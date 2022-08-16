Read full article on original website
Maine’s 102-year-old ‘lobster lady’ shows no sign of slowing down
Maine’s 102-year-old lobsterwoman, Virginia Oliver, proves that age is nothing but a number and has been trapping lobsters for more than nine decades. Oliver continues to work 3 days a week with her 79-year-old son and has no plan of retiring. NBC’s Kathy Park reports for Saturday TODAY.Aug. 13, 2022.
Ex-boyfriend of missing Massachusetts woman shot dead by police the same day her body is found in Vermont
The ex-boyfriend of a missing Massachusetts woman whose body was found in Vermont on Tuesday was fatally shot the same day by police after he was named a "person of interest" in the case. The body of 23-year-old Mary Anderson of Harvard, Massachusetts, was found in her pickup truck in...
A chunk of metal fell from the sky over Maine and almost hit a police officer, officials say. They think it was from a passing plane.
Maine's public safety department said the metal likely came from a plane flying an international route, and that the FAA is investigating.
The Tiny Bird Ruining East Coast Beach Vacations
It was a July afternoon on Duxbury Beach in Massachusetts, a perfect New England peak summer day, and things were getting heated. A young beach ranger—a college student home for the summer just trying to make a little cash—stopped traffic to allow for a wildlife crossing. A minuscule bird, almost like a cotton ball walking on toothpicks, flittered its way across the road, from one side of this narrow barrier beach to the other.
Massachusetts truck driver whose crash killed 7 motorcyclists appears in New Hampshire trial
The trial for a commercial truck driver charged with the deaths of seven motorcyclists in 2019 began Tuesday in a New Hampshire Superior Court. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26, pleaded not guilty to negligent homicide, manslaughter, driving under the influence and reckless conduct on July 18, according to NBC Boston. The not-guilty plea came nearly three years after the July 21, 2019, crash in Randolph, New Hampshire.
Jason Varitek Has Hilarious Encounter at Canobie Lake Park in Salem, New Hampshire
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. They say sometimes it's not great to meet your heroes. And while there have been plenty of celebrity meeting horror stories, if your hero is Boston Red Sox great Jason Varitek, you're safe to meet him.
WATCH: Ford Bronco Stuck on Maine Sandbar Becomes Huge Party Sensation for a Weekend
As the saying goes, when life gives you a trapped SUV on a popular Maine shoreline, make a three-day beach party of out it… Or something like that. Back in April, some unlucky (or maybe just inexperienced) soul drove their Ford Bronco down to the water at Bar Harbor in Maine’s Acadia National Park. That was all fine and well when it was low tide, but once the water began to rise, the driver realized the difficult predicament they created. At first, folks tried to tow the SUV out of the water, but after several attempts, it was clear this was a job for professionals.
Ezra Miller: Vermont police seek mother and three children who were living at actor’s farm
Police in Vermont say they are seeking a 25-year-old woman and her three children who had been living on Ezra Miller’s farm.Rolling Stone reported that the Vermont State Police had repeatedly tried to serve the mother with an emergency care order over the weekend due to concerns for the children’s safety. The Flash actor appeared evasive and told officers that the woman hadn’t lived at the farm in months, the Vermont State Attorney’s office said in a court document obtained by Rolling Stone.It’s the latest in a series of legal troubles facing the 29-year-old actor.On Monday, Miller was charged with...
Bear breaks into Connecticut family’s kitchen — then returns the next day
A Connecticut man chased a black bear out of his kitchen this weekend — only for the bear to break into his house again the next day. Bill Priest was working outside his home in West Hartford on Sunday, and when he returned inside, he discovered a black bear hanging out in his kitchen.
Judge Delays ‘Complex’ Case of Vermont Man Accused of Murdering Mother on Fishing Trip and Killing Grandfather to Inherit Fortune
A federal judge in Vermont has agreed to push back a trial date for a man accused of murdering his mother “on the high seas” and shooting his grandfather to death as part of a financially motivated series of frauds that spanned the New England states. Nathan Carman...
‘River Dave’ moves from New Hampshire, finds new home in Maine
River Dave has found a new home. David Lidstone, 82, a hermit whose cabin in the New Hampshire woods burned down in August 2021 after he spent nearly three decades on the property, is moving to Maine, according to The Associated Press. Lidstone was charged with trespassing in January after...
