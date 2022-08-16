Read full article on original website
nbcboston.com
Mass. Housing Prices Hit $585K Average. See Greater Boston's Priciest Towns
Rising interest rates can't do much to stop home prices in the Boston area and across Massachusetts from continuing their rise. Median single-family home prices hit $585,000 in July, the highest number ever recorded for the month. That's up 8% from a year ago and 27% from two years ago, according to the Warren Group, which released the state's newest monthly data on Tuesday.
Massachusetts fall foliage predictions 2022: Farmers’ Almanac and other forecasters expect later leaf season
Multiple forecasters believe Massachusetts leaves will turn later than usual due to severe summer drought conditions. Farmers’ Almanac forecasters believe inland regions of Massachusetts will see peak fall foliage sometime between Oct. 5 to Oct. 21. While Massachusetts’ coastal regions will most likely experience fall colors between Oct. 12 to Oct. 28. Chiff forecasters also believe that the middle of October is the prime time for leaf-watchers to gaze at Massachusetts’ fall colors.
New drought numbers don’t bode well for Boston area
Almost 40% of the state is now in "extreme" drought. The entire state of Massachusetts is now in some sort of drought, as classified by the U.S. Drought Monitor. And not only that, but almost 95% of the state is classified as being in “severe” or “extreme” drought, both of which historically have impacts on crops, wildlife, and amount of groundwater available.
WCVB
MassDOT bills wrong woman tolls for months
BOSTON — Can you tell the difference between the letter "I" and the number "1" on a Massachusetts license plate? Apparently, the state's electronic plate readers can't when it comes to Kelly Cassano's plate. And that's led to her having to pay tolls for months for a car that doesn't belong to her.
WCVB
Amazon to close five delivery stations in Massachusetts, consolidate facilities
DEDHAM, Mass. — E-commerce giant Amazon is planning to close five of its delivery facilities in Massachusetts and consolidate the work with other locations. Delivery stations in Dedham, Everett, Mansfield, Milford and Randolph are all slated to be closed, according to a statement from Amazon spokesperson Caitlin McLaughlin. Employees...
westernmassnews.com
‘Severe’ drought conditions impacting area landscapers
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - With western Massachusetts now experiencing ‘severe’ drought conditions, we wanted to know how this is impacting local landscapers and their customers. “It’s horrible. Everything is brown and looks not good at all,” said Isabel Ayala of Chicopee. The latest U.S. Drought Monitor...
Nearly all of Mass. considered to be in extreme or severe drought
BOSTON — Extreme drought, D3-level, now covers 39.48% of Massachusetts with severe drought, D2 level, now over 94.49% of the state. In July, the state experienced minimal precipitation and high temperatures. Rainfall was the lowest across eastern Massachusetts, particularly on Cape Cod and Martha’s Vineyard, where less than an inch of rain was reported. Boston and the Blue Hills experienced the fourth-driest July on record, and rainfall totals across the eastern part of the state ranked within the top 15 driest.
Massachusetts sports betting launch date: Casinos are ‘set to move’ on in-person wagering
A new sports wagering industry is already being set in motion as existing casinos and simulcasting facilities in Massachusetts consider how fast they can launch in-person sports betting once state officials finalize regulations and come up with a launch date. A week after Gov. Charlie Baker signed a law legalizing...
WCVB
Massachusetts gaming regulators gauging interest in sports betting licenses
The Gaming Commission would like to know how many and which companies are interested in seeking a sports betting license in Massachusetts and is asking that interested companies get in touch by the end of the month. As it prepares to launch a newly legal form of gambling under the...
fallriverreporter.com
MA AG: Mortgage company to issue millions in relief to Massachusetts homeowners under settlement
BOSTON – A national mortgage servicer will provide $3.2 million in relief for Massachusetts consumers to settle allegations that it engaged in unfair and deceptive conduct through its mortgage servicing, debt collection, and foreclosure practices, Attorney General Maura Healey announced. The assurance of discontinuance, filed in Suffolk Superior Court,...
What is the Most Popular Cheap Beer in Massachusetts?
Since moving to the Berkshires just a few weeks ago, one thing I've learned is that there is an abundance of amazing craft brews to choose from in New England. While that's awesome, craft beers can be expensive. Not only that, but also filling and have higher alcohol content than your average domestic. What if I'm just looking to chill and watch a game on TV for the night while enjoying a cold one or two? What is going to be my cheap beer of choice in Massachusetts?
Massachusetts among priciest states to have a baby
Massachusetts may be the best state to live in, but sticking around to start a family will cost you. A new list from Quote Wizard ranks Massachusetts second among the most expensive states to have a baby. Alaska tops the list with a total cost of $37,261, followed by Massachusetts...
Water restrictions issued for Mass. cities, towns
With much of Southern New England in an extreme (level 4 or 5) drought and the conditions continuing to worsen, many cities and towns in Massachusetts are putting mandatory water restrictions in place.
WCVB
SoulCycle to close several locations, including one in Dedham, Massachusetts
DEDHAM, Mass. — Indoor cycling studio SoulCycle is closing about a quarter of its locations across the country, including the one in Dedham, Massachusetts, according to Business Insider. The fitness company will shutter about 20 of its 83 studios, the majority in New York and California. The company's CEO...
Map: Where bears have been seen in Mass. this summer
Black bears have been spotted all over eastern Massachusetts this summer. Easton is the latest in a string of Massachusetts towns with a black bear spotted roaming around town on Monday. Easton police posted on Facebook Tuesday evening that a black bear was spotted near the railroad bed behind Southeastern...
Woman drives SUV onto second floor of Massachusetts mall
BRAINTREE, Mass. — Shoppers in Massachusetts were left scratching their heads after a woman drove her SUV onto the second floor of the South Shore Plaza on Thursday. Braintree police told WFXT that they were called to the mall around 11:45 a.m. for a report that a vehicle had driven inside the building. When officers arrived, they found a white Lincoln MKX stopped in a hallway on the second floor.
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Massachusetts
If you love eating seafood and you happen to live in Massachusetts then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing seafood places in Massachusetts that you should definitely visit if you love good food. All of these restaurants are highly praised by local people and are known for serving absolutely delicious food. They are great choices for a casual meal with friends or family members but are also amazing options for when you are looking for a place to celebrate a special occasion. Are you curious about what these seafood places are? Here is the complete list. If you haven't visited any of them, make sure you do because they are truly amazing.
Is Common Law Marriage Legal in the State of Massachusetts?
With the fall, particularly the month of October not too far off in the distance, I have been thinking about my wedding day lately. I was married back on Oct. 10, 2008, right here in Berkshire County, Williamstown to be exact with the reception in Pittsfield. It was a beautiful fall foliage day in the Berkshires and everything went off without a hitch. Every now and again, my wife and I will pull out our wedding DVD and sit back and just laugh at all of the crazy dancing we did on our day. Our guests were into it. There was even one point where my friend and kidney donor, John Pitroff had a dance-off with me to classic Michel Jackson and Tone Loc. This was nine years before John donated his kidney to me. We go back pretty far.
Several lottery tickets with big prizes sold at stores in Massachusetts this week
BOSTON — There were several lottery tickets with big prizes sold in Massachusetts this week. Two winning tickets fetched a prize of more than $1 million, while 11 other tickets were winners of $100,000 or more, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The winners were sold the following locations:
Augusta Free Press
Massachusetts Online Casinos – Compare the Best Real Money MA Online Casinos
Gambling enthusiasts can enjoy playing at three land-based casinos located across the state of Massachusetts. When it comes to online gambling, it can be more complicated since it’s not yet regulated in the state. The good news is that you can still enjoy playing online by signing up with the best Massachusetts online casinos based offshore.
