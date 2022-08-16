ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Daily Mail

Elvis star Shonka Dukureh, 44, is found dead by one of her children at her Nashville apartment: Musician was in the middle of recording her first studio album titled 'The Lady Sings the Blues'

Shonka Dukureh, who had a starring role in the recently released Baz Luhrmann biopic Elvis, has died at age 44. The blues singer was found unresponsive by one of her children at their Nashville apartment on Thursday, according to local law enforcement. Metro Nashville Police Department said there is no...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Boot

Relive Wynonna Judd’s Powerful Return to CMA Fest [Watch]

Wynonna Judd took the 2022 CMA Fest stage barely a month after her mother Naomi Judd died unexpectedly in Nashville. She gave fans a performance they'll never forget. Carly Pearce brought Judd to the CMA Fest stage to sing "Why Not Me," a timeless song from the Judds. Both women are from Kentucky, and Pearce has talked at length about the influence the Country Music Hall of Famers had on her.
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Tanya Tucker Shouts Out Chapel Hart After Latest ‘America’s Got Talent’ Performance

As if life couldn’t get any sweeter for Chapel Hart as the group awaits their America’s Got Talent fate. Another country music great gave them a social media shoutout. After their audition last month, Dolly Parton and Loretta Lynn sent their love to Chapel Hart. Then after Tuesday’s America’s Got Talent semifinal round, Tanya Tucker posted a video about these women from small-town Mississippi who are hitting the big time.
MUSIC
The Boot

Chapel Hart Slay the ‘AGT’ Judges With Another Fiery Original Song [Watch]

Chapel Hart took the stage on America's Got Talent on Tuesday night (Aug. 16), turning in yet another strong performance that drew raves from the judges, as well as online. The country trio performed last during Tuesday's broadcast, offering up an original song titled "The Girls Are Back in Town." The title song of the group's most recent album features a heavy country-rock electric guitar riff and an energetic vibe, with a lyric that sets old country music working man odes on their ear with a fresh new female perspective.
CELEBRITIES
The Boot

The Boot

