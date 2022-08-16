ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diontae Johnson's representation responds to recent lawsuit involving youth camp

By Nikki Chavanelle about 6 hours
 2 days ago
Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The agent and attorney for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson released a statement on Tuesday pushing back against a lawsuit recently filed against him for a “no-show” at a youth football camp. The camp organizer, FlexWork Sports Management LLC, claims in its suit that Johnson’s failure to appear cost the company “significant damages, in the form of refunds, credits, and reputational damage.”

In the statement, the wide reciever’s representation claims it was FlexWork’s failure to meet his “high operational standards” that resulted in him booking his own travel for the camp. Those travel plans were allegedly dashed by cancellations and delays.

“The allegations that Diontae Johnson purposefully failed to appear to his scheduled youth football camp are completely false, per Johnson’s agent Brad Cicala of QC Sports and Johnson’s attorney Adam Kenner,” the statement reads.

“What FlexWorks conveniently leaves out of this story are the countless breaches of the arrangement with Mr. Johnson, including the failure to facilitate his timely arrival. Although the previously agreed upon requirement to handle Mr. Johnson’s travel was unfilled by FlewWorks, Mr. Johnson made his own attempts to make it to the camp.”

The statement also calls the lawsuit “frivolous” and “nothing more than a money grab with unfounded expenses and charges.”

Johnson’s reportedly offered a makeup camp, which FlewWorks did not accept.

Johnson responds to allegations in new lawsuit

The camp, held on May 22 at Cupples Stadium in Pittsburgh, charged a $125 admission fee. FlexWork claimed that they have reimbursed $36,099.33 in registration fees and issued them in credits, in an effort to mitigate the financial damages.

They also allege that they spent over $10,000 on operational expenses for the camp. The lawsuit references a personal service agreement that allowed the Steelers player to cancel for a $2,250 fee if done after April 5. He would also have to repay FlexWork for all expenses accrued.

Johnson recently signed a two-year extension with the Steelers worth $36.71 million. It brought an end to his contract dispute with the team heading into training camp.

