ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millsboro, DE

Troopers Arrest Subject For Assaulting Several Officers

By Staff Writer
Milford LIVE News
Milford LIVE News
 2 days ago

Delaware State Police have arrested 53-year-old Aaron Wharton of Millsboro, DE after he assaulted officers during an investigation that occurred in Millsboro on Monday evening.

On August 15, 2022, at approximately 6:34 p.m., troopers responded to a residence on the 20000 block of Laurel Road regarding a complaint of criminal mischief. A trooper arrived at the scene and attempted to contact the suspect of the complaint, later identified as Aaron Wharton, who was observed walking away from the area. Wharton then began running away from the scene when the trooper approached him on foot. The trooper gave chase and attempted to take Wharton into custody. However, Wharton threw dirt into the trooper’s eyes and struck the trooper in the face with his fists, causing injury. After he was taken into custody, Wharton continued to struggle with officers at the scene. Wharton kicked an assisting officer from the Selbyville Police Department and spit into the faces of two troopers.

Wharton refused medical treatment and was transported to Troop 4, where he was charged with the following crimes:

  • Assault Second Degree of a Law Enforcement Officer (Felony)
  • Resisting Arrest With Force or Violence (Felony)
  • Offensive Touching of a Law Enforcement Officer – 2 counts
  • Offensive Touching of Another With a Bodily Fluid – 2 counts
  • Criminal Mischief

Wharton was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court # 3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $32,200 cash bond.

You can follow the Delaware State Police by clicking on:

Delaware State Police Official Web Site

Facebook

Twitter

Nextdoor

Please tell us how we’re doing via our Citizen Satisfaction Survey .

Presented by Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto

Released: 081622  1026

-End-

The post Troopers Arrest Subject For Assaulting Several Officers appeared first on Delaware State Police – State of Delaware .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Arrest Subject for Felony Assault

Delaware State Police have arrested 29-year-old Frederick Young of Milton, DE for assault and other associated charges following an investigation that began on Friday evening. On August 12, 2022, at approximately 9:42 p.m., troopers responded to a residence in Tru-Vale Acres in Rehoboth Beach regarding an assault. The ensuing investigation revealed that the male victim was standing in his driveway loading items into a vehicle when he was approached by the suspect, later identified as Frederick Young. Young struck the victim in the head while holding a firearm and stole the victim’s cell phone. Young then threatened two of the victim’s neighbors with the handgun. Computer checks of Young revealed that he is a convicted felon prohibited from possessing a firearm.
MILTON, DE
Milford LIVE News

Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Collision

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Selbyville area on Thursday morning. On August 18, 2022, at approximately 8:01 a.m., a gray 1999 […] The post Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Collision appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
SELBYVILLE, DE
WMDT.com

Del. man killed in morning crash in Selbyville

SELBYVILLE, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened in the Selbyville area Thursday morning. At around 8 a.m., police say a gray 1999 Honda Civic was traveling westbound on McCabe Road, approaching the intersection at Dupont Boulevard, where there is a posted stop sign for westbound traffic. At the same time, a white 2012 Toyota Rav-4 was traveling northbound on Dupont Boulevard, approaching the intersection at McCabe Road. For unknown reasons, the driver of the Civic failed to remain stopped at the stop sign and proceeded onto Dupont Boulevard, directly into the path of the Rav-4.
SELBYVILLE, DE
Ocean City Today

Anne Arundel man faces auto theft charges in Ocean City

Police said suspect evaded officers, reaching speeds of 80 mph in 35-mph zone. Desmond Anthony Banks, 22, who is homeless, was arrested by Ocean City police at approximately 5:45 p.m. on Aug. 14 on South Baltimore Avenue and charged with stealing a vehicle valued between $25,000 and $100,000, reckless driving, speeding, and many other traffic violations.
OCEAN CITY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Millsboro, DE
Crime & Safety
Local
Delaware Crime & Safety
City
Millsboro, DE
WGMD Radio

Breaking: Man Critically Injured in Seaford Shooting

Seaford police are investigating after a man was found shot in the head. It was reported around 10 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of Chandler Heights II. Arriving officers found the man suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was flown to a trauma center where police say he was last reported in life-threatening condition.
SEAFORD, DE
firststateupdate.com

