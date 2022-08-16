ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazelwood, MO

KMOV

FEMA approves $7 million in assistance to more than 1,600 households

HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV) - FEMA opened a Disaster Recovery Center Monday at the Hazelwood Civic Center on Dunn Road to help victims of flooding in July. By the time the center opened, FEMA had already approved millions of dollars in assistance to more than 1,600 households that suffered damage from flooding.
KMOV

Growing number of flooded homes being condemned

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s been three weeks since record rainfall caused widespread flooding in the St. Louis area. As code inspectors make their way around to each area that flooded, the number of homes that have been condemned has steadily climbed. In University City, the number is...
Missouri Independent

Ameren may turn to natural gas to make up for shuttering Rush Island coal plant

Ameren Missouri may restart natural gas burners to offset the court-ordered shuttering of a coal-fired power plant that violated federal law, the company told state regulators Wednesday.  The St. Louis-based electric utility announced late last year that it would retire its Rush Island Energy Center in early 2024 after a federal court found in 2019 […] The post Ameren may turn to natural gas to make up for shuttering Rush Island coal plant appeared first on Missouri Independent.
myleaderpaper.com

I-55 ramp to Hwy. 67 to close for emergency repairs

The southbound I-55 ramp to southbound Hwy. 67 south of Festus will be closed Thursday morning, Aug. 18, so emergency repairs may be completed. A portion of the ramp is buckled and will be fixed, the Missouri Department of Transportation has announced. The closure is expected to begin at 10...
KMOV

Prairie Farms hiring in Granite City

GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV) - Prairie Farms in Granite City announced Thursday that they are hiring for multiple positions. Employees will work 40 hours guaranteed and will have weekly pay, starting at $23.26 and moving up to $30 an hour. They will also have $50 per week for all insurance plans, receive a pension and 401k plan, and paid vacation, sick, and personal days.
KMOV

After suffering loss of puppies amid feet of flood water, St. Charles County dog rescue is rebuilding thanks to support from community

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -A St. Charles County animal rescue is continuing its clean up process, more than three weeks after flood water ravaged its building. Stray Paws Rescue sits on Depot Avenue in Old Towne St. Peters. As flood water began to rise in the early morning hours of July 26, President Linda Roever said staff members tried desperately to get to the shelter.
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis Did Not Flood, Some Insurance Companies Say

In south city’s Ellendale neighborhood, almost all the homes on Hermitage Avenue are condemned, leaving residents displaced. Hermitage backs up to the River Des Peres and amid late July's unprecedented rainfall, the houses on the street were some of the worst-hit in an area that saw widespread damage. Residents...
advantagenews.com

Hazardous waste drop off site open Friday

There’s another hazardous waste drop off day coming up tomorrow for area residents. Madison County Building and Zoning and the Illinois EPA are teaming to provide a free hazardous waste drop off site at 249 North Old St. Louis Road in Wood River and the next drop off day is tomorrow (Friday) August 19.
KMOV

Rideshare drivers raise concerns after city school district slashes bus service for some buildings due to bus driver shortage

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - It’s less than a week before St. Louis Public Schools opens its doors for the first day. That gives parents less than a week to figure out how they’re getting their kids to school after the district announced the suspension of some bus services earlier this week. Now, one group of drivers fears the burden could be placed in their lap, which is against company policy.
