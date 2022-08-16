ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNBC

Mass layoffs and hiring freezes: Tech workers report huge drops in confidence in job security

Just 9% of tech workers are feeling confident in their job security, according to a June survey from Blind, the anonymous professional networking site. No doubt, job-market fears are being fueled by months of headlines about hiring freezes, job offers being rescinded and mass layoffs from burgeoning upstarts and tech giants alike, including Robinhood and Oracle just this week.
ECONOMY
BBC

PwC says graduates do not need a 2:1 degree to work at the firm

PwC, one of the UK's largest graduate employers, has said it will no longer just look for new recruits with a first or 2:1 degree. The firm said accepting applicants with lower second class degrees would help increase the socio-economic diversity of its workforce. "Talent and potential is determined by...
WORLD
The Associated Press

Bill.com Adds Experienced SMB Leaders to Executive Team, Hiring Irana Wasti as Chief Product Officer and Sofya Pogreb as Chief Operating Officer

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 18, 2022-- Bill.com (NYSE:BILL), a leading provider of cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates financial operations for small and midsized businesses (SMBs), announced today that Irana Wasti has joined the company as Chief Product Officer (CPO) and Sofya Pogreb has joined as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Both executives will be reporting directly to CEO and Founder, René Lacerte. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220818005676/en/ Irana Wasti (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Marketing Executive Carol Goll Leaving ICM Partners to Join Range Media (Exclusive)

Carol Goll, a marketing executive and 15-year veteran at ICM Partners where she is a partner and head of global branded entertainment, is heading to Range Media, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned. There, Goll will be a partner and head of brand marketing and endorsements focused on building out the management and brand development company’s corporate representation and branding divisions. Range Media Partners was formed in 2020 by former CAA agent and production executive Peter Micelli, along with a number of agents with high-profile clients who left firms like CAA, UTA and WME to join the venture.More from The Hollywood...
BUSINESS
Investopedia

Why a Former Top Sustainability Investor Says the Industry is a Dangerous Fraud

Welcome to the Green Investor, powered by Investopedia. I'm Caleb Silver, the Editor-in-Chief of Investopedia, and your guide and fellow traveler on our journey into what it means to be a green investor today and where this investing team is headed in the future. On this week's show, don't call it a comeback—at least not yet—but renewable energy stocks and ETFs are on the move up and to the right. The passage of the Inflation Reduction Act and an uptick in the broader stock market has brought green energy stocks back to life, and the money is spreading into private companies as well. We'll name some names. And speaking of naming names, we'll hear from one of the top former leaders of sustainability investing in the industry who dropped it all, dropped out and dropped a multipart essay on why the sustainable investing industry is a fraud. Tariq Fancy joins the show for an explosive interview.
bloomberglaw.com

Big Law Talent Poachers Wrestle to Keep Star Hires on Board

Law firms that poached attorneys from rivals at record levels in the past two years confront a challenge in preventing the high-priced talent from bolting again. The 350 largest law firms, trying to keep up with a surge in legal demand, made more than 10,000 lateral hires in the first six months of 2022 and 2021—double the pace of five years ago, Decipher Investigative Intelligence data shows. Historically, about half of lateral hires move again within five years, according to the research firm.
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

What to Know About Hospitality and Tourism Management Degree Programs

The art and science of hosting strangers is an essential skill for people working in many kinds of businesses, including airlines, casinos, cruise ships, festivals, hotels and restaurants. Running a company in any segment of the hospitality industry requires not only financial and marketing prowess, but also an understanding of...
TRAVEL

