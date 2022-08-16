ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Sports

49ers release former first-rounder Nkemdiche, reach 85-man limit

Less than a month after the 49ers signed defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche to a one-year contract, the team announced the former first-round draft pick’s release on Tuesday. The 49ers were Nkemdiche’s fourth team in the last five years after being selected 29th overall by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2016 NFL Draft.
NFL
The Spun

Dolphins Players Make Opinion On Wes Welker Very Clear

During the early stages of the offseason, Wes Welker left the San Francisco 49ers to become the wide receivers coach for the Miami Dolphins. That move was made so he can join forces with Mike McDaniel. With the regular season just around the corner, it sounds like Welker is already...
MIAMI, FL
thecomeback.com

Titans claim veteran cornerback off waivers

Cornerback Lonnie Johnson, Jr. is now on his third NFL team this year as the Tennessee Titans claimed him off waivers after the Kansas City Chiefs cut the 26-year-old earlier this week, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Drafted by the Houston Texans in the second round of the 2019...
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS News

Patriots place Malcolm Butler on injured reserve

FOXBORO – Malcolm Butler's comeback story with the New England Patriots may be over before it started. The Patriots placed Butler on injured reserve Tuesday. Because Butler was placed on IR during the preseason, his season is over. Butler signed with his former team in the offseason and was...
NFL
