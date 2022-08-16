Read full article on original website
Tom Driver
2d ago
So he thinks he can invade a neighbor country, destroy their cities and that no one else has the right to help them fight Russia? He is nothing more than the playground bully and he needs to be stopped! My hope is that the Russian people will remove him before he really messes things is!
Reply(119)
359
Thomas Schaeffer
2d ago
get this straight, I have never approved the aid to Ukraine! although most of it went in politicians pockets! but we know Biden and his family have ties to the Ukraine and China
Reply(98)
315
Gwendolyn Jones
2d ago
President V. Putin is only speaking against the US because he sees that his ally Donald Trump is getting ready to be taken down by indictments and put in a cell where he belongs
Reply(91)
211
Related
americanmilitarynews.com
US releases global terrorist attack warning to Americans
The US State Department issued a new terrorist attack warning on Tuesday evening urging Americans to take “worldwide caution” when traveling due to a heightened risk of “terrorist attacks” and “anti-American violence” in the wake of the death of Ayman al-Zawahri, a terrorist leader who the Biden administration claimed was killed in a US drone strike on Monday.
Lindsey Graham gives 'shout-out' to Putin as Senate votes on adding Finland and Sweden to NATO: 'Without you, we wouldn't be here'
Lindsey Graham mocked Putin as the Senate was set to vote on Finland's and Sweden's NATO accession. "Without you, we wouldn't be here," Graham said in comments directed at Putin. Russia's invasion of Ukraine pushed the historically neutral Nordic nations to seek NATO membership. Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South...
Nuclear war between the U.S. and Russia would kill more than 5 billion people – just from starvation, study finds
The toll of nuclear war would be instantly catastrophic for those who are within the immediate path of the weapons. But a new study shows just how deadly the scope of such a war would be. A nuclear blast would cause worldwide famine, according to the study, published in Nature...
Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine says troops are deliberately shooting themselves in the leg to escape the war and get a $50,000 payout
A Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine wrote a 141-page memoir about his time there. Pavel Filatyev described how soldiers were so depleted that they injured themselves in order to leave. Filatyev, who has since fled Russia, told The Guardian he couldn't "stay quiet any longer." A Russian paratrooper who...
RELATED PEOPLE
americanmilitarynews.com
China is sending troops to Russia – here’s what they’re doing
The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is sending troops to Russia to participate in joint military drills later this month, reports revealed this week. The PLA troops will head to Russia to take part in their “Vostok” military drills, Reuters reported Wednesday. The Russian military is also hosting India, Belarus, Mongolia, Tajikistan and other countries during the drills, which will run from Aug. 30 to Sept. 5.
Melania Trump's Alleged Involvement In The FBI Raid Isn't What Anyone Expected
The FBI carried out an unprecedented raid at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida, on Aug. 8, 2022. Trump released a statement saying the "unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate." However, Attorney General Merrick Garland said that the Department of Justice requested to the...
Ex-White House chief of staff said Trump stashed records at Mar-a-Lago because 'he didn't believe in the classification system'
John Kelly, ex-White House chief of staff, said Trump didn't believe in the classification system. "His sense was that the people who are in the intel business are incompetent," Kelly told The Washington Post. Kelly's remarks come amid an FBI probe into the former president's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. President...
Trump warns 'terrible things are going to happen' if the country's temperature isn't cooled
Trump warned Monday that "terrible things" will happen if the country's temperature isn't cooled. "People are so angry at what is taking place," Trump told Fox News Digital on Monday. Trump has been making offers to "help" while also issuing warnings about anger he has helped incite. Former President Donald...
IN THIS ARTICLE
americanmilitarynews.com
Kim Jong Un says he’s ready to fight US, ‘annihilate’ South Korea
On Wednesday, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un announced North Korea’s military is prepared to fight the U.S. military and annihilate the “regime” of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol. Kim spoke during a celebration of the 69th anniversary of the armistice that ended the fighting of...
Kamala Harris Lands Herself In Hot Water Over Her Stance On Brittney Griner's Sentencing
On February 17, WBNA star Brittney Griner was detained in Russia for carrying cannabis oil, sparking a national conversation and initiative to bring the Phoenix Mercury center back home. In March, Griner's wife, Cherelle Griner, spoke out via Instagram about the pain she was experiencing due to Brittney's uncertain situation...
Trump once revealed that the US had a new secret nuclear weapons system that 'nobody's ever had': book
Trump once boasted about secret nuclear weapon technology, according to Bob Woodward. The president told Woodward in 2019 about the secret system, according to the 2020 book "Rage." The FBI was looking for documents relating to nuclear weapons during its search of Mar-a-Lago this week, the Washington Post reported. Donald...
Russia’s Panicked Confession: This Is What Scares Us Most
In a recent interview with Russian state media outlet TASS, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s North American Department, Aleksandr Darichev, said that in the event the U.S. designates Russia a state sponsor of terrorism, it would represent “a point of no return” in relations between the two countries. Speaking on behalf of the country that ruthlessly invaded its smaller neighbor and is continually being accused of human rights violations and serious war crimes, Darichev shamelessly claimed on Saturday that the West, led by the United States, “has trampled upon international law and absolute taboos in diplomatic practice.”Appearing on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Adam Kinzinger warns that some Christians now 'equate Donald Trump with the person of Jesus Christ,' calls out pastors who support Trumpism
Rep. Adam Kinzinger said some Christians in the US are equating Donald Trump to Jesus Christ. In an interview with MSNBC, he also criticized pastors who spread Trumpism from the pulpit. The GOP congressman also warned of political tribalism that has blurred voters' moral boundaries. GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger of...
Elon Musk Sends His Final Regards to Russia
Elon Musk will not go on vacation to Russia. The Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report CEO, turned-global influencer with more than 102 million followers on microblog website Twitter, doesn't really care about Moscow. He never hid it. When President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine on February...
Nancy Pelosi Says China 'Made a Big Fuss' About Taiwan Visit but Didn't 'Say Anything When the Men Came'
Nancy Pelosi met with Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen Wednesday as part of her defiant visit to the island that China claims as part of its territory. China's strong objection to the House speaker's trip, which made her the highest-ranking U.S. official to visit Taiwan in a quarter century, came with warnings and ignited concerns among the American military as well as inside President Joe Biden's White House.
World dangerously close to NUCLEAR WAR amid threats from Russia, China & North Korea, warns Britain’s top security chief
THE world is edging ever closer to a catastrophic nuclear war, amid threats from China, North Korea and Russia, Britain's top security chief has warned. National Security Adviser Sir Stephen Lovegrove sounded the chilling alarm amid fears China and Russia are upgrading their weapons of mass destruction. And he said...
Washington Examiner
China made huge land purchase just minutes from top secret US military drone base
A Chinese government-linked company bought a huge plot of land just miles from a crucial military drone base in North Dakota. Fufeng Group, a massive agricultural company with strong ties to Beijing, purchased 370 acres as a location for its new wet corn mill in the agribusiness park in Grand Forks, a short distance from Grand Forks Air Force Base.
China deploys its most advanced stealth submarine bristling with missiles ‘for sinking US aircraft carriers’ near Taiwan
CHINA has deployed its latest stealth submarine around Taiwan as it continues war games around the island, it was reported. The Type-039C Yuan is bristling with weapons, including supersonic missiles, aimed at sinking the US Navy’s powerful aircraft carriers. China conducted its largest ever military drills around Taiwan -...
Incredible pics reveal massive US show of force over Pacific with nuclear B2 stealth bombers in warning to China
STEALTH bombers swoop over the Pacific Ocean in a spectacular show of American air power amid fears of all-out war with China. A warship sails below as two B-2 Spirit nuclear strike planes fly in formation with four F/A-18 Hornet fighters and a high-tech E-7A Wedgetail "eye-in-the-sky" spy plane from Australia.
Top US military commanders are worried about what China is up to around the world's most important waterways
US military leaders are increasingly wary of Chinese activity near the maritime chokepoints through which much of the world's commercial and military traffic passes. The latest warnings come from the general in charge of US Southern Command and the general nominated to lead US Africa Command and echo those of other US officials who worry that China's presence around those strategically important waterways could be used to gather information of economic and military value or to interfere with seaborne traffic.
Comments / 985