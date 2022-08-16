ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Tom Driver
2d ago

So he thinks he can invade a neighbor country, destroy their cities and that no one else has the right to help them fight Russia? He is nothing more than the playground bully and he needs to be stopped! My hope is that the Russian people will remove him before he really messes things is!

359
Thomas Schaeffer
2d ago

get this straight, I have never approved the aid to Ukraine! although most of it went in politicians pockets! but we know Biden and his family have ties to the Ukraine and China

315
Gwendolyn Jones
2d ago

President V. Putin is only speaking against the US because he sees that his ally Donald Trump is getting ready to be taken down by indictments and put in a cell where he belongs

211