Tragic Accident Takes The Life Of Frankford Man In Selbyville Thursday

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Selbyville area on Thursday morning, according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on August 18, 2022, at approximately 8:01 a.m., a gray 1999 Honda Civic was traveling westbound on McCabe Road approaching the intersection at Dupont Boulevard, where there is a posted stop sign for westbound traffic. At the same time, a white 2012 Toyota Rav-4 was traveling northbound on Dupont Boulevard approaching the intersection at McCabe Road. For unknown reasons, the driver of the Civic failed to remain stopped at the stop sign and proceeded to travel onto Dupont Boulevard and into the path of the Rav-4 said DeMalto. As a result, the front center of the Toyota struck the left side of the Honda. Both vehicles traveled in a northwesterly direction until coming to rest in the southbound lanes of Dupont Boulevard.
SELBYVILLE, DE
WGMD Radio

Lewes Man Dead in Salisbury Hit & Run

A Lewes man is dead after a hit and run early Monday morning in Salisbury. Maryland State Police say just after 3:30 this morning, 29 year old Colin Lin was operating a motorized scooter and trying to cross northbound Route 13 from a center median cross-over near Oliphant Street, when he was struck by a commercial vehicle. Video of the truck shows it as a blue truck with sleeper berth and white stripe down the side – it was not hauling a trailer.
SALISBURY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trooper#Delaware State Police#Violent Crime#Troop 4
Milford LIVE News

Troopers Arrest Suspect for Aggravated Menacing

Delaware State Police arrested 29-year-old Asmar Wilks of Townsend, DE for aggravated menacing and related charged following an incident involving a handgun early Saturday morning. On August 13, 2022, at […] The post Troopers Arrest Suspect for Aggravated Menacing appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
TOWNSEND, DE
WBOC

Two Injured in Crash in Rehoboth Beach Crash

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Authorities say two people were injured following a Monday evening crash on Route 24 in Rehoboth Beach. The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company said that at around 6:30 p.m., it was dispatched to a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 24 and Mulberry Knoll Road.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WMDT.com

Pocomoke radio station destroyed in fire

POCOMOKE CITY, Md. – A Pocomoke-based radio station was destroyed in a fire Thursday morning. During the late morning hours, the Pocomoke City Volunteer Fire Company and surrounding volunteer fire departments in both Maryland and Virginia were alerted of a fire at the WGOP radio station, formerly WDMV. Roughly 50 firefighters were on the scene for a total of three hours, bringing the fire to control.
POCOMOKE CITY, MD
WBOC

Car Break-ins in Seaford Have Neighbors on Edge

SEAFORD, Del. - A series of car break-ins in Seaford have put neighbors on high alert. Those neighbors who spoke with'WBOC said their quiet neighborhoods are being disrupted during all hours of the night. Seaford police said the break-ins have been happening in the area of Hickory Lane, Shipley Street,...
SEAFORD, DE
firststateupdate.com

Happening Now: Rollover Crash With Entrapment In Harrington

Rescue crews are currently responding to S Dupont Highway at Milford Harrington Highway in Harrington for a rollover crash with entrapment. First arriving confirming entrapment. The northbound lanes of S Dupont Highway have lane restrictions. Update: Drive has self-extricated with the assistance of EMS.
WMDT.com

Ocean Pines residents warned of scam calls

OCEAN PINES, Md. – Ocean Pines Volunteer Fire Department Chief Steve Grunewald is warning citizens of scam calls. Grunewald says locals have reported scam calls appearing to be from the Fire Department. “The Fire Department does not solicit by phone. Any calls requesting donations or to lower interest rates...
OCEAN PINES, MD
WBOC

Fire Destroys Home in Rehoboth Beach

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - An electrical malfunction is blamed for sparking a fire that left a Rehoboth Beach home in ruins early Wednesday morning. The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office said the incident, reported shortly before 4 a.m., occurred at home located on West Side Drive in the Rehoboth Beach Yacht and Country Club.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WMDT.com

Animal tranquilizer being found in Wicomico County street drugs

WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. – Local first responders say they’re battling a new challenge in the fight against the opioid crisis. Xylazine, a powerful animal tranquilizer, is increasingly being found in the toxicology reports of those who have suffered fatal overdoses. According to the CDC, xylazine has no specific antidote.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

Felton woman arrested on fraud charges

FELTON, Del. – A Felton woman was arrested earlier this week on multiple theft and fraud-related charges. Last week, Felton Police responded to a fraud complaint in the 3100 block of Abec Lane. Further investigation revealed that 37-year-old Shelly Thompson was caring for the disabled elderly victim when she allegedly took the victim’s credit/debit card from his residence and made numerous withdrawals and purchases without the victim’s permission, totaling $494.57.
FELTON, DE
Milford LIVE News

Milford LIVE News

Milford, DE
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
176K+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news for Southern Delaware.

 http://milfordlive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy