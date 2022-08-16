ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocoee, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
orlandoweekly.com

Real estate, landlord groups sue to block Orange County rent control ballot initiative

A group of real estate interests have come together to sue Orange County, in the hopes of stopping a proposed rent cap from landing on local ballots in November. Earlier this month, the Orange County Commission narrowly passed a motion to place the question of (rather weak) price protections on some units in the county on the Nov. 8 ballot. Even that was a bridge too far for the Florida Apartment Association and Florida Realtors. Those groups filed suit on Monday, seeking an injunction that would keep the measure off the general election ballot.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
orangeobserver.com

Candidate Q&A: Corrine Brown, U.S. Rep. District 10 (DEM)

Editor's note: Candidates responses have not been edited for grammar and are presented as received. Education: Born and raised in Jacksonville, Florida, former Congresswoman Corrine Brown attended local schools, and graduated from New Stanton High School. She went on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree in 1969 and a Master’s degree in 1971 from Florida A&M University. She earned an Educational Specialist degree in 1974 from the University of Florida (UF).
ORLANDO, FL
orangeobserver.com

Residents oppose Conroy-Windermere vet clinic

Southwest Orange residents were not afraid to speak their mind Thursday, Aug. 11, during a community meeting held by Orange County Government to get public opinion on a Luv n Care Windermere Veterinary Clinic proposed in the West Windermere Rural Settlement. Dr. Inderjit Singh and Jasbir Kaur are requesting rezoning...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ocoee, FL
Government
State
Florida State
City
Ocoee, FL
Local
Florida Government
orangeobserver.com

Garden Theatre Board of Directors release update

The Garden Theatre's Board of Directors has released an update in relation to the ongoing controversy surrounding turnover in highly visible roles and production cancellations. "After months of working in good faith to find common ground with Garden Theatre staff, the Board of Directors has made the decision to leverage...
WINTER GARDEN, FL
cw34.com

Robert Willis (Democrat for Governor): The Interview

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Nikki Fried and Charlie Crist aren't the only Democrats running for their party's nomination in the Governor's Race. CBS12 News sat down with teacher Robert Willis in Brevard County, in Cocoa. Here is our full un-edited interview with Willis.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
sltablet.com

Clermont City Council Agrees On Watercraft Rental Requirement

On Tuesday, August 9, Clermont City Council addressed concerns regarding an amendment approved in 2021 relating to watercraft rental businesses. The proposed revision would limit the number of Jet Skis available for rent per day and the number of authorized Jet Ski rental companies in operation at the Clermont Boat Ramp. It would also create a policy that would assist staff in tracking Jet Ski rental usage.
CLERMONT, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Hall#Bike#Politics Local#The Ocoee City Commission#The Commission Districts#The Land Development Code
orangeobserver.com

Oakland stalls subdivision application

The Oakland Town Commission has postponed a vote on a preliminary site plan for a new subdivision south of West Colonial Drive because of lack of information from the applicant. At the Aug. 9 commission meeting, elected officials were presented with the preliminary plan for Bayview at Johns Lake, a...
OAKLAND, FL
fox35orlando.com

After Florida student hit by car in school lot, school board member calls for safety review

After Florida student hit by car in school lot, school board member calls for safety review. As parents react to a recent incident in which a student was hit by a car in the Windermere High School parking lot, an Orange County School Board member said she takes school safety seriously and will look into it. Investigators say the student suffered minor injuries.
WINDERMERE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Evie M.

Is Union Park Elementary School in Orlando, Florida haunted?

Something I've learned about Orlando since moving here a year ago that I didn't expect is how much they care about their schooling systems. Though I had a great education, I am floored at how many opportunities are provided to the children in some of these schools in and around Orlando. For goodness sake, there's even a school for the arts in Osceola, Florida. What I wouldn't have given for such an opportunity as a kid. (Also, as a teacher in North Dakota I was horrified when the kids only had thirty minutes for music once a week and no drama program existed).
ORLANDO, FL
villages-news.com

Villager knocks on more than 1,000 doors in support of Loomer candidacy

A Villager has knocked on more than 1,000 doors in support of Congressional candidate Laura Loomer. Despite the heat and occasional rejection, Kim Ruppert of the Village of Fenney, has been going door-to-door in support of Loomer, who hopes to unseat incumbent U.S. Rep. Daniel Webster in Tuesday’s GOP primary.
THE VILLAGES, FL
orlandoweekly.com

Current, former teachers explain Orange County's teacher shortage

Like much of Florida, Orange County Public Schools started the school year with a shortage of teachers. The compounding factors of low pay, ever-more-intense scrutiny of classroom instruction by noneducators and the COVID-19 pandemic (read: the state's pushback against mitigating the spread) have made classroom instruction in Florida increasingly undesirable. The school year has just started and OCPS currently has over 200 open listings for instructors on their jobs site.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
orangeobserver.com

Winter Garden approves trash rate hike

Residents in the city of Winter Garden soon will pay more for their trash service. The Winter Garden City Commission on Thursday, Aug. 11, approved a recommended resolution that includes an estimated 15.57% increase in solid-waste services. City Manager Jon Williams said when the commission met around the same time...
WINTER GARDEN, FL
aroundosceola.com

Poinciana news — Today is Aug. 18 — a busy day in Poinciana!

The Association of Poinciana Villages (APV) will host a free Senior Self-Defense Class today (Aug. 18) at the Poinciana Community Center (445 Marigold Ave.) The class will be provided courtesy of Polk County Sheriff ’s Department. RSVP is required via Eventbrite: https://bit.ly/3bCujvz or email Giselle Padilla, Lifestyle Director at giselle.padilla@fsresidential.com.
POINCIANA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Sinkhole creates new Florida lake: History of Lake Rose in Winter Park

Winter Park, Florida is known for its beautiful homes, restaurants, and shops, but the city has a lot of natural gems as well. One example is Lake Rose, near the intersection of Fairbanks Ave. and S. Denning Dr. The lake can trace its beginnings to a massive sinkhole that opened up near the intersection 41 years ago.
WINTER PARK, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy