Elvis star Shonka Dukureh, 44, is found dead by one of her children at her Nashville apartment: Musician was in the middle of recording her first studio album titled 'The Lady Sings the Blues'
Shonka Dukureh, who had a starring role in the recently released Baz Luhrmann biopic Elvis, has died at age 44. The blues singer was found unresponsive by one of her children at their Nashville apartment on Thursday, according to local law enforcement. Metro Nashville Police Department said there is no...
See Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's Daughter Audrey Show Her Vocal Skills
Watch: Tim McGraw & Faith Hill's Daughter Shows Off Her Vocal Skills. Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's daughter Audrey has inherited mom and dad's love of music. Need proof? The 20-year-old shared a video of her playing the piano and singing along to Pat Benatar's hit "Fire and Ice" to Instagram Aug. 1.
Tim McGraw’s Youngest Daughter Reimagines a Timeless Pat Benatar Hit [Watch]
Tim McGraw's youngest daughter Audrey recently sat at the piano to recreate a Grammy-winning classic rock song. Her moody version is on brand for the music she's been letting trickle out on social media. It also begs a very interesting question. When will the country singer and his daughter —...
Luke Bryan Brings Two Brothers Onstage After Their Dad Died, Mom Says ‘Thank You for Giving Me My Boy Back’
Luke Bryan was performing at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford, Ct., on Saturday (July 30), a stop on his Raised Up Right Tour, when a neon yellow shirt in the crowd caught his attention. In the pit, he spotted two boys holding up a shirt that read, "Our Dad Died....
Relive Wynonna Judd’s Powerful Return to CMA Fest [Watch]
Wynonna Judd took the 2022 CMA Fest stage barely a month after her mother Naomi Judd died unexpectedly in Nashville. She gave fans a performance they'll never forget. Carly Pearce brought Judd to the CMA Fest stage to sing "Why Not Me," a timeless song from the Judds. Both women are from Kentucky, and Pearce has talked at length about the influence the Country Music Hall of Famers had on her.
Priscilla Presley reveals new secrets about Elvis, 45 years after his death
Today marks 45 years since music icon Elvis Presley died, and Priscilla Presley is sharing brand-new details about The King. Presley's ex-wife dropped a bombshell about something he did not love doing during his career: the classic Elvis beach movies. She told NBC's "Today", "He really wanted to do serious films."
Tom Petty Said It Was ‘Embarrassing’ to Be Friends With George Harrison and Bob Dylan
Tom Petty considered Bob Dylan and George Harrison close friends. He explained why he also found their friendship a bit embarrassing.
Dolly Parton ‘Almost Wrecked’ Her Car When She Heard Whitney Houston’s ‘I Will Always Love You’
How did Dolly Parton react to Whitney Houston's reimagined version of her song "I Will Always Love You"? The "Jolene" singer weighs in.
Hypebae
Austin Butler Reveals He "Went Home in Tears" After Being Heckled for an 'Elvis' Performance
Austin Butler has received rave reviews for his performance in Elvis, which took a lot out of him, especially emotionally. During the process of getting comfortable playing the King of Rock n’ Roll, director Baz Luhrmann tried a filmmaking experiment in which he had others make fun of Butler while he performed as Presley. As a result, the actor went home crying.
Neil Young’s ‘The Needle and the Damage Done’ Is About More Than 1 Musician
Many fans believe Neil Young's 'The Needle and the Damage Done' is about one person, but it represents many others who lost their battle with drug addiction.
Reba McEntire’s Co-Star Hilariously Crashes Her Photo Shoot With Boyfriend Rex Linn [Watch]
Reba McEntire is one of the biggest stars in country music, but she also dabbles in various other passions, including acting. Fans will recall the country music icon’s vibrant role of Reba Nell Hart in the TV series Reba, which aired from 2001 to 2007 on the WB and CW networks.
Hank Williams Jr.’s Wife Died After Liposuction Mishap
Mary Jane Thomas — the wife of Hank Williams Jr. — reportedly died after undergoing plastic surgery in Jupiter, Fla. An autopsy rules that her cause of death was accidental, and she died due to a collapsed lung that was punctured the day before. People reported the autopsy...
Tanya Tucker Shouts Out Chapel Hart After Latest ‘America’s Got Talent’ Performance
As if life couldn’t get any sweeter for Chapel Hart as the group awaits their America’s Got Talent fate. Another country music great gave them a social media shoutout. After their audition last month, Dolly Parton and Loretta Lynn sent their love to Chapel Hart. Then after Tuesday’s America’s Got Talent semifinal round, Tanya Tucker posted a video about these women from small-town Mississippi who are hitting the big time.
WATCH: Tim McGraw & Faith Hill’s Youngest Daughter Covers Pat Benatar’s ‘Fire and Ice’
The apple didn’t fall far from the tree in Tim McGraw’s household. McGraw and his… The post WATCH: Tim McGraw & Faith Hill’s Youngest Daughter Covers Pat Benatar’s ‘Fire and Ice’ appeared first on Outsider.
CMT
Carrie Underwood to Help Barbara Mandrell Celebrate 50 Years As Opry Member This Weekend
Barbara Mandrell is commemorating her 50th anniversary as a Grand Ole Opry member this weekend with some of the biggest names in country music. Carrie Underwood, who calls Mandrell one of her professional inspirations, will perform as well as CeCe Winans, Suzy Bogguss and Linda Davis. Mandrell will attend both...
Little Big Town Leave Heartbreak Behind in Hopeful New Song, ‘Better Love’ [Listen]
Little Big Town embrace optimism in the wake of heartbreak in their hopeful new song, "Better Love." Karen Fairchild takes over lead vocals on the group's latest track, which reflects on a relationship that didn't turn out as planned. Instead of dwelling on what went wrong, she reiterates that the rewards still outweigh the risks when it comes to betting on true love.
‘American Idol’s Scotty McCreery Lands Two-Week No. 1 With ‘Damn Strait’
American Idol’s Scotty McCreery is celebrating his fifth No.1 hit, Damn Strait, topping the charts for two weeks. As of July 25th, the song—which pays tribute to his most inspirational Country icon—has been reigning over Billboard’s Country Airplay chart for the 14-day stretch. And the single it is still holding strong.
Kelsea Ballerini Salutes Olivia Newton-John With a ‘Hopelessly Devoted to You’ Cover [Watch]
Amid the news of Olivia Newton-John's death on Monday (Aug. 8), Kelsea Ballerini issued a rafter-raising at-home performance of "Hopelessly Devoted to You," one of the late singer and actor's most iconic hits. Ballerini wore a chunky, multi-colored sweater and stood in front of a simple indoor backdrop as she...
Shania Twain, Little Big Town and More Country Music Heavy Hitters to Guest Star in ‘Monarch’
Country music legends Shania Twain, Little Big Town, Tanya Tucker and Martina McBride will guest star in Fox’s upcoming musical drama “Monarch,” which features Oscar winner Susan Sarandon and multiplatinum country star Trace Adkins as country music royalty looking to defend their legacy. The special appearances will...
Chapel Hart Slay the ‘AGT’ Judges With Another Fiery Original Song [Watch]
Chapel Hart took the stage on America's Got Talent on Tuesday night (Aug. 16), turning in yet another strong performance that drew raves from the judges, as well as online. The country trio performed last during Tuesday's broadcast, offering up an original song titled "The Girls Are Back in Town." The title song of the group's most recent album features a heavy country-rock electric guitar riff and an energetic vibe, with a lyric that sets old country music working man odes on their ear with a fresh new female perspective.
