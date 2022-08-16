East Quogue Superintendent And Principal Robert J. Long Remembered For Kindness And Generosity, And For Making School Feel Like Home

Read full article on original website
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Calissa Sounds Launched with live performance from Wyclef Jean in The HamptonsThe New York ExclusiveWater Mill, NY
Why are so many shark attacks happening in New York?Jake Wells
Philanthropists Jean and Martin Shafiroff return as Chairs for the 2nd Annual Southampton African American Museum GalaThe New York ExclusiveSouthampton, NY
Long Island Festival season is HERE
The Feast is back after a 2 year hiatus! The 49th Annual Feast of Mother Cabrini will take place at Suffolk Community College – Grant Campus from Friday through Sunday, August 26th – 28th & Thursday through Labor Day, September 2nd – 5th. This annual two weekend-long...
Herald Community Newspapers
Mount Sinai South Nassau brings back 'Soirée Under the Stars'
Supporters of Mount Sinai South Nassau are set to gather once again at The Seawane Club on Saturday, Sept. 17, to help raise funds for hospital projects that are expected to expand services along the South Shore. For the first time after a two-year hiatus, "Soirée Under the Stars" returns...
Abandoned NY State Psychiatric Hospital! What Went On In Building 23?
There once was a revolutionary psychiatric center in Brentwood, New York, notorious for treating certain patients by drilling a hole in their head to treat their mental illness. Abandoned buildings, a brick silo and a graveyard filled with former patients are about all that remains of the 'Lobotomy Hospital', Pilgrim State Hospital.
Gov. Hochul addresses hurricane preparedness on Long Island
FARMINGDALE, N.Y. -- Gov. Kathy Hochul was in Suffolk County on Friday to talk about hurricane preparedness.She says the state is ready to take on anything that comes our way."We have to make sure that we are ready to address anything and that the utilities can bring equipment from other parts of the state, and I don't ever want to be in a situation where I say, 'We saw this coming, you saw this coming' ... That is a conversation I'm having today, on this beautiful day, saying I don't want to have it when the reality possibly hits," Hochul said.The governor also announced residents can attend a training course in Hauppauge on Sept. 13 to go over hurricane preparedness. Another one is being organized in Riverhead.
Herald Community Newspapers
There once was an author from East Meadow
Michael Croland loves limericks so much that in 2016 he proposed to his wife Tamara with one. Now, six years later, the East Meadow resident is publishing a book full of them. “There Once Was a Limerick Anthology” was published on Aug. 17 by Dover Publications of Garden City. The book is filled with 350 selected limericks, five- line rhyming poems with a bouncy rhythm.
Here Are the Top 10 Community Colleges In New York State
As inflation has a stranglehold on people in New York, many families are considering community colleges, rather than four-year colleges. In addition to cost, it's important to recognize that not every teen is ready to go to a 4-year college or university. WalletHub took a look at community colleges across the country and ranked them by state.
untappedcities.com
10 Gold Coast Mansions of Long Island
8. The Childs Frick Estate (Clayton) The Nassau County Museum of Art, one of the nation’s largest suburban art museums, is situated inside the former Gold Coast Childs Frick Estate. The land on which the museum grounds currently sit was previously a part of poet William Cullen Bryant’s retreat from his life in the city. In the 1890s the land — save seven acres — was sold by his family to former Congressman Lloyd Bryce. He constructed a Georgian Revival mansion, perched on the high ground of the estate and overlooking Hempstead Harbor. In 1919, the estate was bought by Henry Clay Frick, the co-founder of U.S Steel, as a wedding gift for his son, Childs. The architect Sir Charles Carrick Allorn was employed to redesign the facade and interior.
northforker.com
Day-long music festival coming to Peconic riverfront in Riverhead
Peconic County Brewing is organizing the music festival in Grangebel Park. (Credit: David Benthal) Get ready to get your groove on. Plans are underway to bring a 10-hour music festival to life on the Peconic riverfront in Riverhead next month. The PCB Beer & Music Fest is set for Saturday,...
