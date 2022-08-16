Read full article on original website
Protesters who used F-bombs with police may get $64,000 eachDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Opinion: Homeless hotel neighbor runs for Denver mayorDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Help name the 9-foot tall cat sculpture on CSU Spur’s campusMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
Best places to stand-up paddleboard near DenverMorgan TiltonDenver, CO
Cosmetology salon school opens for high school studentsNatasha LovatoHighlands Ranch, CO
These are Colorado's fastest-growing companies,
Colorado is home to over a hundred of the country's fastest-growing companies, according to the latest Inc. 5000 lineup. Driving the news: 146 local companies — mostly in the Denver metro — made this year's prestigious list, which ranks businesses based on revenue growth over a three-year period, from 2018 to 2021. Local firms specializing in advertising, software and consumer products dominated this year's list.Why it matters: Collectively, these businesses added 14,285 jobs over the past three years and drove $7.3 billion in revenue, according to Inc. Zoom in: Three Colorado companies landed in the top 100.Harvest Hosts (No. 70): A...
5280.com
4 ADA-Compliant Colorado Hot Springs
The pure, unrivaled delight of sinking into a steamy pool of natural, mineral-rich, hot springs water can be a compelling reward for hiking miles into the backcountry to one of Colorado’s rare wild hot springs. Thanks to the state’s dozens of commercial hot springs pools, however, anyone who doesn’t want to navigate a long, steep, rugged trail—or can’t, perhaps because they use walkers, wheelchairs, and other mobility aids—can still enjoy the blissful experience.
No Colorado counties in worst COVID-19 level
For the first time in months, there are no Colorado counties in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's highest level for community spread of the coronavirus. COVID-19 rates continue to go on a downward trend in our state.
Drought improves for the fifth week in a row in Colorado
Drought in Colorado has been gradually improving since early July and less than 25% of the state now has severe drought.The weekly drought monitor is released each Thursday morning and the most recent update shows a 3% decrease in severe drought and a small change to moderate drought. The two worse drought categories were virtually unchanged from a week ago. About 5% of Colorado is experiencing extreme drought and less than 1% of the state has exceptional drought.The most concerning drought continues to plague the far southwest and northeast corners of the state including Julesburg, Sterling, Holyoke, and Cortez.For Denver...
denverite.com
‘Colorado’s #1 eviction firm’ sued for ‘unfair, unconscionable and deceptive’ eviction practices
A Denver law firm that prides itself on helping landlords speedily boot tenants who are late on rent is under fire. A class action lawsuit filed against Tschetter Sulzer P.C. on Aug. 6 alleges the firm deceived Denver tenant Tina Franklin and over a hundred others facing eviction. The complaint states the firm mischaracterized the amount the tenants must pay to catch up on rent. The lawsuit was submitted to federal court by attorneys Steven Woodrow of Woodrow & Peluso, LLC and Jason Legg of Cadiz Law, LLC.
Mici Italian opens new location in Centennial
CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Mici Italian is continuing its Colorado expansion. The Denver-founded fast casual Italian restaurant has opened its eighth location in Colorado. The new restaurant, located at the southwest corner of University and Arapahoe at the Streets at SouthGlenn, is the first to debut the brand's refreshed identity with a new color scheme, interior design and branding.
Fast Casual
Slim Chickens adding Colorado location
Slim Chickens is opening this week at 9566 Twenty Mile Road in Parker, Colorado, with Mile High Chicken at the helm. The Parker opening marks the group's seventh restaurant location. "We are thrilled to open another location in Colorado — Parker residents are in for a treat," Jackie Lobdell, vice...
More Colorado cities moving to not profit off a state-imposed fee
Three of Colorado’s largest cities have changed, or are in the process of changing, city laws that allowed for collecting sales taxes on government fees. Denver on Monday passed, on first reading, an ordinance “to exempt from taxation certain fees.” If the measure passes a second reading Aug. 22, it will become law.
