Troopers Arrest Subject For Assaulting Several Officers

Delaware State Police have arrested 53-year-old Aaron Wharton of Millsboro, DE after he assaulted officers during an investigation that occurred in Millsboro on Monday evening.

On August 15, 2022, at approximately 6:34 p.m., troopers responded to a residence on the 20000 block of Laurel Road regarding a complaint of criminal mischief. A trooper arrived at the scene and attempted to contact the suspect of the complaint, later identified as Aaron Wharton, who was observed walking away from the area. Wharton then began running away from the scene when the trooper approached him on foot. The trooper gave chase and attempted to take Wharton into custody. However, Wharton threw dirt into the trooper’s eyes and struck the trooper in the face with his fists, causing injury. After he was taken into custody, Wharton continued to struggle with officers at the scene. Wharton kicked an assisting officer from the Selbyville Police Department and spit into the faces of two troopers.

Wharton refused medical treatment and was transported to Troop 4, where he was charged with the following crimes:

Assault Second Degree of a Law Enforcement Officer (Felony)

Resisting Arrest With Force or Violence (Felony)

Offensive Touching of a Law Enforcement Officer – 2 counts

Offensive Touching of Another With a Bodily Fluid – 2 counts

Criminal Mischief

Wharton was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court # 3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $32,200 cash bond.

Presented by Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto

Released: 081622 1026

