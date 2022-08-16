Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wtloam.com
High Speed Police Chase On I-75 Results In Drug Arrest
Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting Deputy Travis Napier tried to pull over a speeding vehicle traveling north on I-75 just south of London. The driver, later identified as 20-year-old Gregory Sartin of London, kept going when the deputy activated his emergency equipment. Sartin kept switching lanes and eventually got off at exit 38, where Major Chuck Johnson had the exit ramp blocked. Sartin tried to go around the cruiser but couldn’t and was stopped. Sartin was found in possession of synthetic drugs. In addition to drug possession, he was charged with speeding, fleeing or evading police and others. Sartin was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center. Also assisting on the investigation were Deputy Greg Poynter and K-9/Sgt. Gary Mehler.
wtloam.com
Laurel County Police Make Arrest In Stolen Vehicle Case
Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting Detective Robert Reed and Detective Taylor McDaniel charged an East Bernstadt man with receiving stolen property. Deputies were called out to investigate the report of a vehicle stolen from a business off South Laurel Road back in June. The vehicle was later involved in a hit and run that damaged a Laurel County ambulance at a service station in north London. The vehicle was recovered and video surveillance of the suspect was posted on the Sheriff’s office Facebook page. Several tips came in from the public on the suspects possible identity. As a result of that along with information developed by investigators, 34-year-old Rex Smallwood was arrested. He was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
harlanenterprise.net
Lynch woman arrested for trespassing, indecent exposure at local hotel
A Lynch woman is facing charges including indecent exposure after allegedly wandering around a local hotel naked. Mary Cornett, 49, was arrested last Thursday by Harlan City Police. According to the arrest citation, police responded to an area hotel in reference to Cornett. She had trespassed at the hotel previously,...
935wain.com
Kentucky State Police Investigates Two-Vehicle Fatal Collision In McCreary County
Whitley City, KY. (August 17, 2022)- Kentucky State Police Post 11, London responded to a two-vehicle fatal collision that occurred just after 1:15 pm on August 17, 2022. The accident occurred on KY 92 West at Oscar Bell Road in McCreary County. Through preliminary investigation, officers determined a 2007 Yamaha...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
z93country.com
Man Arrested after theft of a Mower
According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron a Wayne County man has been arrested for being in possession of a stolen Scag zero-turn lawn mower worth over $10,000.00. On August 17, 2022, Deputy Jerry Coffey was following up on information he had obtained about possible location of the stolen zero-turn lawn mower which was stolen in Wayne County. While in the area of Cowan and Hull Subdivision Road he observed a pickup truck hauling the stolen zero-turn mower. Deputy Coffey conducted a traffic stop on the truck on Sexton Black Cemetery Road. After confirming this was the stolen mower Deputy Coffey seized the mower and charged the driver Derek Lyons of Monticello, Ky. for receiving stolen property (over $10,000.00). Lyons was lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center.
wymt.com
Perry County Sheriff’s Office upping patrols after reports of stolen fuel
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies with the Perry County Sheriff’s Office are increasing patrols in one area of the county after receiving reports of people stealing fuel. The reports are of someone stealing fuel from the excavators and equipment around East Perry Elementary School at night. Deputies say they and their colleagues from Hazard Police will be monitoring the area at night.
WTVQ
Laurel Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for suspects in school bus vandalism
EAST BERNSTADT, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is looking for suspects who they say vandalized school buses. In a Monday Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, what appears to be three people were caught on video surveillance on East Bernstadt Independent School property vandalizing the buses.
lakercountry.com
Old Ford Garage on Main Street to be torn down
Russell Springs Mayor Eddie Thomas told WJRS News that the old Ford Garage on Main Street in Russell Springs is expected to be torn down by a local businessman. The Russell Springs Council approved a motion last week in regard to some property behind the building. Here’s Mayor Thomas talking about the upcoming changes…
RELATED PEOPLE
wchstv.com
Federal jury indicts two Ky. troopers, former trooper in alleged excessive force case
LONDON, Ky. (WCHS) — Two current Kentucky State Police troopers and a former trooper have been indicted by a federal grand jury in connection with the investigation of an alleged excessive force case and coverup. Trooper Jeremy Elliotte, 28, and former trooper Derrek Lovett, 30, are charged with willfully...
lakercountry.com
Burnside man arrested locally by KSP
A Burnside man was arrested locally by Kentucky State Police on Sunday. Richard Brandon Cade, age 44, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and operating on a suspended license. Cade was arrested and lodged in the Russell County Detention Center at around 4:30 p.m....
wymt.com
One dead in McCreary County crash
WHITLEY CITY, Ky. (WYMT) - A man was killed Wednesday afternoon in a crash involving a motorcycle and a tractor trailer. Kentucky State Police were called to the fatal crash just after 1:15 p.m. on KY-92 westbound at Oscar Bell Road in McCreary County. The initial investigation concludes that 24-year-old...
