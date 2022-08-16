Read full article on original website
Hailey Bieber Is Practically Busting Out Of This 'Avocado' Corset Dress—Her Curves Are Insane!
Hailey Bieber hasn’t been shy about flaunting her enviable curves lately. Fresh from wowing fans with her racy Skims Swim one-piece while on vacation with husband Justin Bieber, the 25-year-old Rhode skincare founder has floored everyone yet again, this time thanks to a six-image carousel that she shared to her instagram account on July 17th.
Elle
Amal Clooney Stepped Out in a Scalloped White Tiered Lace Dress on Date With George
Amal Clooney put her Italian holiday style on display, joining her husband George Clooney out for dinner at a lake-view restaurant on July 22. Amal embraced summer whites, wearing a scalloped lace dress with a tiered skirt. She accessorized with dangle earrings, white pumps, and had her hair styled down and in waves. The photo agency noted that George and Amal arrived from Villa Oleandra by boat for the dinner and looked “very in love.”
Pete Davidson Is Reportedly Getting Kim Kardashian Breakup Advice From This A-List Star
Pete Davidson isn’t weathering through his Kim Kardashian breakup alone — he is finding support from a co-star, who understands what it is like to have a high-profile romance go kaput. Orlando Bloom, who is filming Wizards in Australia with the comedian, is reportedly the A-list celeb comforting him in his time of need. Even though Davidson’s work “helped distract him” from what is going on, Bloom was the one who checked in on the 28-year-old actor, according to a Hollywood Life source. “Orlando and Pete have become very close these past several weeks so Pete felt comfortable opening up to him,”...
J-Lo & Ben Are Taking Time ‘Apart’ After Their Wedding—Here’s How It Makes Them ‘Stronger’
Click here to read the full article. A dream situation. After almost two weeks of very special and extravagant events, many fans are asking: What is Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s relationship like after their wedding? It seems like it’s still going strong even when they are apart. A source told Hollywood Life on August 5, 2022, that they enjoy each other more when they’re apart. “The one thing that makes their relationship so unique is that they do know more than anyone else the demands that come with doing what they do,” the source said. “They actually believe that spending...
ETOnline.com
Britney Spears Candidly Addresses Her Sons Stopping Their Visits With Her
Britney Spears is sharing some insight on the reason why she thinks her two teenage sons haven't visited her in months, and it has nothing to do with her partially nude social media posts. The 40-year-old singer took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a lengthy statement, opening up about...
Jennifer Lopez’s mom on her wedding with Ben Affleck: ‘Lupe has always said that Ben is her true love’
It seems Ben Affleck definitely has a great relationship with Jennifer Lopez’s mom, Guadalupe ‘Lupe’ Rodríguez, who has given her own stamp of approval to their romantic relationship and new marriage, following their unexpected wedding ceremony in Las Vegas. Now that the Hollywood couple have tied the knot and...
See Justin and Hailey Bieber Cuddle Up in Bed for Cozy Family Photo
Watch: Justin Bieber Returns to Touring After Recent Health Scare. Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are feeling extra cozy this morning. On Aug. 3, the "Peaches" singer shared a picture of him and his wife cuddling in bed with their Yorkie, Oscar, snuggled in between them. Justin captioned the sweet Instagram post, "GOOD MORNING FROM THE BIEBER FAMILY."
Demi Lovato Just Dropped A Major Bombshell About Dating 29-Year-Old Wilmer Valderrama As A Teenager In Scathing New Song
Demi Lovato – who recently confirmed that she will now also be using she/her pronouns in addition to they/them – didn’t hold back when it came to talking about ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama in her new song “29,” taken from her upcoming new album “Holy Fvck” which is out on August 19th.
Angelina Jolie Treats Brad Pitt Look-Alike Son Knox, 14, To Amusement Park Trip: Photos
It was a beautiful day for mother-son bonding! Angelina Jolie and her son Knox had a fun-filled day at Los Angeles’s Universal Studios amusement park on Monday, August 15. The actress, 47, took her son, 14, around the park, and they were seen having a fabulous time in the photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. Both Angelina and Knox looked like they were having an amazing time, enjoying all the attractions that Universal Studios has to offer.
Ashton Kutcher Steps Out With Mila Kunis & Their Kids After Revealing Terrifying Health Battle
Ashton Kutcher seems to be enjoying time with Mila Kunis and their kiddos after he shockingly revealed he previosuly battled a rare autoimmune disease which nearly robbed him of his vision and hearing.In photos from their outing, the That 70's Show costars took their daughter Wyatt, 7, and son Dimitri, 5, out for frozen yogurt on Tuesday, August 17, in Los Angeles. The Black Swan star kept it casual in a jean romper and sneakers while Kutcher looked cool in a t-shirt and jeans combo.'FREEDOM': MILA KUNIS CONFESSED SHE WANTED TO FILM SUPER BOWL COMMERCIAL WITH ASHTON KUTCHER TO GET...
