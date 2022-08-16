Read full article on original website
Diving into student research at the Summer 2022 SEA Fellows Symposium
Diving into student research at the Summer 2022 SEA Fellows Symposium. Beals, Maine — Twenty-five students from 15 universities nationwide presented their summer marine research at the sixth annual Science for Economic Impact and Application (SEA) Fellows Symposium, held this year at the Downeast Institute (DEI) in Beals, Maine. More than 50 people, including students and their family members; researchers; local municipal leaders and other community members; and marine professionals, attended the Aug. 9 symposium.
Fall 2022 COVID-19 testing guidance for UMaine and UMaine Machias communities
This fall, there is no asymptomatic COVID-19 testing at the University of Maine, University of Maine at Machias or other University of Maine System universities. There is also no asymptomatic testing requirement for individuals with a vaccination-exemption. (Note: These requirements may be revised as the COVID-19 pandemic evolves or as public health best practices change or emerge.)
UMaine Extension wild blueberry course registration closes Aug. 26
University of Maine Cooperative Extension is offering a five-week online course about wild blueberry production for beginning and established farmers starting Aug. 30 from 5:30–7:30 p.m. The class meets every Tuesday and Thursday for 10 sessions through Sept. 29. Wild Blueberry Production: A Five-Week Course for Beginning Farmers is...
UMaine, UMaine Extension hosts potato field day Aug. 17 in Presque Isle
University of Maine Cooperative Extension and the University of Maine College of Natural Sciences, Forestry and Agriculture are hosting a Potato Field Day from 11 a.m.–6:30 p.m. on Aug. 17 at the Maine Agricultural and Forest Experiment Station Aroostook Research Farm, 59 Houlton Road, Presque Isle. Presentation topics include...
On-campus COVID-19 vaccination clinic for students Aug. 26
On-campus COVID-19 vaccination clinics for students will be held from 1–4 p.m. on Aug. 26 in the Lown Room, Memorial Union. Students who received the Moderna, Pfizer or J&J vaccines are encouraged to participate. You need to be 5 months out from your last Pfizer or Moderna vaccinations, and 2 months from your last J&J vaccinations to receive the booster. Interchanging the type of vaccine with the booster shot is an approved practice.
