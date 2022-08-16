Read full article on original website
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know ExistTravel MavenDelaware State
Cannstatter 150th Labor Day Weekend Volksfest on September 3 - 5, 2022Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
CNBC
Nearly two-thirds of successful CEOs say they wake up at 6 a.m. or earlier: ‘It's just a matter of establishing routine’
You don't have to wake up early to be successful just because someone like Apple CEO Tim Cook is up at 3:45 a.m. But many high-profile and highly successful entrepreneurs and CEOs do rise at the crack of dawn — or earlier — to get a head start on their busy schedules.
Young Aussie reveals why many millennials no longer want to work in corporate jobs - after boomers said the generation was 'lazy and entitled'
A young woman has slammed a corporate accounting firm after it released the minimum pay rates for graduates - a rate she claims is forcing millennials away from big businesses. Deloitte Australia opened its pay black box on August 3 revealing the company's paygrades for its auditing and consulting divisions.
'Clingy' New Employee Slammed for Reporting Co-Worker to HR
"You were getting on my nerves just while reading this. I cannot imagine how she must have felt," one user commented.
CNBC
Mass layoffs and hiring freezes: Tech workers report huge drops in confidence in job security
Just 9% of tech workers are feeling confident in their job security, according to a June survey from Blind, the anonymous professional networking site. No doubt, job-market fears are being fueled by months of headlines about hiring freezes, job offers being rescinded and mass layoffs from burgeoning upstarts and tech giants alike, including Robinhood and Oracle just this week.
BBC
PwC says graduates do not need a 2:1 degree to work at the firm
PwC, one of the UK's largest graduate employers, has said it will no longer just look for new recruits with a first or 2:1 degree. The firm said accepting applicants with lower second class degrees would help increase the socio-economic diversity of its workforce. "Talent and potential is determined by...
Bill.com Adds Experienced SMB Leaders to Executive Team, Hiring Irana Wasti as Chief Product Officer and Sofya Pogreb as Chief Operating Officer
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 18, 2022-- Bill.com (NYSE:BILL), a leading provider of cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates financial operations for small and midsized businesses (SMBs), announced today that Irana Wasti has joined the company as Chief Product Officer (CPO) and Sofya Pogreb has joined as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Both executives will be reporting directly to CEO and Founder, René Lacerte. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220818005676/en/ Irana Wasti (Photo: Business Wire)
Marketing Executive Carol Goll Leaving ICM Partners to Join Range Media (Exclusive)
Carol Goll, a marketing executive and 15-year veteran at ICM Partners where she is a partner and head of global branded entertainment, is heading to Range Media, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned. There, Goll will be a partner and head of brand marketing and endorsements focused on building out the management and brand development company’s corporate representation and branding divisions. Range Media Partners was formed in 2020 by former CAA agent and production executive Peter Micelli, along with a number of agents with high-profile clients who left firms like CAA, UTA and WME to join the venture.More from The Hollywood...
Finding finance talent is getting harder, with 82% of big employers saying they are struggling, according to Deloitte
In public companies, hiring managers seem to be having a tougher time than in private companies. Are you still having a hard time filling finance and accounting roles and holding on to talent? You’re not alone, and it may get more challenging. Deloitte shared new data with me that...
Investopedia
Why a Former Top Sustainability Investor Says the Industry is a Dangerous Fraud
Welcome to the Green Investor, powered by Investopedia. I'm Caleb Silver, the Editor-in-Chief of Investopedia, and your guide and fellow traveler on our journey into what it means to be a green investor today and where this investing team is headed in the future. On this week's show, don't call it a comeback—at least not yet—but renewable energy stocks and ETFs are on the move up and to the right. The passage of the Inflation Reduction Act and an uptick in the broader stock market has brought green energy stocks back to life, and the money is spreading into private companies as well. We'll name some names. And speaking of naming names, we'll hear from one of the top former leaders of sustainability investing in the industry who dropped it all, dropped out and dropped a multipart essay on why the sustainable investing industry is a fraud. Tariq Fancy joins the show for an explosive interview.
2 Important Investing Metrics You Won't Find on a Financial Statement
If you're looking to give yourself an edge, consider adding these investment metrics to your stock researching process.
A Guide to Understanding the Job Roles & Selecting Your Career in Cybersecurity
Cybersecurity is a great career to enter right now as there is a high demand for professionals with these skills. It is a great career, to begin with, however, it is also very much important to follow what you really like to do right? Hence, it is important to understand what are the top job roles available in Cybersecurity.
geekwire.com
Targeting ‘everyday givers,’ Melinda French Gates to teach MasterClass on impactful giving
If you’ve already mastered a skateboarding ollie thanks to Tony Hawk or the art of storytelling courtesy of Malcom Gladwell, perhaps you’re ready to work on your impactful giving. Time to bring in Melinda French Gates. French Gates is the latest professional to bring her expertise to MasterClass,...
Your Job as CEO Is to Make Yourself Replaceable. Here's How to Create a Company That Can Thrive Without You.
These are the steps every CEO should take to hire the right people to keep the company going without them.
bloomberglaw.com
Big Law Talent Poachers Wrestle to Keep Star Hires on Board
Law firms that poached attorneys from rivals at record levels in the past two years confront a challenge in preventing the high-priced talent from bolting again. The 350 largest law firms, trying to keep up with a surge in legal demand, made more than 10,000 lateral hires in the first six months of 2022 and 2021—double the pace of five years ago, Decipher Investigative Intelligence data shows. Historically, about half of lateral hires move again within five years, according to the research firm.
15 Young Founders Rethinking Everything From Artificial Intelligence to Carbon Removal, Sustainable Fashion to...Pizza!
Our definitive list of the up-and-comers to watch this year.
Essential Utilities Appoints Analytical, Business-Minded Individual to Vice President of Financial Planning
Jim Barbato.Image via Essential Utilities. Essential Utilities has appointed Jim Barbato to the new role of vice president of financial planning and analysis from his previous role as vice president of corporate engineering.
Validating Your Business Idea With Pat Flynn
You can be smart, capable, and willing to put in plenty of elbow grease – but if your business idea isn’t viable, you’re in for a world of frustration.
US News and World Report
What to Know About Hospitality and Tourism Management Degree Programs
The art and science of hosting strangers is an essential skill for people working in many kinds of businesses, including airlines, casinos, cruise ships, festivals, hotels and restaurants. Running a company in any segment of the hospitality industry requires not only financial and marketing prowess, but also an understanding of...
ADT Picks Ken Porpora As Finance Chief; Names Jeff Likosar To Newly Created Role
ADT Inc ADT has appointed Ken Porpora as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. He will succeed Jeff Likosar, who has been named to the newly created role of President, Corporate Development, and Chief Transformation Officer. Porpora has been with ADT for nearly twenty-five years, holding leadership roles across...
Owning Your Customer Data Is the Key to Profitability. Here's Why.
In the age of information, owning consumer data can be the difference between growth and stagnation.
