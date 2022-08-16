ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
98.1 The Hawk

New Tax Deductions For Teachers In New York State

The 2022-2023 school year is just about to begin across New York State and parents everywhere are getting ready! Not only is it an exciting time for the students, the parents are also looking forward to the regular routine to begin. Among the anticipation, and excitement of back-to-school shopping, teachers...
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Woodridge, IL
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
98.1 The Hawk

Bottom Line – New York Employees Are Exhausted and Burned Out

Do you every wish that you could just shut off the world? Like, the whole world. No emails, no texts (especially the enjoying mass group texts), no calls, no social media. Thanks to technology and better WIFI service in almost ever corner of the world, we're reachable whenever and wherever and not only are friends and family bugging us every second of the day, but so are our jobs.
ECONOMY
98.1 The Hawk

Southern Tier Added into New York Drought Watch

All of the Southern Tier and Central New York are added into the watch area on a New York State Department of Environmental Conservation drought condition map. Governor Kathy Hochul on August 16 directed the DEC to issue an updated drought watch to now include most New York Counties except those in the Adirondacks, Eastern Great Lakes and New York Metropolitan regions. The directive is particularly targeted at those residents dependent on private groundwater wells, asking them to conserve water whenever possible in the coming weeks.
POLITICS
98.1 The Hawk

Broome Reports Another COVID Death/ State Urges Pre-School Vaccines

The ups and downs of the COVID-19 pandemic are taking a slight upswing in New York following a downward trend in new infections. Broome County August 17 announced a new death, bringing the pandemic total to 540 while the number of new cases went up by 57. Over the past week, new cases have been under 50 per day for the most part. The number of people hospitalized in Broome County remains between 25 and 30 patients this week. The pandemic total number of cases in Broome stands at 63,043.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Follow These 12 New York Wine Trails For A Delightful Experience!

Upstate New York has a whopping 12 different wine trails. These are ever-increasing in popularity as more and more visitors come to our region to experience our award-winning wines and our beautiful wineries and vineyards. The trails are organized to give the visitor a comprehensive "trail guide" to all of...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frozen Foods#Food Drink#Foodsafety#Food Recall#General Health#Eastern Time
98.1 The Hawk

New York Just Moved Closer Toward Offering Retail Sales of Recreational Marijuana

New York took another step closer toward allowing the first state-regulated sales of recreational marijuana on Monday, August 15. On Monday, New York's Cannabis Control Board approved 15 adult-use cannabis conditional processor licenses. What this means is that processors who have received a license will now legally be allowed to turn cannabis plants grown by New York farmers in to products such as edibles, vape carts, and oils.
RETAIL
98.1 The Hawk

2022 Fall Festivals Not To Be Missed In New York State

It's hard to believe that summer (officially) has about one month left. With schools about to open for the 2022-2023 years, summer ends much quicker. The summer season is my favorite, so when fall hits, I'm not exactly thrilled. But, at least fall can have some really nice days before Mother Nature throws winter in our faces.
BINGHAMTON, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Hunt Outside New York? Here’s Why You Can’t Bring Your Whole Deer Carcass Back

According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, Chronic Wasting Disease is a fatal disease that is found in deer, elk, caribou, and moose. CWD is a serious threat to wild populations. This is a disease of the brain and nervous system caused by a prion, which is a misfolded protein that kills deer species. Even though this disease has not yet been found in New York State deer, it has been discovered in some areas of North America.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
98.1 The Hawk

This Fun, Upstate New York Hotel Was Rated One of The Best in The US

Whenever you take a trip anywhere that requires accommodations, you always look for a place that peaks your interest. Maybe they have really great amenities like continental breakfast or a pool, maybe a determining factor is how comfortable the beds are, maybe you like the interior decor or, maybe it's simply just in a really great location.
ROXBURY, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Important Changes To Your Pharmacy In New York State

There has been a few changes to pharmacies across New York State that have taken place since your last visit. As we are coming out of the worst pandemic in the United States and across the globe, health officials are still trying to save lives on another front. While the...
HEALTH
98.1 The Hawk

12 Historic, Amazing, and Stunning Upstate New York Cemeteries

Before about 1850, most people were buried in small family graveyards near where they lived, or, perhaps, in a churchyard cemetery near where they worshipped. After the mid-part of the 19th-century a new wave of cemetery creations began with people being buried in large, sprawling communal cemeteries located far outside of town.
TRAVEL
98.1 The Hawk

‘American Idol’ Producers Selling Staggering $22 Million California Winery — See Inside! [Pictures]

Two of the producers behind American Idol have listed their California winery for sale at $22 million, and photos show a property that is absolutely spectacular. According to Realtor.com, Idol producers Nigel Lythgoe and Ken Warwick grew up together in Liverpool, and they went on to launch Idol into a worldwide phenomenon. In 2005, they decided to expand their holdings into the wine business, and they bought the property where their winery now stands for $5.2 million, knocking down the existing house on the property to build a stunning Italian-style villa that serves as their facility.
CALIFORNIA STATE
98.1 The Hawk

98.1 The Hawk

Binghamton, NY
8K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 The Hawk plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy