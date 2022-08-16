Read full article on original website
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersOrlando, FL
Is Union Park Elementary School in Orlando, Florida haunted?Evie M.Orlando, FL
Have you seen the ghost girl haunting Hamburger Mary's?Evie M.Orlando, FL
Have you seen the hanged woman haunting Crystal Beach Pier?Evie M.Orlando, FL
orlandoweekly.com
Real estate, landlord groups sue to block Orange County rent control ballot initiative
A group of real estate interests have come together to sue Orange County, in the hopes of stopping a proposed rent cap from landing on local ballots in November. Earlier this month, the Orange County Commission narrowly passed a motion to place the question of (rather weak) price protections on some units in the county on the Nov. 8 ballot. Even that was a bridge too far for the Florida Apartment Association and Florida Realtors. Those groups filed suit on Monday, seeking an injunction that would keep the measure off the general election ballot.
wmfe.org
“Guns are what’s harming our downtown”: Orlando City Council approves safety ordinance
Some 29 people in Orange County have been killed this year by guns, according to homicide figures released by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. On Monday, the Orlando City Council approved an ordinance aimed at making downtown safer by putting new restrictions in place for bar- and other business owners.
orangeobserver.com
Candidate Q&A: Corrine Brown, U.S. Rep. District 10 (DEM)
Editor's note: Candidates responses have not been edited for grammar and are presented as received. Education: Born and raised in Jacksonville, Florida, former Congresswoman Corrine Brown attended local schools, and graduated from New Stanton High School. She went on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree in 1969 and a Master’s degree in 1971 from Florida A&M University. She earned an Educational Specialist degree in 1974 from the University of Florida (UF).
orangeobserver.com
Residents oppose Conroy-Windermere vet clinic
Southwest Orange residents were not afraid to speak their mind Thursday, Aug. 11, during a community meeting held by Orange County Government to get public opinion on a Luv n Care Windermere Veterinary Clinic proposed in the West Windermere Rural Settlement. Dr. Inderjit Singh and Jasbir Kaur are requesting rezoning...
orangeobserver.com
Garden Theatre Board of Directors release update
The Garden Theatre's Board of Directors has released an update in relation to the ongoing controversy surrounding turnover in highly visible roles and production cancellations. "After months of working in good faith to find common ground with Garden Theatre staff, the Board of Directors has made the decision to leverage...
aroundosceola.com
Council’s Corner — more details on Buen Vecino affordable senior housing
Just in case you missed our announcement across all local media — including in the Osceola News-Gazette—we are building a new senior housing complex in Buenaventura Lakes, with plans for completion in early 2024. After an extensive (and competitive) national application process, the Osceola Council on Aging (OCOA)...
cw34.com
Robert Willis (Democrat for Governor): The Interview
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Nikki Fried and Charlie Crist aren't the only Democrats running for their party's nomination in the Governor's Race. CBS12 News sat down with teacher Robert Willis in Brevard County, in Cocoa. Here is our full un-edited interview with Willis.
sltablet.com
Clermont City Council Agrees On Watercraft Rental Requirement
On Tuesday, August 9, Clermont City Council addressed concerns regarding an amendment approved in 2021 relating to watercraft rental businesses. The proposed revision would limit the number of Jet Skis available for rent per day and the number of authorized Jet Ski rental companies in operation at the Clermont Boat Ramp. It would also create a policy that would assist staff in tracking Jet Ski rental usage.
Early voting down in Florida primary, data shows
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Thousands of people aren’t voting early in the primary election with days left to take advantage of that option, according to data obtained by Channel 9. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. There are more mail-in ballots than in-person voting in some...
WESH
Former Longwood mayor to face trial for illegal campaign contribution charge
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — On Wednesday, Former Longwood mayor, Ben Paris, stepped up to the podium in front of Judge Wayne Culver on his misdemeanor charge of making a campaign contribution in someone else's name. He said nothing during the hearing, and in foregoing a plea bargain in this...
orangeobserver.com
Oakland stalls subdivision application
The Oakland Town Commission has postponed a vote on a preliminary site plan for a new subdivision south of West Colonial Drive because of lack of information from the applicant. At the Aug. 9 commission meeting, elected officials were presented with the preliminary plan for Bayview at Johns Lake, a...
fox35orlando.com
After Florida student hit by car in school lot, school board member calls for safety review
After Florida student hit by car in school lot, school board member calls for safety review. As parents react to a recent incident in which a student was hit by a car in the Windermere High School parking lot, an Orange County School Board member said she takes school safety seriously and will look into it. Investigators say the student suffered minor injuries.
Is Union Park Elementary School in Orlando, Florida haunted?
Something I've learned about Orlando since moving here a year ago that I didn't expect is how much they care about their schooling systems. Though I had a great education, I am floored at how many opportunities are provided to the children in some of these schools in and around Orlando. For goodness sake, there's even a school for the arts in Osceola, Florida. What I wouldn't have given for such an opportunity as a kid. (Also, as a teacher in North Dakota I was horrified when the kids only had thirty minutes for music once a week and no drama program existed).
villages-news.com
Villager knocks on more than 1,000 doors in support of Loomer candidacy
A Villager has knocked on more than 1,000 doors in support of Congressional candidate Laura Loomer. Despite the heat and occasional rejection, Kim Ruppert of the Village of Fenney, has been going door-to-door in support of Loomer, who hopes to unseat incumbent U.S. Rep. Daniel Webster in Tuesday’s GOP primary.
DeSantis announces 3 proposals aimed at Florida teacher recruitment, retention
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced three initiatives aimed at recruiting and retaining teachers in Florida, which will be proposed during the next legislative session.
orlandoweekly.com
Current, former teachers explain Orange County's teacher shortage
Like much of Florida, Orange County Public Schools started the school year with a shortage of teachers. The compounding factors of low pay, ever-more-intense scrutiny of classroom instruction by noneducators and the COVID-19 pandemic (read: the state's pushback against mitigating the spread) have made classroom instruction in Florida increasingly undesirable. The school year has just started and OCPS currently has over 200 open listings for instructors on their jobs site.
orangeobserver.com
Winter Garden approves trash rate hike
Residents in the city of Winter Garden soon will pay more for their trash service. The Winter Garden City Commission on Thursday, Aug. 11, approved a recommended resolution that includes an estimated 15.57% increase in solid-waste services. City Manager Jon Williams said when the commission met around the same time...
aroundosceola.com
Poinciana news — Today is Aug. 18 — a busy day in Poinciana!
The Association of Poinciana Villages (APV) will host a free Senior Self-Defense Class today (Aug. 18) at the Poinciana Community Center (445 Marigold Ave.) The class will be provided courtesy of Polk County Sheriff ’s Department. RSVP is required via Eventbrite: https://bit.ly/3bCujvz or email Giselle Padilla, Lifestyle Director at giselle.padilla@fsresidential.com.
click orlando
Uniquely named breakfast, brunch spot coming to UCF area. Here are the details
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A new breakfast and brunch spot with the eye-catching name Bacon Bitch is set to open up near the campus of the University of Central Florida. Bacon Bitch is set to hold its grand opening at 12103 Collegiate Way on Aug. 26, according to a news release.
fox35orlando.com
Sinkhole creates new Florida lake: History of Lake Rose in Winter Park
Winter Park, Florida is known for its beautiful homes, restaurants, and shops, but the city has a lot of natural gems as well. One example is Lake Rose, near the intersection of Fairbanks Ave. and S. Denning Dr. The lake can trace its beginnings to a massive sinkhole that opened up near the intersection 41 years ago.
