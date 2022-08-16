Read full article on original website
Philippines reports increase in leptospirosis cases and deaths
The Philippines Department of Health is reporting an increase in leptospirosis cases this year through August 9. The number of cases reported in 2022 to date is 1,178, up 27% rom the same period in 2021 (928). In addition, 156 deaths due to leptospirosis have been reported year to date, up from 90 reported during the same time last year.
Philippines: Chikungunya cases up 472% in 2022
The Philippines Department of Health is reporting a significant increase in chikungunya cases in the first seven months of 2022. According to officials data released today, 372 cases of the mosquito-borne viral infection were reported from January 1 to July 30, 2022. This compared to 65 cases reported during the same period in 2021.
Laos nears 18,000 dengue cases, Substantially higher than previous years
Since our last report on the dengue fever outbreak in Laos on August 1, the country has reported more than 4,200 cases. As of August 15, Laos health officials report 17,892 total dengue cases with more than half the cases reported from the capital city of Vientiane (9,114). The death...
Taiwan reports 1st local transmission of dengue
The Taiwan Centers for Disease Control (CDC) announced today the first locally transmitted dengue fever case in 2022. The case is a male in his 50s living in Tanzi District, Taichung City. When he went to the doctor on the 17th, the result of the dengue fever NS1 quick screening was positive. At present, the case has returned home to recuperate, and the co-resident has no suspected symptoms.
Panama dengue and hantavirus cases 7 months into 2022
The Department of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Health (Minsa) indicated that from January 2 to July 30, 2022, 2,859 cases of dengue have been registered throughout the country. One death was reported. The five regions with the most cases of dengue registered at the national level are led by...
China could attack Taiwan 'perhaps even tomorrow' — but probably won't
Chinese forces could invade Taiwan “perhaps even tomorrow” if political conditions on the island necessitate it, according to a senior Chinese envoy.
A Message To US, India? China Test-Fires New Missile In High-Altitude Area Ahead Of Joint Drills
Days after the U.S. and India announced their annual joint military drill, China test-fired an updated surface-to-air defense missile on a high-altitude plateau in Xinjiang. A video of the missile test conducted Monday by the People's Liberation Army's Xinjiang Military Command was aired by the state broadcaster CCTV. While the...
Toddler dies of Marburg virus six days after his dad in new outbreak of Ebola-like disease
A TODDLER who contracted the highly deadly Marburg virus in Ghana has died, officials say. Their 26-year-old dad also fell victim to the bug, which is similar to Ebola virus, days before. A third patient - the 24-year-old mum - is in isolation and no longer showing symptoms. In total,...
China threatens US over warships near Taiwan
On Tuesday, China threatened the United States, saying it “will respond” if the U.S. sails naval vessels through the Taiwan Strait. The threat comes after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi recently visited Taiwan, heightening tensions between the U.S. and China. Qin Gang, China’s ambassador to the U.S., said China...
US, allies send thousands of soldiers for Indo-Pacific military drills as China continues Taiwan aggression
More than 5,000 soldiers from the U.S. and allies took to the land, sea, and air for joint combat drills in Indonesia, while China continues aggressive behavior that has included flying hundreds of warplanes near Taiwan in recent weeks. The military exercise was the largest of its kind since the...
Mystery Disease Called 'Nosebleed Outbreak' or 'Rat Fever' is Emerging in Some African Countries
A mystery disease called the "nosebleed outbreak" or "nosebleed virus" has been reported spreading in several countries in Africa recently. The main symptoms of the disease, aside from nose bleeding, include fever, fatigue, and headache. It is considered lethal since the virus had already killed at least three people in...
Not Just Taiwan: India Could Be China’s Next Target
India alone must manage to stand its ground against Chinese aggression. China’s fulminations against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan are being choreographed as military activism that won’t culminate in any full-blown conflict with the U.S.-led Western powers. But it is not just Taiwan that needs...
China’s New Ambassador Warns US Has ‘Gone Too Far’ Over Taiwan
In a private residential dining room in Washington’s tony Kalorama neighborhood, China’s newish ambassador to Washington warned the United States against sending warships through the Taiwan Strait, and against further military or political activities that, he said, were designed to embolden separatists and weaken the One China policy that governs Washington’s tenuous relationship with Beijing.
Xi Jinping's Government Asks India To Reiterate 'One China' Principle Amid Standoff With US Over Taiwan
Xi Jinping-led China is asking India to reaffirm the "One China" policy after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan triggered massive aggression from China's communist government, which claims sovereignty over the island nation. What Happened: "We hope that the Indian side could openly reiterate its 'One China' policy...
New York polio patient, 20, left paralyzed was infected with the same strain detected in London and Jerusalem, researchers say: Virus is confirmed in Rockland County sewage water
America’s first polio patient in nearly a decade was infected with the same strain of the virus as was spotted in Jerusalem and London earlier this year, researchers say. Testing revealed the Jewish man in his 20s and from Rockland County, New York — who was paralyzed by the disease — caught type 2 vaccine-derived polio virus (VDPV), like that detected in wastewater in the other nations.
New Nipah-Like ‘Langya Virus’ Detected in 35 Patients in China; Animal-to-Human Transmission Suspected
Out of the shadows of the growing number of diseases that have been leaving the world in a panic rises another potential contender: the “Langya” virus. So far, it has been detected in at least 35 people in China, according to Taiwan’s Centre for Disease Control (CDC).
China opposes U.S. chip act, to take measures to safeguard rights
BEIJING, Aug 18 (Reuters) - China opposes a new chips act passed by the United States and will take forceful measures to safeguard its legitimate rights when necessary, said China's commerce ministry on Thursday.
Should We Be Freaked About the New Virus Found in China?
A new virus, Langya henipavirus, is suspected to have caused infections in 35 people in China’s Shandong and Henan provinces over roughly a two-year period to 2021.It’s related to Hendra and Nipah viruses, which cause disease in humans. However, there’s much we don’t know about the new virus—known as LayV for short—including whether it spreads from human to human.Here’s what we know so far.How sick are people getting?Researchers in China first detected this new virus as part of routine surveillance in people with a fever who had reported recent contact with animals. Once the virus was identified, the researchers looked...
Local dengue transmission in France, 2nd case in 2022
Officials in France have reported two locally-transmitted dengue fever cases in 2022. A case is said to be “indigenous” or “autochthonous” when a person contracts the disease without having traveled to an area where the virus is circulating in the 15 days preceding the onset of symptoms.
The US chokes China's chips
Good morning! The Biden administration is cutting China off from the tools it needs to build advanced chips. But China isn’t the only one that’ll feel the effects. The U.S. has spent months blocking exports of vital tools for advanced chipmaking to China. The idea: to choke off China's chipmaking capabilities.
