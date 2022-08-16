ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Tyrod Taylor to get first-team reps for the Giants

By Mark Schofield
 2 days ago
When meeting the media on Tuesday, New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll told reporters that quarterback Tyrod Taylor will get some snaps with the first-team offense during preseason, but that such a move was always going to be part of the plan.

Furthermore, any first-team reps for Taylor would “absolutely not” be a reflection on how Daniel Jones has played to date:

Daboll emphasized that such a move has always been part of their plan for training camp:

This is a critical season for Jones and his future with the Giants. The team declined to pick up his fifth-year option, putting his status with New York for 2023 in jeopardy. The team could bring him back under the franchise tag if he performs well, but whether Jones comes through this season for the Giants remains to be seen.

The team added Taylor this past offseason, signing him to a two-year deal.

Both quarterbacks saw action in New York’s first preseason game against the New England Patriots. Jones hit on 6 of 10 passes for 69 yards in limited action, while Taylor completed 13 of 21 throws for 129 yards and a touchdown.

