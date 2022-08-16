NC State Newsstand: Wolfpack ties best AP preseason poll selection

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 23: Head Coach Dave Doeren of the North Carolina State Wolfpack stands with the team during the National Anthem prior to the game against the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium on October 23, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

NC State’s 2022 football season is here, and there will be no shortage of news for the rest of the year. Our daily ‘Newsstands’ will be a way for our readers to catch up on what they missed from the day before.

NC State appeared in the preseason AP Poll for the first time since 2003 Monday, slotting in at No. 13. That ranking tied the program record for its best start in the poll.

Slotting inside the top-15, the Wolfpack’s highest ranking in the annual end-of-summer poll since 1975 when the program also received the No. 13 ranking. The AP has not included NC State in its preseason ranking since 2003. In 2021, the program appeared in the poll a total of 10 times throughout the year, reaching as high as No. 18.

NC State landed between Oklahoma State and USC in the ranking. Clemson is the only ACC school to debut higher in the poll. The Tigers are fourth, with Notre Dame closely trailing them in fifth. Five ACC programs made the list. Miami (16), Pittsburgh (17) and Wake Forest (22) all made the cut. The SEC leads all conferences with six teams on the list, with the ACC and B1G in second and third place respectively.

In-state rival North Carolina appeared in the ‘others receiving votes category’, essentially finishing No. 39 in the poll.

“The Associated Press began its college football poll on Oct. 19, 1936, and it is now the longest-running poll of those that award national titles at the end of the season,” the AP website reads. “The preseason poll was started in 1950. A panel of 62 sports writers and broadcasters from around the country votes on the poll weekly.”

NC State football sent out a few scholarship offers yesterday, including two to a pair of four-star twin linebackers from Florida.

UNC women’s basketball coach Courtney Banghart issued an apology after calling NC State fans ‘classless’ during a recent podcast appearance.

On3 debuted its first class of 2025 football rankings watch list yesterday.

This quote is from four-star class of 2023 defensive lineman Kayden McDonald discussing the school’s he his focussing on headed into the fall with On3’s Chad Simmons.

“Florida, Clemson, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Georgia, NC State, Michigan State, and Texas A&M are mainly the schools I am still looking at,” McDonald told On3. “I have good relationships with coaches at those schools. I know I can pick up the phone and talk to them at any time.”

