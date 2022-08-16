ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

TODAY.com

Maine’s 102-year-old ‘lobster lady’ shows no sign of slowing down

Maine’s 102-year-old lobsterwoman, Virginia Oliver, proves that age is nothing but a number and has been trapping lobsters for more than nine decades. Oliver continues to work 3 days a week with her 79-year-old son and has no plan of retiring. NBC’s Kathy Park reports for Saturday TODAY.Aug. 13, 2022.
MAINE STATE
TheDailyBeast

The Tiny Bird Ruining East Coast Beach Vacations

It was a July afternoon on Duxbury Beach in Massachusetts, a perfect New England peak summer day, and things were getting heated. A young beach ranger—a college student home for the summer just trying to make a little cash—stopped traffic to allow for a wildlife crossing. A minuscule bird, almost like a cotton ball walking on toothpicks, flittered its way across the road, from one side of this narrow barrier beach to the other.
DUXBURY, MA
Fox News

Massachusetts truck driver whose crash killed 7 motorcyclists appears in New Hampshire trial

The trial for a commercial truck driver charged with the deaths of seven motorcyclists in 2019 began Tuesday in a New Hampshire Superior Court. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26, pleaded not guilty to negligent homicide, manslaughter, driving under the influence and reckless conduct on July 18, according to NBC Boston. The not-guilty plea came nearly three years after the July 21, 2019, crash in Randolph, New Hampshire.
RANDOLPH, NH
Outsider.com

WATCH: Ford Bronco Stuck on Maine Sandbar Becomes Huge Party Sensation for a Weekend

As the saying goes, when life gives you a trapped SUV on a popular Maine shoreline, make a three-day beach party of out it… Or something like that. Back in April, some unlucky (or maybe just inexperienced) soul drove their Ford Bronco down to the water at Bar Harbor in Maine’s Acadia National Park. That was all fine and well when it was low tide, but once the water began to rise, the driver realized the difficult predicament they created. At first, folks tried to tow the SUV out of the water, but after several attempts, it was clear this was a job for professionals.
BAR HARBOR, ME
The Independent

Ezra Miller: Vermont police seek mother and three children who were living at actor’s farm

Police in Vermont say they are seeking a 25-year-old woman and her three children who had been living on Ezra Miller’s farm.Rolling Stone reported that the Vermont State Police had repeatedly tried to serve the mother with an emergency care order over the weekend due to concerns for the children’s safety. The Flash actor appeared evasive and told officers that the woman hadn’t lived at the farm in months, the Vermont State Attorney’s office said in a court document obtained by Rolling Stone.It’s the latest in a series of legal troubles facing the 29-year-old actor.On Monday, Miller was charged with...
VERMONT STATE
