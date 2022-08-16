ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Comments / 1

Related
outbreaknewstoday.com

Philippines reports increase in leptospirosis cases and deaths

The Philippines Department of Health is reporting an increase in leptospirosis cases this year through August 9. The number of cases reported in 2022 to date is 1,178, up 27% rom the same period in 2021 (928). In addition, 156 deaths due to leptospirosis have been reported year to date, up from 90 reported during the same time last year.
PUBLIC HEALTH
outbreaknewstoday.com

Philippines: Chikungunya cases up 472% in 2022

The Philippines Department of Health is reporting a significant increase in chikungunya cases in the first seven months of 2022. According to officials data released today, 372 cases of the mosquito-borne viral infection were reported from January 1 to July 30, 2022. This compared to 65 cases reported during the same period in 2021.
PUBLIC HEALTH
outbreaknewstoday.com

Taiwan reports 1st local transmission of dengue

The Taiwan Centers for Disease Control (CDC) announced today the first locally transmitted dengue fever case in 2022. The case is a male in his 50s living in Tanzi District, Taichung City. When he went to the doctor on the 17th, the result of the dengue fever NS1 quick screening was positive. At present, the case has returned home to recuperate, and the co-resident has no suspected symptoms.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dengue Fever#Laos
outbreaknewstoday.com

Panama dengue and hantavirus cases 7 months into 2022

The Department of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Health (Minsa) indicated that from January 2 to July 30, 2022, 2,859 cases of dengue have been registered throughout the country. One death was reported. The five regions with the most cases of dengue registered at the national level are led by...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Malaysia
Country
Philippines
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Biology
Country
Vietnam
Country
Singapore
americanmilitarynews.com

China threatens US over warships near Taiwan

On Tuesday, China threatened the United States, saying it “will respond” if the U.S. sails naval vessels through the Taiwan Strait. The threat comes after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi recently visited Taiwan, heightening tensions between the U.S. and China. Qin Gang, China’s ambassador to the U.S., said China...
FOREIGN POLICY
nationalinterest.org

Not Just Taiwan: India Could Be China’s Next Target

India alone must manage to stand its ground against Chinese aggression. China’s fulminations against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan are being choreographed as military activism that won’t culminate in any full-blown conflict with the U.S.-led Western powers. But it is not just Taiwan that needs...
INDIA
Defense One

China’s New Ambassador Warns US Has ‘Gone Too Far’ Over Taiwan

In a private residential dining room in Washington’s tony Kalorama neighborhood, China’s newish ambassador to Washington warned the United States against sending warships through the Taiwan Strait, and against further military or political activities that, he said, were designed to embolden separatists and weaken the One China policy that governs Washington’s tenuous relationship with Beijing.
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

New York polio patient, 20, left paralyzed was infected with the same strain detected in London and Jerusalem, researchers say: Virus is confirmed in Rockland County sewage water

America’s first polio patient in nearly a decade was infected with the same strain of the virus as was spotted in Jerusalem and London earlier this year, researchers say. Testing revealed the Jewish man in his 20s and from Rockland County, New York — who was paralyzed by the disease — caught type 2 vaccine-derived polio virus (VDPV), like that detected in wastewater in the other nations.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
TheDailyBeast

Should We Be Freaked About the New Virus Found in China?

A new virus, Langya henipavirus, is suspected to have caused infections in 35 people in China’s Shandong and Henan provinces over roughly a two-year period to 2021.It’s related to Hendra and Nipah viruses, which cause disease in humans. However, there’s much we don’t know about the new virus—known as LayV for short—including whether it spreads from human to human.Here’s what we know so far.How sick are people getting?Researchers in China first detected this new virus as part of routine surveillance in people with a fever who had reported recent contact with animals. Once the virus was identified, the researchers looked...
PUBLIC HEALTH
outbreaknewstoday.com

Local dengue transmission in France, 2nd case in 2022

Officials in France have reported two locally-transmitted dengue fever cases in 2022. A case is said to be “indigenous” or “autochthonous” when a person contracts the disease without having traveled to an area where the virus is circulating in the 15 days preceding the onset of symptoms.
PUBLIC HEALTH
protocol.com

The US chokes China's chips

Good morning! The Biden administration is cutting China off from the tools it needs to build advanced chips. But China isn’t the only one that’ll feel the effects. The U.S. has spent months blocking exports of vital tools for advanced chipmaking to China. The idea: to choke off China's chipmaking capabilities.
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy