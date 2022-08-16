Recent scrimmage a "wake-up call" for talented Clemson defense

Wes Goodwin is in his first season as Clemson's defensive coordinator. (Joseph Hastings/Clemson Sports)

There are more questions about the Clemson offense than defense entering the 2022 season, but you wouldn’t know that after the Tigers first scrimmage of the preseason.

Clemson’s offense more than held its own on Saturday, with Dabo Swinney stating that the Clemson offensive line “won the day in the trenches.”

“Very encouraged by what I see from our guys up front on the offensive line,” Swinney said. “All they hear and read is how bad they are, and it’s just the opposite on the other side. All they hear and read is how great they are. I think you saw the result of that today.”

Defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin said Monday afternoon that he is hopeful that Saturday’s performance has his unit’s attention.

“I think it was a good wake-up call,” Goodwin said. “I probably could’ve helped them a little better call wise, as well. We got caught in some movements and we need to fix some things schematically from that standpoint.”

Last week was a long one for Clemson players and coaches. The Tigers held practices Monday-Friday, leading up to Saturday’s scrimmage that morning.

Goodwin understands that his players may have been worn out entering the day, but he would have liked for them to push through and perform better.

“Just a reminder for everyone that pros are always on. There’s never a day off. You can never come out here with a lack of focus, lack of energy,” Goodwin said. “You have to stay intense. You have to stay focused. That’s just the mentality that you have to have. Just a great reminder for all of us.”

Clemson will hold its second and final scrimmage of the preseason Wednesday morning at Memorial Stadium.

Goodwin is hopeful he will see a better performance from his group.

He added that he needs to do a better job with his calls, as well.

“Every day is a learning experience,” he said. “Like today, you call some defenses and you’re like, ‘Man, that was a terrible call in that situation.’ So just continuing to grow from a play calling standpoint every day.”