Camila Cabello Confirms Romance With Austin Kevitch As She Kisses Him In LA
It looks like Camila Cabello is officially off the market! The 25-year-old “Bam Bam” singer was spotted getting cozy with Lox Club CEO Austin Kevitch on Aug. 7 in Los Angeles. As you can see in the photo below, Camila and Austin seen sharing a sweet kiss during a lunch date. Camila and Austin, 31, first sparked romance rumors nearly two months ago, when they were photographed chatting it up on a walk in Los Angeles. Austin is Camila’s first known serious love interest since she and Shawn Mendes, 24, went their separate ways in Nov. 2021, after two years of dating.
Kim Kardashian Then & Now: See How Much Her Face Has Changed Over The Years
This article was originally posted on 07/11/22 titled: Kim Kardashian Reveals The Facial Plastic Surgery She Has Had Done In New ‘Allure’ Interview. Kim Kardashian opened up about undergoing facial plastic surgery in the new cover story for Allure Magazine, and explained that she has had less work done than many might presume. The reality star, 41, revealed that she has only ever received Botox treatments in-between her eyebrows, but was adamant about this being the only surgical procedure she pursued for her face.
wonderwall.com
'Friends' star had multiple nose jobs, plus see more '90s stars' plastic surgery before-and-after photos
Some of your favorite '90s stars, from "Friends" beauties to Spice Girls singers, have gone under the knife since the peak of their fame. Wonderwall.com is rounding up those famous faces and showing their old and new looks, starting with this TV icon… Before she got her big break on "Friends" in the '90s, Jennifer Aniston went under the knife — to fix her nose due to a deviated septum. But that wasn't the last time she had work done on her nose…
David Beckham & Romeo Look More Like Twins Than Father & Son in This New Photo
Click here to read the full article. Have you ever seen a post on the ‘Gram that caused you to do a double take so severe you nearly experienced whiplash? Well, that’s what happened to us when we saw this new photo of David Beckham and his 19-year-old son Romeo Beckham. David’s wife Victoria took to Instagram and shared a new snapshot of the father-son duo, who are basically each other’s lookalikes at this point. Don’t believe us? See for yourself! In the snapshot, which you can see below, David and Romeo sit side-by-side and smile brightly for the camera. As...
Kaley Cuoco’s Heartbreaking Announcement: ‘I Was Really Losing My Mind’
Kaley Cuoco sensationally revealed that she was forced to stage an intervention on herself while filming season two of The Flight Attendant, to help her deal with her “super dark” depression following her and Karl Cook’s divorce. Po...
Kylie Jenner Sparks Pregnancy Rumors With Travis Scott — See The Cryptic Clue
Kylie Jenner is either messing with the public or dropping a major bombshell. The reality star left a cryptic clue on her man Travis Scott's social media, leaving fans to wonder if Jenner is pregnant with the couple's third child. The billionaire makeup mogul gave her on-again, off-again boyfriend's Instagram...
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Goes Shopping At Target After Dad Brad Gushes Over Her Epic Dancing: Photos
Even the stars make Target runs. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, the daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, was spotted loading a vehicle with her recent Target purchase on Aug. 4 alongside a friend. The 16-year-old kept it casual in white shorts with a frayed hem, black Vans sneakers, and a long-sleeve printed maroon crewneck sweater. She had her hair thrown up in a bun and protected herself with a black face mask.
Adele Says She's 'Obsessed' with Boyfriend Rich Paul: 'I've Never Been in Love Like This'
Adele is feeling lucky in love with boyfriend Rich Paul. While gracing the cover of ELLE's September issue, the 34-year-old singer opened up about falling in love with Paul, 40, and their relationship today. "I've never been in love like this. I'm obsessed with him," Adele told the magazine in...
Dean, Who? Tori Spelling Shows Off Tiny Frame In Red-Hot Swimsuit
Looking good, Tori Spelling! The starlet showed off her tiny frame in a red-hot swimsuit in order to promote her latest project. "Christmas in July {I mean August 🎄}…-It’s happening this week on #AtHomeWithTori on @vizio WatchFree+ on demand. My bff @jessamer and I plan an amazing #christmasinjuly pool party for our families," she captioned a slew of photos. "Complete with foam aka snow thx to @itsfoamtime and obsessed with ornament pool balls from @theholiball that we can also decorate the home with in December too!-Plus… my boy bestie @joshflagg1 cooks with me in the kitchen this week! He teaches...
thezoereport.com
Selena Gomez’s Latest Swimsuit Look Contains A Body-Positive Message
All the glamour and pizzazz displayed in celebrity photos on social media can lead one to believe that their lives are picture-perfect. However, some stars are always here to add a dose of realness into the mix. For evidence, take Selena Gomez’s body-positive swimsuit message, which she recently shared on her TikTok account. In the seven second-long video, the singer and actor encouraged her fans to embrace their curves and body shapes.
