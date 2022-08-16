ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

NC State Newsstand: Wolfpack ties best AP preseason poll selection

By Ethan McDowell about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xuHwp_0hJDUW5m00
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 23: Head Coach Dave Doeren of the North Carolina State Wolfpack stands with the team during the National Anthem prior to the game against the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium on October 23, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

NC State’s 2022 football season is here, and there will be no shortage of news for the rest of the year. Our daily ‘Newsstands’ will be a way for our readers to catch up on what they missed from the day before.

The Wolfpacker’s Tuesday morning newsstand

NC State appeared in the preseason AP Poll for the first time since 2003 Monday, slotting in at No. 13. That ranking tied the program record for its best start in the poll.

Here is more from The Wolfpacker’s story ‘NC State ties program’s highest preseason selection in AP poll.’

Slotting inside the top-15, the Wolfpack’s highest ranking in the annual end-of-summer poll since 1975 when the program also received the No. 13 ranking. The AP has not included NC State in its preseason ranking since 2003. In 2021, the program appeared in the poll a total of 10 times throughout the year, reaching as high as No. 18.

NC State landed between Oklahoma State and USC in the ranking. Clemson is the only ACC school to debut higher in the poll. The Tigers are fourth, with Notre Dame closely trailing them in fifth. Five ACC programs made the list. Miami (16), Pittsburgh (17) and Wake Forest (22) all made the cut. The SEC leads all conferences with six teams on the list, with the ACC and B1G in second and third place respectively.

In-state rival North Carolina appeared in the ‘others receiving votes category’, essentially finishing No. 39 in the poll.

“The Associated Press began its college football poll on Oct. 19, 1936, and it is now the longest-running poll of those that award national titles at the end of the season,” the AP website reads. “The preseason poll was started in 1950. A panel of 62 sports writers and broadcasters from around the country votes on the poll weekly.”

NC State football sent out a few scholarship offers yesterday, including two to a pair of four-star twin linebackers from Florida.

UNC women’s basketball coach Courtney Banghart issued an apology after calling NC State fans ‘classless’ during a recent podcast appearance.

On3 debuted its first class of 2025 football rankings watch list yesterday.

Quote of the day

This quote is from four-star class of 2023 defensive lineman Kayden McDonald discussing the school’s he his focussing on headed into the fall with On3’s Chad Simmons.

“Florida, Clemson, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Georgia, NC State, Michigan State, and Texas A&M are mainly the schools I am still looking at,” McDonald told On3. “I have good relationships with coaches at those schools. I know I can pick up the phone and talk to them at any time.”

Today’s top NC State headlines

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

North Carolina aims to contend in ACC despite QB uncertainty

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Mack Brown’s rebuild at North Carolina appeared ahead of schedule with a top-10 national ranking to open last season, only to see the first true setback since his return for his second stint with the program. That led to changes for the Tar Heels — namely with the defensive coaching staff — along with self-reflection for the College Football Hall of Fame member. “A really good, well-coached football team plays hard every week,” Brown said. “That’s what I pride myself on. We didn’t. We played up and down. ... And that’s my responsibility. “I’ve been more open with the coaches about that than you all. I’ve told them: ‘This was unacceptable, and we’re not going to do it anymore.’ That’s why I’m out here every minute pressing everybody to wake up and get back to where we were the second year.”
CHAPEL HILL, NC
packinsider.com

NC State Men’s Basketball Will Face Difficult Odds in Battle 4 Atlantis

NC State’s Men’s Basketball will be playing in the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament on November 23-35, and the odds aren’t in their favor. Here’s a rundown of the teams in the tournament:. Kansas. Wisconsin. NC State. Dayton. Southern California. BYU. Butler. According to Caesars Sports, NC...
RALEIGH, NC
keepingitheel.com

UNC Athletics: Please Allow Me To Introduce Myself

My name is Aaron Conrad and though I never played for a UNC Athletics team and live in Ohio, I like to consider myself a Tar Heel. Let me begin by saying what an honor it is to contribute to Keeping It Heel. As other Tar Heel fans outside of...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Raleigh, NC
State
Florida State
Raleigh, NC
Football
State
Texas State
State
North Carolina State
Raleigh, NC
College Sports
Raleigh, NC
Sports
State
Georgia State
247Sports

