Lane Kiffin spotlights Deantre Prince's growth following scrimmage

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin spoke to members of the media following the team’s most recent scrimmage. Among the things he touched on was defensive back Deantre Prince, who he praised for his development and growth.

“Prince has done a great job, really great camp, and he’s playing as good as anybody back there,” Lane Kiffin said. “So, excited to see.”

“He’s really matured over his time here. You know, leaving and coming back and all that. So, one of our better stories that way.”

After having an impressive freshman season for Ole Miss, Deantre Prince transferred to Northeast Mississippi Community College. He came back to Oxford in 2021 as a non-scholarship transfer. Now, he’s showing excellent growth and finally looking the part for the Rebels on the field in 2022, as Lane Kiffin pointed out.

Lane Kiffin highlighted everything he learned from the scrimmage

It can be difficult to know what to take away from a scrimmage. However, coaches know what they’re looking for on a day-in, day-out basis. Lane Kiffin is no different, explaining what he learned about both the offense and the defense during the scrimmage.

“I mean this kind of sounds coach speak but there were good things, there were bad things,” Lane Kiffin said. “It was kind of in the middle on everything. Whether it’s offense, defense or position groups where you kind of get excited about some things and you’re still nervous about others. I can’t really tell you where we are right now. We’re just giving everybody chances and evaluating not by what you’ve done before or your stars in recruiting or anything.”