1450wlaf.com
Names released of victims in valley death case
LAFOLLETTE, TN (UPDATE) – The names of the individuals involved in what authorities believe was a murder-suicide have been released by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. The investigation began with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office being joined by the TBI in the case that started on Aug. 3 when a CCSO deputy went to the home on Log Home Lane on a welfare check.
IN THIS ARTICLE
harlanenterprise.net
Harlan County man perishes in single vehicle wreck
An Evarts man died as a result of a single vehicle incident last Tuesday. David Smith, 74, was pronounced deceased at the scene. According to a news release, at approximately 3:54 p.m. on Tuesday, Kentucky State Police Post 10, Harlan, received a report of a single vehicle collision on KY 38 in the Ages Community. Kentucky State Police Troopers responded to the scene and began an investigation. The initial investigation indicates Smith was operating a 1994 Chevrolet pickup truck on KY 38 when he left the road and hit a ditch. Smith was partially ejected from the vehicle when the truck overturned. Harlan County Coroner Phillip Bianchi responded to the scene and pronounced Smith deceased. Smith was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision.
z93country.com
McCreary Man Arrested on Local Drug Charges
According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron, a traffic stop for a minor traffic violation led to the arrest of a McCreary County man for drug trafficking. On August 15, 2022, at approximately 9:19 pm Deputies Derek Dennis and James Barnett made a traffic stop for the violation on Guinn Drive. After seeing a hypodermic needle laying in plain view of the Deputies a search of the vehicle and of the four occupants was conducted. This search resulted in approximately 26 grams of methamphetamine in 3 separate plastic baggies, 2 different types of narcotic pills, and several new plastic baggies consistent with the sale of illegal narcotics seized.
2 Kentucky State police, 1 former trooper indicted for civil rights violations
Three men have been indicted for the use of excessive force during an arrest, conspiring to cover up that excessive force, and illegally entering a home.
WYSH AM 1380
Victims in Campbell murder-suicide identified
The TBI has identified four family members killed in a suspected murder-suicide in Campbell County earlier this month. At the time, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies performing a welfare check at a home on Log Home Lane on August 3rd made the grim discovery after being unable to make contact with anyone inside and forcing their way into the residence. The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and the TBI began an investigation immediately, but the names of the victims were not made public until this week.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
clayconews.com
Arrest of a Michigan-Kentucky Duo with Drugs & Cash being seized during suspected Drug House Surveillance in Pulaski County, KY
SOMERSET, KY - Pulaski county Sheriff Greg Speck is reporting that on Monday, August 8, 2022, Detective Lieutenant Daryl Kegley conducted a traffic stop on a maroon Acura seen committing multiple traffic violations. At approximately 5:23 P.M., Narcotics Detectives had observed the maroon Acura leaving a suspected drug house in...
wymt.com
Two active, one former KSP trooper indicted for civil rights violations
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Two current Kentucky State Police troopers and one former KSP trooper were indicted Wednesday for using excessive force, conspiring to cover it up and illegally entering a home. A federal grand jury in London returned a superseding indictment charging current trooper 28-year-old Jeremy Elliotte, and former...
clayconews.com
Somerset, Kentucky Man accused of Threat to execute Shooting on a School Campus
WILLIAMSBURG, KY (August 14, 20220 - The Williamsburg Police Department in Whitley County is reporting that on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at approximately 5:12 P.M., the Williamsburg Police Department received a request for assistance from the University of Cumberland's about a threat that was made toward the school. The on...
3 plead guilty in Laurel County murder
Three individuals accused in the murder of 32-year-old Jeremy Caldwell of Manchester have all entered guilty pleas.
Comments / 2