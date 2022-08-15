Read full article on original website
FireRescue1
CAL FIRE/Riverside County battalion chief with 3 convictions still employed
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. — Over the past 14 years, veteran firefighter Terran Mark League Jr. has been in a confrontation with police in which they used a stun gun to detain him, accused in a domestic violence case of trying to strike a woman with a car and twice been ordered to enroll in anger management classes.
abc10.com
Court docs: Houston nurse accused in deadly California crash has history of mental illness
HOUSTON — California court documents are shedding some more light on Nicole Lorraine Linton, a traveling nurse from Houston accused of causing a deadly crash at a Los Angeles County intersection earlier this month. Linton, 37, has been charged with six counts of murder and five counts of gross...
Dozens of guns, including 2 UZI assault weapons, seized from Riverside County home
Dozens of guns, including assault weapons, and thousands of rounds of ammunition were seized from a Riverside County home where a person prohibited from having firearms was living, California Attorney General Rob Bonta's Office announced Thursday.One of the two seniors living at the home is listed in the state's Armed and Prohibited Persons System due to a mental health-based prohibition and was required by law to give up any firearms magazines, and ammunition. "These individuals may pose an increased risk to themselves and others – especially if they have access to a dangerous firearm," Bonta said in a statement.When state...
foxla.com
FBI: 28 arrested in LA gang sweep
LOS ANGELES - The FBI arrested 28 alleged members and associated of a South Los Angeles street gang in a series of raids carried out by a multi-agency task force in Los Angeles, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. The arrests stem from six federal grand jury indictments alleging crimes...
2urbangirls.com
South LA street gang members indicted on RICO charges
LOS ANGELES – Authorities this morning arrested 28 members and associates of the South Los Angeles-based Eastside Playboys street gang on federal racketeering, narcotics and firearms charges. Today’s arrests stem from six grand jury indictments, one of which alleges a racketeering scheme and includes allegations of narcotics and weapons trafficking, as well as the extortion of local businesses.
California toddler killed by Amazon van at apartment complex, police say
IRVINE, Calif. — A 23-month-old girl in California died Tuesday after she was struck by an Amazon delivery van at an apartment complex, authorities said. In a news release, the Irvine Police Department said that the truck collided with the child in the parking lot of the apartment complex in Irvine at about 3:30 p.m. PDT.
$18M deal in lawsuit over boy's death at California school
LA PUENTE, Calif. (AP) — The parents of an 8-year-old boy with Down syndrome who died after falling while strapped to a chair in class five years ago have reached an $18 million settlement in their wrongful death lawsuit against a Southern California school district, attorneys said Wednesday. Lawyers for the family of Moises Murrillo announced the deal during a news conference in the city of La Puente, east of Los Angeles, where he attended Sunset Elementary School. Moises was unsupervised on May 31, 2017 when he fell backwards, striking his head on the floor and fracturing his neck, according to the lawsuit brought by Martin Murrillo and Roberta Gomez. The boy had been taken out of his special adaptive stroller by staff and strapped to a school chair, the lawsuit stated. He went into cardiac arrest and was taken to a hospital, where he died on June 4, 2017 of spinal cord trauma, the court filing said.
OC moving company helping with neighborhood cleanup after employees caught dumping furniture
An Orange County moving company that was captured on video dumping furniture in an alley is now helping to clean up the neighborhood.
Actress reported missing arrested in California after allegedly biting officer
She appeared in court on Tuesday, but not before her family reported her missing to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Man Sentenced in Shooting Rampage That Left Five Dead
An ex-convict from Sylmar who carried out a shooting rampage that left five people dead in the San Fernando Valley, including three on the same day, was sentenced Thursday to five consecutive life prison terms without the possibility of parole.
Law enforcement seize guns and ammo from Riverside man
The man was not allowed to own guns because of problems with his mental health, according to Attorney General Rob Bonta.
NBC Los Angeles
Man Caught on Camera Fighting Teen Outside Valencia Coffee Shop
LA County Sheriff's deputies in Santa Clarita said they’re looking for a man seen on videotape fighting with a teenage boy outside a Valencia shopping plaza Tuesday. The video is going viral, and it shows the adult fighting with a teenage boy in the parking lot of the Hanna Savannah coffee shop in Valencia.
Shooting in Palmdale leaves one dead
One person was killed during a shooting Palmdale early Thursday morning. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies with the Palmdale station were dispatched to the 1000 block of East Avenue R at around 12:15 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting in the area. When they arrived they found a person suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin. There was no additional information available due to the ongoing investigation.
‘Ghost gun’ assault rifle seized in traffic stop in San Bernardino: Sheriff’s Department
A reckless driver who nearly caused a crash was found to be in possession of a so-called ghost gun, resulting in his arrest and the seizure of the weapon Wednesday morning, authorities said. Larry Cabrera, a 29-year-old San Bernardino resident, fled after a deputy pulled over his vehicle near Davidson Street and Tippecanoe Avenue, the […]
foxla.com
Longtime Pasadena school custodian handcuffed at gunpoint on the job
PASADENA, Calif. - A longtime custodian at a Pasadena school was handcuffed and detained by police over the weekend, sparking outrage from some over how the officers responded to the incident. It happened Sunday morning at San Rafael Elementary School. According to authorities, officers responded to the scene to investigate...
Female Found Shot in Her Lancaster Residence
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: A female was found shot in her residence early Wednesday morning, Aug. 17, in the city of Lancaster. The 911 call of… Read more "Female Found Shot in Her Lancaster Residence"
4 Best Places in California for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
One of the nation's biggest financial crises centers on retiring: people just can't afford to do it. According to 2021 data from the Natixis Global Retirement Index, 36% of Americans said they...
'I'm distraught. I'm still distraught' | El Cajon mother outraged over child's swim lessons
EL CAJON, Calif. — An El Cajon mother is outraged after she says a San Diego area swimming instructor was too rough with her two-year-old son during swim lessons. The video, recorded by the toddler's nanny, shows the swimming instructor drop the child under water several times as the toddler cries out.
foxla.com
Man found dead in Corona church parking lot
CORONA, Calif. - An investigation was underway after a man was found dead in a church parking lot in Riverside County, authorities said. Investigators with the Corona Police Department were called to the Corona Church of Christ in the 800 block of South Sherman Avenue around 7 p.m. Wednesday regarding a man in the parking lot who was unresponsive.
2urbangirls.com
SoCal man gets life in prison for killing marijuana dispensary employee
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 52-year-old man was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole for his part in chasing down and fatally shooting a marijuana dispensary worker with a cash-filled backpack in Santa Ana. Antonio Lamont Triplett was convicted June 9 of murder, with...