NBC New York
Multiple Long Island Beaches Closed for Swimming Due to Bacteria
Five Long Island beaches were closed to swimming on Friday due to excess levels of bacteria found in the water. The affected Suffolk County beaches include: Tanner Park Beach in Copiague, Venetian Shores Beach in Lindenhurst, Bayport Beach in Bayport, Benjamin Beach in Bay Shore and Friendship Drive Beach in Rocky Point.
06880danwoog.com
Roundup: Tarry Lodge, Lost Swan, Trees …
Finally, the long-rumored news is official: Tarry Lodge is permanently closed. A sign on the door says what’s been obvious to anyone driving past the Charles Street restaurant for weeks:. The Italian spot opened in 2011, on the site of the former Abbondanza (and, long before that, Esposito’s gas...
Parts of Long Island experiencing severe drought
WESTBURY, N.Y. -- Parts of Long Island now join Putnam and Dutchess counties in what's considered a severe drought. Staten Island and Brooklyn qualified for that status earlier this month.There has been very little rainfall and that creates a fire danger.As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports, it's been so dry, Long Island officials are pleading with people to change the hours of their water use. It's not that Long Island is running out of water, but with so much demand all at once, it impacts water pressure needed for emergencies."I mowed it the other day, and it was like...
Animal activists fight to shut down sloth exhibit on Long Island
Sloths are slow moving mammals naturally found in tropical rainforests in Central and South Americas, but now, they are on display inside a building in Suffolk County.
NBC New York
Hamptons Residents Aren't Making Changes to Save Water. One Team Is Trying to Fix That
The drought in the tri-state is getting worse, with parts of Long Island under a water emergency because of the lack of rain and low water reserves — like many other parts of the region. A handful of Suffolk County towns were asked, among other things, to pull back...
Police: Body discovered floating in waters of Long Beach
Police say a body was found floating in the waters of Long Beach.
islipbulletin.net
St. Mark’s to hold annual craft fair
On Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., shoppers will be able to find toys, holiday decorations, clothes, shoes, books, and other items at the St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, Islip, ECW Craft Fair. It will be held in the church yard at 754 Montauk Highway. The decades-old ECW Craft Fair has become an annual tradition for shoppers throughout both Suffolk and Nassau counties, while Long Island vendors get to display and sell their wares.
onthewater.com
Eastern Long Island Fishing Report- August 18, 2022
(Above) Young angler, Bryce, with a 22 -inch weakfish from Southampton. Offshore scene is insane. Enormous yellowfin sharked by a giant hammerhead. Manta rays offshore and inshore. Hot fluke bite on the south shore. Big bass on the north shore, plus bluefish galore!. Big porgies and sea bass in Montauk.
As Lifeguards Leave, Some Town Beaches to Close to Swimming
Huntington lifeguards have begun heading off to college, leading to limitations on what beaches will stay open for the rest of the summer. Starting Saturday, only these beaches will have lifeguard coverage:
NBC New York
100+ Baby Turtles ‘Literally Mowed Down' by Long Island Workers, Animal Group Claims
A Long Island animal group is alleging that Suffolk County workers "literally mowed down" more than 100 snapping turtle hatchlings and demanding an investigation into what happened. John Di Leonardo, the president and executive director of Humane Long Island, said that a resident made the gruesome discovery of the dead...
Town of Hempstead temporarily closes Malibu, Nickerson beaches due to shark sightings
Malibu and Nickerson beaches were reopened Friday after two sharks were spotted near the area earlier in the day.
islipbulletin.net
Report released on audit of West Islip School District
After an audit, the Office of the New York State Comptroller released their report on the West Islip School District’s financial management from July 1, 2017, through Oct. 31, 2021. According to the report, the audit’s objective was to “determine whether the West Islip Union Free School District’s Board...
