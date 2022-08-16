Read full article on original website
Sedalia Police Reports For August 18, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Wednesday afternoon, Officers conducted a vehicle stop near the intersection of West Broadway Boulevard and South Harrison Avenue. A probable cause search of the vehicle located a partially consumed marijuana blunt. The blunt was seized for destruction. No charges are being requested.
Suspect escapes after fleeing, shooting at Cass County deputies
A suspect who shot at deputies with the Cass County Sheriff's Office after leading them on a chase escaped.
Warrensburg Man Arrested After Search Warrant Served in Johnson County
On Tuesday, Aug. 16, members of the Johnson County Crime Resolution Team (CRT), members from the joint Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and Warrensburg Police Department’s Special Weapons and Tactics Team, and with the assistance from Missouri State Highway Patrol, a fugitive apprehension search warrant was executed in the 20 block of SW 250 Road, Warrensburg, in Johnson County.
Road rage lands Jefferson City man in jail
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Jefferson City man is in the Callaway County jail after he threatened a woman and her children with a gun during a road rage incident on Highway 63 Tuesday evening. According to court documents, 20-year-old Keenan Kraig Reeves is being held on no bond for...
Woman almost loses life after another detainee brought fentanyl into jail
PETTIS COUNTY, Mo. (KRCG) — A female detainee in the Pettis County jail ingested Fentaly brought in by another female detainee on August 9. Sergeant Scott Nichols and CO Chris Jackson entered the pod and found her unresponsive. Sheriff Brad Anders of Pettis County made the announcement on his...
Jefferson City woman accused of financially exploiting an elderly person
A Jefferson City woman is accused of exploiting two elderly people at a local nursing facility. Natalya Hall, 40, is charged with financial exploitation of an elderly person, first-degree trespassing and possession of marijuana. Police were called to Jefferson City Nursing and Rehab on Southgate Lane on Monday and arrested...
MARSHALL MAN CHARGED WITH FELONIES AFTER CRASH
A Marshall man has been charged with felonies after an incident in Saline County on August 8. According to a report from the Saline County Sheriff’s Department, authorities were checking the area of the Marshall Junction for a wanted suspect fleeing from law enforcement in Pettis County. A Saline County Deputy reportedly located the suspect vehicle and attempted at traffic stop, but the vehicle did not yield. The suspect vehicle allegedly traveled at speeds in excess of 100 mph on northbound U.S. Highway 65, heading toward Marshall City limits. The vehicle also reportedly traveled at speeds in excess of 80 mph in Marshall, where it lost control and crashed.
CARROLLTON MAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN CRASH IN JOHNSON COUNTY
A 19-year-old Carrollton man suffered serious injures in a two-vehicle crash in Johnson County on Wednesday, August 17. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occoured when Damon P. Hercules slowed down to make a left turn into the crossover and a vehicle driven by Dillon A. Staton struck the rear of his vehicle.
Nearly $4100 In Equipment Stole From Orschelen’s
On Tuesday at 3:24 p.m., Sedalia Police responded to Orschelen's Farm & Home for a theft report. Police spoke with an employee, who said that on Saturday evening, Aug. 6, two men stole $4,099.98 worth of equipment. Surveillance from a nearby business showed two men in a white pickup truck...
Carrollton Teen Hurt After Rear-Ending Holt Truck Driver
A Carrollton teen was left with serious injuries Wednesday morning after rear-ending a Holt truck driver in Johnson County. According to the accident report from Troop A of the Highway Patrol, 60-year-old Holt resident Damon P. Hercules was driving a 1995 International 8100 on westbound U.S. Highway 50 at northwest 361st Road in Johnson County at 7:38 A.M. Wednesday when he slowed to make a left turn into a crossover.
Moniteau County deputies find stolen, flaming vehicle on railroad tracks
Moniteau County deputies are looking for car thieves after finding a burning vehicle on railroad tracks. The post Moniteau County deputies find stolen, flaming vehicle on railroad tracks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri woman originally charged with a fentanyl death in Lawrence pleads to lesser crime, gets probation
A Missouri woman who was charged in connection with a fentanyl overdose death in Lawrence was sentenced Friday to probation after entering a plea agreement in Douglas County District Court. Judge Amy Hanley sentenced the woman, Abby Gail Burton, 29, of Norborne, Missouri, to 13 months in prison, then suspended...
Kansas City woman charged after 2-year-old child found dead
A Kansas City woman, 36-year-old Michaela Chism, is charged with child endangerment after her 3-year-old son was found dead in a home.
Two injured in crash on Highway 50
A teenager from Carrollton and an adult from Holt were injured Wednesday morning in a Highway 50 accident in Johnson County. Nineteen-year-old Dillon Staton of Carrollton received serious injuries while the other driver, 60-year-old Damon Hercules of Holt, received minor injuries. Both were taken to Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg.
TIPTON MAN CHARGED WITH FELONY IN PETTIS COUNTY
According to court documents a Tipton man has been charged with felony burglary Sedalia. A warrant was issued in Pettis County for Mark A Brookfelt on August, 11 . Brookfelt was observed taking $105.82 worth of merchandise from Menard’s in Sedalia and concealing the items in his bag without attempting to pay for them.
TWO SEDALIA RESIDENTS CHARGED WITH FELONIES DUE IN COURT
Two Sedalia residents charged with felonies after authorities conducted a well-being check on a toddler are due in court. A release from Pettis County Sheriff Brad Anders says on June 21, his office conducted a well-being check on a 3-year-old child who reportedly had received burns to his legs. During the subsequent investigation, it was learned the child had received the burns on June 12, 2022.
Two charged with stealing MoDOT vehicle, fuel cards
A Columbia man and Jefferson City woman are accused of stealing a vehicle and fuel cards from a Missouri Department of Transportation maintenance shed in Jefferson City. The post Two charged with stealing MoDOT vehicle, fuel cards appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CONCORDIA POLICE DEPARTMENT ASKING FOR HELP IN IDENTIFYING SUBJECT
An area law enforcement agency is asking for help from the public. The Concordia Police Department is asking for help from the public in identifying a man captured in surveillance photos. A release says officers responded to a Dollar General in reference to a stolen vehicle on August 16. The subject also allegedly stole merchandise from the store before stealing the vehicle. The stolen vehicle was later recovered unoccupied in Independence.
COLUMBIA MAN DUE IN COURT AFTER ROAD RAGE INCIDENT
A Columbia man who has been charged with multiple felonies after an alleged road rage incident on May 11 is due in court. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report says a truck driver said the driver of another vehicle pointed a handgun at him while traveling on I-70 in Cooper County.
Miller County man’s truck pulled from floodwater by local fire departments
Firefighters rescued a man from his truck after it got stuck Tuesday in Saline Creek floodwater in Miller County. The post Miller County man’s truck pulled from floodwater by local fire departments appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
