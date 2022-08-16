McLUNEY — The nostalgia of the brand new turf and stadium created at Crooksville High School was electric, and the atmosphere and community presence of opening night was an event to be forever remembered. A large crowd welcomed Division VII, Region 27 foe Waterford to their new digs, and the Wildcats spoiled opening night with strong defense in an 18-6 nonleague win. ...

