and even along Highway One in northern Minnesota. A line of at least two more lows from the west will keep rain chances going from Tuesday night to Saturday. Rain totals have run towards two inches for towns that faced flooding while the rest of us got much less than that. Tuesday night totals could go near a quarter inch. Finally by Sunday, it should clear up towards the sunny side again. The normal high is 76 this week and we will be close or a little below that.
boreal.org
Friends and family reflect and remember Joni Dahl - woman killed by drunk driver in northern MN
Friends and family of Joni Dahl remember her as an ambitious, community-driven woman. Dahl died in a fatal crash Friday. A Virginia man was charged in connection with the collision, accused of drunk driving. “It’s just a shock, and it’s such a loss, it’s such a great loss, Joni’s presence...
FOX 21 Online
Northern Lakes Food Bank New Facility
DULUTH, Minn. – Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank has recently purchased a new facility in the Morgan Park Neighborhood. Previously the Ikonics Corporation building, the space was purchased by Second Harvest for 6.7 million dollars. The food banks current facility was built 20 years ago and operations have since outgrown its capacity.
Greater Downtown Council Rebrands As Downtown Duluth, Plots Future Course
Change can be a good thing. At least that's what community leaders are hoping as they plot the future for downtown Duluth. At their annual meeting on August 16, the Greater Downtown Council welcomed nearly 500 people to the DECC Arena for a cocktail hour and social, dinner, awards and speeches, and music. They also unveiled a new name - a brand that they hope will better convey the mission of the organization.
A New Kwik Trip Store Is Under Construction In Duluth
The sixth Kwik Trip is currently being built in Duluth on the corner of West Arrowhead Road and Evergreen Circle. This particular store is going to be very large according to Scott Teigan, vice president of Kwik Trip. He said to the Duluth News Tribune (Paywall): that it would be the "latest model" of Kwik Trip the company refers to as "Generation 3," featuring a 9,500-square-foot convenience store and car wash. Our typical gorgeous building."
Duluth + Superior Drivers Need To Relearn This Driving Rule That I See Broken All The Time
Maybe it's time for Duluth and Superior drivers to go back to relearn how to drive!. For most people, drivers instruction happens during their high school years - usually around their 16th birthday. Too often once that drivers license is obtained, people start to pick up bad habits that are not only unsafe but also illegal.
Highway 33 In Cloquet To Get A Fresh New Look With MNDOT Long-Range Plans
One of the main arterial roadways in Cloquet might look a whole lot different in the future. And as local and state agencies take a look at the future of Highway 33, they want your input and feedback. The Arrowhead Regional Development Commission (ARDC) and the Minnesota Department of Transportation...
cbs3duluth.com
City by City: Meadowlands, Cloquet, Hayward
Meadowlands, MN- The Central St. Louis County Fair starts Friday, August 19. Events kick off Friday with fireworks and live music, followed by a 5K, scavenger hunt, petting zoo, and more music on Saturday. Sunday has a parade at 11:30 a.m. followed by an enhanced car show and a coin dig for the kids. The fair is hosting a new pie-eating contest at 3:30 before the prize drawing of 125 prizes. The town of 600 expects nearly 1,000 people over the three days.
FOX 21 Online
Increased Fee to Play on Two Outdoor Hockey Rinks
DULUTH, Minn. — For the last 70 years, Duluth Amateur Hockey Association, also know as DAHA, has managed outdoor rinks across the area. The association is run by parents and volunteers in the community. Starting this fall, the city plans to charge DAHA for utilities at 7 of the...
Meet The 10 Smallest Towns in Minnesota
#10 - Warba, Minnesota (Population 181) Warba, Minnesota is located in Itasca County, about 15 miles southeast of Grand Rapids. Warba boasts a post office, a store, and great hunting & fishing. #9 - McGrath, Minnesota (Population 78) The town of McGrath is located in Aitkin County, about 30 miles...
Duluth’s 148th Fighter Wing “Knocks It Out Of The Park” In Mission Overseas
Duluth's 148th Fighter Wing was recognized recently for their exceptional work overseas. The Director of the Air National Guard posted the accolades on social media, highlighting what our local airmen accomplished in a deployment to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the Middle East. The 148th Fighter wing deployed their...
