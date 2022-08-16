Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting Deputy Travis Napier tried to pull over a speeding vehicle traveling north on I-75 just south of London. The driver, later identified as 20-year-old Gregory Sartin of London, kept going when the deputy activated his emergency equipment. Sartin kept switching lanes and eventually got off at exit 38, where Major Chuck Johnson had the exit ramp blocked. Sartin tried to go around the cruiser but couldn’t and was stopped. Sartin was found in possession of synthetic drugs. In addition to drug possession, he was charged with speeding, fleeing or evading police and others. Sartin was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center. Also assisting on the investigation were Deputy Greg Poynter and K-9/Sgt. Gary Mehler.

LAUREL COUNTY, KY ・ 14 HOURS AGO