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado Springs residents asked to weigh in on passenger rail station location
Colorado Springs residents can weigh in on a future site of a passenger rail station before the city makes its final selection next month. The train station could serve Amtrak trains and a future commuter-rail service planned to serve cities along the Front Range, including Colorado Springs, Pueblo, Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins.
9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Aug. 20-22
COLORADO, USA — The summer isn't over yet. There are still plenty of outdoor fairs, block parties, and concerts to keep you entertained all weekend long. Festivals take place this weekend in Aurora, Arvada, Rocky Ford, Greeley, Hayden, Denver, Severance, Littleton and more. Plus, the peach is back: Lafayette honors the Colorado peach with a festival this weekend. The Weeknd, NOFX, Swedish House Mafia, A Day to Remember, Jimmy Eat World and Pitbull are in Colorado for weekend concerts.
BRAUCHLER | Stats point to Boulder, not Aurora, for police bias
At the intersection of politics and the Rule of Law lies injustice. That injustice discredits our justice system and must be identified and rooted out. Just after — and as a result of — the George Floyd murder and Elijah McClain’s death, the Colorado legislature passed a sweeping law enforcement reform bill. The new law, C.R.S 24-31-113, states in part:
9News
So it begins: First snow falls in Colorado
ALMA, Colorado — Reports of the first dusting of snow for the season made their way to the Front Range on Wednesday morning. It was spotted on the peaks near Alma. It is normal for the first dusting to happen in the second half of August. Last year, the...
Deceased woman found in vehicle at Colorado trailhead
According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, a body was discovered in a vehicle at the South Sourdough Trailhead on August 17. This is a popular hiking spot in the Nederland area. After receiving a report of a possible deceased person, authorities arrived at the scene to investigate, confirming the...
Love Pizza? New Northern Colorado Area Marco’s Pizza Now Open
Pizza fans in Northern Colorado rejoice as one of America's new favorite pizza restaurants has opened a new location in the NoCo area. Ready to chow down?. At this point, most pizza lovers in Colorado have tried the deliciousness that is Marco's Pizza. If you haven't, you're missing out. Marco's history begins over 40 years ago. It was all a dream of an Italian immigrant, Pat (Pasquale) Glammarco, that came to life in Oregon, Ohio, in 1978. Fast forward to 2022 and there are now (roughly) over 1,000 franchised Marco's Pizza locations across not just the United States of America, but it can also be enjoyed in Puerto Rico, the Bahamas, and India.
Step Inside a Rustic Riverside Cabin for Sale in Lyons, Colorado
With the way Colorado real estate has been exploding throughout the past few years, new residences are popping up left and right But there's something charming about many of the older homes on the market; they offer a rustic appeal that's not found in most modern Colorado architecture. The perfect...
msudenver.edu
Our nurse supply is running out
In the early days of the pandemic, we heard repeatedly about hospitals hitting capacities. Medical staffs were slammed, with no relief in sight. Today, we’re seeing medical facilities hit their capacity limits again, only the cause isn’t overwhelming Covid cases. There simply aren’t enough nurses. “Up until...
Climber dies in fall on Colorado 14er
LA PLATA COUNTY, Colo. — A Castle Pines man fell to his death while descending a 14er in southwestern Colorado Monday, La Plata County said. The county said Douglas Christensen, 53, fell about 30 feet while coming down Windom Peak, a 14,093-foot peak in the Weminuche Wilderness. A climbing...
travellemming.com
35 Weekend Getaways from Denver (By a Local)
As a Denver local, I love this city! One of the things that makes Denver so special is that it’s close to many travel-worthy destinations that make for fun weekend getaways from Denver. You can spend weekends exploring nearby mountain towns, national parks, artsy communities, and much more. If...
Frontier Airlines announces new flight between DIA and Florida
DENVER — Flyers will soon have a new travel option between Florida and Colorado. Frontier Airlines is launching a new service between Denver International Airport (DIA) and Palm Beach International Airport (PBI) in West Palm Beach, Florida. The Denver-based airline said the new flight will begin in November with...
This Is The Best Mexican Restaurant In Colorado
Taste of Home has the scoop on the best Mexican restaurant in each state.
