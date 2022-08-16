Read full article on original website
Shadow Mountain holds off Tempe for 1st football win since 2020
Phoenix Shadow Mountain's students came onto the field Friday night to celebrate with the football players on their field something they hadn't had since Oct. 9, 2020 — a victory. With sophomore T.J. Allen running for a couple of touchdowns and junior Alexis Soto breaking off a 64-yard score, Shadow Mountain handed Tempe its 17th consecutive loss in a 24-6 win. ...
Cracked: Waterford 'D' stymies Ceramics in new stadium
McLUNEY — The nostalgia of the brand new turf and stadium created at Crooksville High School was electric, and the atmosphere and community presence of opening night was an event to be forever remembered. A large crowd welcomed Division VII, Region 27 foe Waterford to their new digs, and the Wildcats spoiled opening night with strong defense in an 18-6 nonleague win. ...
