ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toppenish, WA

Comments / 0

Related
FireRescue1

CAL FIRE/Riverside County battalion chief with 3 convictions still employed

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. — Over the past 14 years, veteran firefighter Terran Mark League Jr. has been in a confrontation with police in which they used a stun gun to detain him, accused in a domestic violence case of trying to strike a woman with a car and twice been ordered to enroll in anger management classes.
CBS LA

Dozens of guns, including 2 UZI assault weapons, seized from Riverside County home

Dozens of guns, including assault weapons, and thousands of rounds of ammunition were seized from  a Riverside County home where a person prohibited from having firearms was living, California Attorney General Rob Bonta's Office announced Thursday.One of the two seniors living at the home is listed in the state's Armed and Prohibited Persons System due to a mental health-based prohibition and was required by law to give up any firearms magazines, and ammunition. "These individuals may pose an increased risk to themselves and others – especially if they have access to a dangerous firearm," Bonta said in a statement.When state...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

FBI: 28 arrested in LA gang sweep

LOS ANGELES - The FBI arrested 28 alleged members and associated of a South Los Angeles street gang in a series of raids carried out by a multi-agency task force in Los Angeles, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. The arrests stem from six federal grand jury indictments alleging crimes...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Toppenish, WA
County
Yakima County, WA
State
California State
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Toppenish, WA
Crime & Safety
Orange County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Orange County, CA
Yakima County, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
2urbangirls.com

South LA street gang members indicted on RICO charges

LOS ANGELES – Authorities this morning arrested 28 members and associates of the South Los Angeles-based Eastside Playboys street gang on federal racketeering, narcotics and firearms charges. Today’s arrests stem from six grand jury indictments, one of which alleges a racketeering scheme and includes allegations of narcotics and weapons trafficking, as well as the extortion of local businesses.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

$18M deal in lawsuit over boy's death at California school

LA PUENTE, Calif. (AP) — The parents of an 8-year-old boy with Down syndrome who died after falling while strapped to a chair in class five years ago have reached an $18 million settlement in their wrongful death lawsuit against a Southern California school district, attorneys said Wednesday. Lawyers for the family of Moises Murrillo announced the deal during a news conference in the city of La Puente, east of Los Angeles, where he attended Sunset Elementary School. Moises was unsupervised on May 31, 2017 when he fell backwards, striking his head on the floor and fracturing his neck, according to the lawsuit brought by Martin Murrillo and Roberta Gomez. The boy had been taken out of his special adaptive stroller by staff and strapped to a school chair, the lawsuit stated. He went into cardiac arrest and was taken to a hospital, where he died on June 4, 2017 of spinal cord trauma, the court filing said.
LA PUENTE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orange County California#Violent Crime#Toppenish High School
NBC Los Angeles

Man Caught on Camera Fighting Teen Outside Valencia Coffee Shop

LA County Sheriff's deputies in Santa Clarita said they’re looking for a man seen on videotape fighting with a teenage boy outside a Valencia shopping plaza Tuesday. The video is going viral, and it shows the adult fighting with a teenage boy in the parking lot of the Hanna Savannah coffee shop in Valencia.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS LA

Shooting in Palmdale leaves one dead

One person was killed during a shooting Palmdale early Thursday morning. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies with the Palmdale station were dispatched to the 1000 block of East Avenue R at around 12:15 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting in the area. When they arrived they found a person suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin. There was no additional information available due to the ongoing investigation.
PALMDALE, CA
foxla.com

Longtime Pasadena school custodian handcuffed at gunpoint on the job

PASADENA, Calif. - A longtime custodian at a Pasadena school was handcuffed and detained by police over the weekend, sparking outrage from some over how the officers responded to the incident. It happened Sunday morning at San Rafael Elementary School. According to authorities, officers responded to the scene to investigate...
PASADENA, CA
foxla.com

Man found dead in Corona church parking lot

CORONA, Calif. - An investigation was underway after a man was found dead in a church parking lot in Riverside County, authorities said. Investigators with the Corona Police Department were called to the Corona Church of Christ in the 800 block of South Sherman Avenue around 7 p.m. Wednesday regarding a man in the parking lot who was unresponsive.
CORONA, CA
2urbangirls.com

SoCal man gets life in prison for killing marijuana dispensary employee

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 52-year-old man was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole for his part in chasing down and fatally shooting a marijuana dispensary worker with a cash-filled backpack in Santa Ana. Antonio Lamont Triplett was convicted June 9 of murder, with...
SANTA ANA, CA
102.7 KORD

102.7 KORD

Pasco WA
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

102.7 KORD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy