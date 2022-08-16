WATCH: Texas Longhorns social media put together 'something to prove' highlight package for Xavier Worthy

Adam Davis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Xavier Worthy had a solid freshman campaign for Texas in 2021. But he could be in for another good year this season — and the Longhorns’ social media staff is building the hype.

The Texas Football Twitter account tweeted a video featuring some clips of Worthy in practice ahead of his sophomore campaign. It also featured a quote from Steve Sarkisian from earlier this month, talking about how hard Worthy works and the impact he can have on the team.

“This guy works like he’s got something to prove every day,” Sarkisian said Aug. 8. “We, for example, we track our catapult numbers from how much yardage guys run, high velocity yardage, explosive movements, all those all those things, top end speed.

“We’ve got 18 receivers in camp right now. He was at the top of every one of them. So a guy like him could come in and think ‘oh, I can just get myself ready to go play.’ [Instead], he came to work from day one, and he’s been working at a high level he’s playing really well.”

Last season, Worthy totaled 981 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns as the Longhorns went 5-7 in the first year of Sarkisian’s tenure. He was already going to have a prominent role in the offense, but it could be amplified even more after Isaiah Neyor suffered a season-ending knee injury.

How Isaiah Neyor’s injury impacts Xavier Worthy

After confirming Neyor’s injury, Sarkisian outlined who could step up for Texas with the highly touted Wyoming transfer on the sidelines and specifically pointed to Worthy, among others.

“I think Coach (Brennan) Marion does a heck of a job first of all coaching those guys,” Sarkisian said. “I think we’ve got really good leadership in that room, obviously, with Jordan Whittington and Xavier Worthy. We’ve had some players start to emerge and take really positive steps in a direction where we’re starting to count on ’em.

“Casey Cain‘s been a guy to me that’s been a really pleasant surprise this training camp. I think we’re starting to see some steps in Troy Omeire. We have high expectations for Brenen Thompson, Savion Red. The goal is making sure that when we go to play in that first game, we’ve got our frontline crew ready to go and that we’ve got the crew behind that frontline that’s capable to go in when needed. I think we’ll get to that spot.”