Blue White Game Returns for UNC Basketball as NIL Event

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- The Blue White game is back, as part of the Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) landscape. North Carolina's basketball players will participate in what is being called the Blue White Scrimmage at the Smith Center on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 4 p.m. Tickets, which must be purchased in advance here, are general admission, cost $12, and went on sale on Wednesday. Fans can also buy tickets to a team autograph NIL session that will take place before the scrimmage, which cost $150 and include entry to the game afterward. The UNC Football team plays its season opener in Chapel Hill that Saturday night against Florida A&M at 8 p.m. Public paid parking for the basketball event will be available on campus in the Manning Lot, Jackson Deck, and Cardinal Deck.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
BlueDevilCountry

UNC coach respects Duke brand, bashes NC State

Perhaps no one has ever summed up UNC basketball fans' view of their rivalries with the NC State and Duke basketball programs better than Courtney Banghart, even if she later backtracked her comments a smidge. On Monday, the fourth-year head coach of the UNC women's team appeared on The Tar Heel ...
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

5 bold predictions for NC State's 2022 football season

Doeren inherited one of the worst rosters in the league 10 years ago, but after going 3-9 year one, he's had winning record seven of the last eight seasons. But it's what the Wolfpack's done lately that makes me believe Doeren takes home the hardware this fall. Outside an injury-riddled 2019 season, Doeren put together an impressive five-year stretch, winning nine games in three of those seasons.
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Courtney Banghart
Raleigh News & Observer

Another No. 1 recruit for Duke, per coaches

If Roselle Catholic (N.J.) five-star small forward Mackenzie Mgbako ends up atop the 247Sports 2023 Composite, he would be the Duke basketball program's fifth top-ranked prize since 2014. The Blue Devil pledge would join Jahlil Okafor, Marvin Bagley III, RJ Barrett, and Dereck Lively II in this regard. As things...
DURHAM, NC
wschronicle.com

Brittany Gray Neely wins Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022

Winston-Salem resident Brittany Gray Neely has been crowned Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022. With her display of grace, class, community service and more, Brittany competed with women across North Carolina for the title of Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022 on May 14 in Durham. Ranking first place among three beautiful women, Brittany gave this message to the full-figured community, “You are more than a number and a size … The most important person you need to love is yourself.”
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nc State#College Football#Ap Poll#Unc#American Football#Nc State Newsstand#Wolfpacker#Ap#Oklahoma State#Usc#Clemson#Acc#Tigers#Notre Dame#Wake Forest#Sec#The Associated Press
wraltechwire.com

Have aching knees? Duke researchers spearhead development of gel-based cartilage solution

DURHAM – Over-the-counter pain relievers, physical therapy, steroid injections — some people have tried it all and are still dealing with knee pain. Often knee pain comes from the progressive wear and tear of cartilage known as osteoarthritis, which affects nearly one in six adults — 867 million people — worldwide. For those who want to avoid replacing the entire knee joint, there may soon be another option that could help patients get back on their feet fast, pain-free, and stay that way.
DURHAM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in North Carolina

What is the first food that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a juicy burger and some nice and crispy fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what we are focusing on today - four absolutely amazing burger spots in North Carolina that you should absolutely visit whenever you are craving a good burger. If you have never been to any of these places, I highly recommend you add them to your list because their food is absolutely delicious.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Axios Raleigh

Extreme heat will pound Eastern NC in the coming decades

Note: Shaded counties are those that will, on average, have 0.5 days or more at or above a 125F° heat index in 2053; Data: First Street Foundation; Map: Axios VisualsMore than a third of North Carolina's counties, most of them in the Coastal Plain, will have days where it feels like 125°F by 2053.And nearly all 100 counties can expect more days when the air temperature alone hits 100 degrees — in some places they'll see two additional weeks of 100-degree days each year. That's according to a new hyperlocal analysis of current and future extreme heat events published Monday...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
usatales.com

10 Best Things To Do In Raleigh NC

In this modern world, it is very hard to find things that remind one of the past lives of the people and the atmosphere it had back then. Back then there were no skyscrapers covered with glass but orange bricks that covered the whole place with a warm and fuzzy feeling and still today one can enjoy it with things to do in Raleigh NC.
RALEIGH, NC
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
66K+
Followers
64K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy