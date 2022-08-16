ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Inside four-star Ronan Hanafin's commitment to Clemson

By Jeremy Johnson about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jnxb0_0hJDS93800
Photo courtesy of Ronan Hanafin's Twitter.

Four-star athlete Ronan Hanafin goes in-depth on his commitment to Clemson.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Top247 DE sets early-season visit to Clemson

Clemson's newest offer at defensive end, four-star Tomarrion Parker of Phenix City (Ala.) Central, tells Clemson247 that he'll take an unofficial visit to campus the weekend of Clemson's first home game on Sept. 10. Clemson faces Furman that weekend. The Tigers offered Parker earlier this month shortly after he de-committed...
CLEMSON, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

Dabo Swinney provides honest remarks about Clemson's QB situation entering 2022

Clemson football and its quarterback situation have been a major talking point over the offseason. Head coach Dabo Swinney, in an interview with the ACC Network, was asked where he sees quarterback DJ Uiagalelei coming into this season. “He’s incredibly confident (and) he’s been through some battles. Last year was...
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
College Sports
City
Clemson, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
thecomeback.com

Georgia governor makes outlandish Bulldogs football prediction

Georgia governor Brian Kemp and Atlanta mayor Andre Dickens have some shockingly high expectations for their alma mater’s football teams. Atlanta will host the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship, and during a press conference to announce their winning bid, Kemp and Dickens both made bold college football predictions.
ATLANTA, GA
spartanburgsportsradio.com

Week Zero 4A/5A Preview

We made it. Football season is here. It’s finally time to preview what’s coming up in Week 0 in 4A and 5A in our area. The Dorman Cavaliers open the Dustin Curtis era at home against the Greenville Red Raiders. The Cavaliers will once again be expected to be very good along the offensive and defensive lines. The O-line boasts a couple of division 1 commits in seniors DJ Geth (UNC) and Markee Anderson (SC). They also return quarterback Hudson Talley who has looked sharp throwing the ball in scrimmages. Greenville is a team that has some talented speedsters at the skill positions, but I expect the Cavs to have a distinct advantage along the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball this week. If Talley can throw the ball well enough to keep the Red Raiders defense off balance, it will open things up for running back Demarius Foster to have a big night. As long as the Cavs don’t get sloppy with penalties and turnovers, I believe they come away with a comfortable win.
SPARTANBURG, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
News19 WLTX

Mayberry Diner recreates the 'Andy Griffith Show' for diners in South Carolina

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — If you travel 30 miles west of Newberry, you'll stumble across a blast from the past: the Mayberry Diner. Open for nearly five years now, the family-owned restaurant has become a regular fixture for the 500 people who call the town home. And as the name implies, it's meant to evoke the fictional Southern town setting from the iconic TV series "The Andy Griffith Show."
NEWBERRY, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Glimpses of Greenville: Felton’s was the go-to bookstore in the late 1800s

Herbert Joseph “H.J.” Felton was born in Hardwick, Massachusetts in 1852 and moved to Greenville, South Carolina, with his wife, Ella, in 1874. At the time, Greenville was recovering from the Civil War with several hopeful signs for the future. A new bridge spanned the Reedy River at Main Street, the Richmond and Danville Air Line railroad built an important track and depot in the city, under Hamlin Beattie the first bank was set up, and downtown’s first textile mills, the Sampson & Hall mill and the Camperdown mill, were built on the lower and upper falls respectively.
GREENVILLE, SC
gsabizwire.com

Lyndsay Powell Joins Coldwell Banker Caine In Spartanburg

Spartanburg, S.C. — Coldwell Banker Caine recently welcomed Lyndsay Powell to its Spartanburg office as a residential agent. Lyndsay says that moving to the Upstate five years ago was the best decision she has ever made. She has loved being closer to her family and building deep relationships within the community. She feels that in moving to the Upstate, she has found her forever home.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Shooting at Upstate Business

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash that left an 11-year-old boy hospitalized on the first day of school. How the Community of Canton is recovering one year after the deadly flooding from Pigeon River. First Alert Weather Forecast: August 17. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Meteorologist Chrissy...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
66K+
Followers
64K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy